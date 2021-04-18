Mir: “Ho fatto il massimo con quello che avevo a disposizione”
A Portimao Joan Mir è stato autore di una gara in rimonta dalla nona alla terza posizione, che gli ha garantito il primo podio della stagione. Il campione del mondo in carica lascia il Portogallo con la voglia di migliorare la sua Suzuki, al momento meno efficace rispetto alle moto dei suoi avversari.
Ormai Joan Mir ci ha abituati alle rimonte e anche il Gran Premio del Portogallo non è stato diverso: il campione del mondo in carica scattava dalla nona casella ed è riuscito a risalire la china per conquistare anche il podio a Portimao. Il pilota Suzuki si è così rifatto dopo il ritiro dello scorso anno, riuscendo a riscattarsi riuscendo a tagliare il traguardo in terza posizione.
Mir ottiene così il suo primo podio della stagione grazie al terzo posto e nel finale ha anche provato ad insidiare la seconda posizione di uno stratosferico Pecco Bagnaia in rimonta. Il campione in carica però non è riuscito a sopravanzare il pilota Ducati, accontentandosi così della terza piazza. Il risultato finale lo rende comunque soddisfatto e ritiene di aver fatto un buon lavoro.
La Suzuki al momento non si è mostrata la miglior moto della griglia, ma il maiorchino è riuscito a limitare i danni: “Mi do un voto abbastanza alto, perché con quello che ho, ho saputo più o meno rimanere in pista. È stata una gara davvero dura, veloce, agguerrita e calda. Sono contento, ma penso che avremmo potuto migliorare. Forse ci siamo persi qualcosa, faticavo con l'anteriore, ma poi ho trovato un buon passo. Con quello che avevo a disposizione ho dato il 100%”.
Inoltre la grande difficoltà di Mir è stata dover fare a meno del suo capo tecnico Frankie Carchedi, risultato positivo al Covid-19: “È stato un weekend difficile senza Frankie. Abbiamo lavorato insieme in maniera telematica, però avevo un altro capo tecnico, Tom O’Kane, del test team. È stato bravissimo e questo podio è un risultato grandissimo, una bella ricompensa per entrambi”.
In alcune fasi di gara inoltre sembrava piuttosto in affanno rispetto ai piloti che lo precedevano, anche se negli ultimi giri si era mostrato più aggressivo: “Non so perché, ma dobbiamo vedere. All’inizio della gara mi sono sentito bene, poi dobbiamo vedere la pressione delle gomme come erano, per il fatto di essere dietro ai primi due. Però a metà gara non mi sentivo bene. Davanti facevo tanta fatica, ma questa cosa durante il warm-up non mi è successa, anzi. La moto andava meglio, ma anche la temperatura era più alta, la moto si muoveva di più e il passo era più forte. Per questo è stato difficile per me. bisogna vedere queste piccole cose che dopo faranno la differenza”.
Dunque il Gran Premio del Portogallo è stato una lotta: “Alla fine sono stato in grado di sopravvivere con quello che avevo, ho sopportato. Mi sarebbe piaciuto sorpassare Pecco per finire secondo, ma lui si è difeso benissimo. Negli ultimi due giri, Pecco aveva abbassato un po’ e io avevo qualcosa in più. Ma lui riusciva a chiudere bene tutte le porte e io ero nervoso perché sapevo che Morbidelli stava arrivando, ma alla fine sono riuscito a salvare il podio”.
Attualmente Mir è quinto in classifica con 38 punti, a 23 lunghezze dal nuovo leader Fabio Quartararo. Nonostante le difficoltà incontrate in questa primissima fase di stagione, il maiorchino è convinto di poter provare a difendere il titolo: “Sicuramente queste gare che abbiamo fatto non sono state le migliori, eppure siamo stati davanti e abbiamo lottato per il podio sulle due piste, perciò credo che si possa lottare per il mondiale”.
Podio: segundo lugar Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team ganador Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing y tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP podium
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Podio: segundo lugar Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team ganador Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing y tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP podium
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Podio: segundo lugar Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team ganador Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing y tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP podium
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Podio: segundo lugar Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team ganador Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing y tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP podium
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Podio: tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Podio: tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Repsol Media
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: MotoGP
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing, Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing, Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, media
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Suzuki MotoGP
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Suzuki MotoGP
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Suzuki MotoGP
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Suzuki MotoGP
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Suzuki MotoGP
Su questo articolo
|Serie
|MotoGP
|Evento
|GP del Portogallo
|Sotto-evento
|Gara
|Location
|Algarve International Circuit
|Piloti
|Joan Mir Mayrata
|Team
|Team Suzuki ECSTAR
|Autore
|Lorenza D'Adderio