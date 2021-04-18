Biglietti
Accedi

Motorsport Network

TV Biglietti fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Scarica le tue app

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.
TV Biglietti fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Precedente / Rossi: "Peccato, i punti avrebbero dato morale"
MotoGP / GP del Portogallo / Intervista

Mir: “Ho fatto il massimo con quello che avevo a disposizione”

Di:

A Portimao Joan Mir è stato autore di una gara in rimonta dalla nona alla terza posizione, che gli ha garantito il primo podio della stagione. Il campione del mondo in carica lascia il Portogallo con la voglia di migliorare la sua Suzuki, al momento meno efficace rispetto alle moto dei suoi avversari.

Mir: “Ho fatto il massimo con quello che avevo a disposizione”

Ormai Joan Mir ci ha abituati alle rimonte e anche il Gran Premio del Portogallo non è stato diverso: il campione del mondo in carica scattava dalla nona casella ed è riuscito a risalire la china per conquistare anche il podio a Portimao. Il pilota Suzuki si è così rifatto dopo il ritiro dello scorso anno, riuscendo a riscattarsi riuscendo a tagliare il traguardo in terza posizione.

Mir ottiene così il suo primo podio della stagione grazie al terzo posto e nel finale ha anche provato ad insidiare la seconda posizione di uno stratosferico Pecco Bagnaia in rimonta. Il campione in carica però non è riuscito a sopravanzare il pilota Ducati, accontentandosi così della terza piazza. Il risultato finale lo rende comunque soddisfatto e ritiene di aver fatto un buon lavoro.

La Suzuki al momento non si è mostrata la miglior moto della griglia, ma il maiorchino è riuscito a limitare i danni: “Mi do un voto abbastanza alto, perché con quello che ho, ho saputo più o meno rimanere in pista. È stata una gara davvero dura, veloce, agguerrita e calda. Sono contento, ma penso che avremmo potuto migliorare. Forse ci siamo persi qualcosa, faticavo con l'anteriore, ma poi ho trovato un buon passo. Con quello che avevo a disposizione ho dato il 100%”.

Inoltre la grande difficoltà di Mir è stata dover fare a meno del suo capo tecnico Frankie Carchedi, risultato positivo al Covid-19: “È stato un weekend difficile senza Frankie. Abbiamo lavorato insieme in maniera telematica, però avevo un altro capo tecnico, Tom O’Kane, del test team. È stato bravissimo e questo podio è un risultato grandissimo, una bella ricompensa per entrambi”.

 

In alcune fasi di gara inoltre sembrava piuttosto in affanno rispetto ai piloti che lo precedevano, anche se negli ultimi giri si era mostrato più aggressivo: “Non so perché, ma dobbiamo vedere. All’inizio della gara mi sono sentito bene, poi dobbiamo vedere la pressione delle gomme come erano, per il fatto di essere dietro ai primi due. Però a metà gara non mi sentivo bene. Davanti facevo tanta fatica, ma questa cosa durante il warm-up non mi è successa, anzi. La moto andava meglio, ma anche la temperatura era più alta, la moto si muoveva di più e il passo era più forte. Per questo è stato difficile per me. bisogna vedere queste piccole cose che dopo faranno la differenza”.

Dunque il Gran Premio del Portogallo è stato una lotta: “Alla fine sono stato in grado di sopravvivere con quello che avevo, ho sopportato. Mi sarebbe piaciuto sorpassare Pecco per finire secondo, ma lui si è difeso benissimo. Negli ultimi due giri, Pecco aveva abbassato un po’ e io avevo qualcosa in più. Ma lui riusciva a chiudere bene tutte le porte e io ero nervoso perché sapevo che Morbidelli stava arrivando, ma alla fine sono riuscito a salvare il podio”.

Attualmente Mir è quinto in classifica con 38 punti, a 23 lunghezze dal nuovo leader Fabio Quartararo. Nonostante le difficoltà incontrate in questa primissima fase di stagione, il maiorchino è convinto di poter provare a difendere il titolo: “Sicuramente queste gare che abbiamo fatto non sono state le migliori, eppure siamo stati davanti e abbiamo lottato per il podio sulle due piste, perciò credo che si possa lottare per il mondiale”.

Podio: segundo lugar Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team ganador Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing y tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP podium

Podio: segundo lugar Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team ganador Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing y tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP podium
1/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: segundo lugar Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team ganador Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing y tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP podium

Podio: segundo lugar Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team ganador Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing y tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP podium
2/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: segundo lugar Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team ganador Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing y tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP podium

Podio: segundo lugar Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team ganador Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing y tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP podium
3/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: segundo lugar Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team ganador Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing y tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP podium

Podio: segundo lugar Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team ganador Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing y tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP podium
4/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Podio: tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
5/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Podio: tercer lugar Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
6/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
7/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
8/50

Foto di: Repsol Media

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
9/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
10/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
11/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
12/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
13/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
14/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
15/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
16/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
17/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
18/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
19/50

Foto di: MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
20/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
21/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
22/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
23/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
24/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
25/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
26/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
27/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
28/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
29/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
30/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
31/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
32/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing, Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing, Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing
33/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing, Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, media

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing, Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, media
34/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
35/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
36/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
37/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
38/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
39/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
40/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
41/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
42/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
43/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
44/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
45/50

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
46/50

Foto di: Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
47/50

Foto di: Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
48/50

Foto di: Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
49/50

Foto di: Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
50/50

Foto di: Suzuki MotoGP

condividi
commenti
Rossi: "Peccato, i punti avrebbero dato morale"

Articolo precedente

Rossi: "Peccato, i punti avrebbero dato morale"
Carica i commenti

Su questo articolo

Serie MotoGP
Evento GP del Portogallo
Sotto-evento Gara
Location Algarve International Circuit
Piloti Joan Mir Mayrata
Team Team Suzuki ECSTAR
Autore Lorenza D'Adderio

Di tendenza

1
Formula 1

Verstappen vince a Imola un GP pieno di colpi di scena!

20min
2
MotoGP

Rossi: "Peccato, i punti avrebbero dato morale"

1o
Ultime notizie
Mir: “Ho fatto il massimo con quello che avevo a disposizione”
MGP

Mir: “Ho fatto il massimo con quello che avevo a disposizione”

45m
Rossi: "Peccato, i punti avrebbero dato morale"
MGP

Rossi: "Peccato, i punti avrebbero dato morale"

1o
Mondiale MotoGP 2021: Quartararo prende la vetta
MGP

Mondiale MotoGP 2021: Quartararo prende la vetta

2o
MotoGP: Quartararo domina a Portimao, Bagnaia 2° in rimonta
MGP

MotoGP: Quartararo domina a Portimao, Bagnaia 2° in rimonta

2o
LIVE MotoGP, Gran Premio del Portogallo: Gara
MGP

LIVE MotoGP, Gran Premio del Portogallo: Gara

4o
Ultimi video
MotoGP: griglia di partenza del GP del Portogallo 00:38
MotoGP
23o

MotoGP: griglia di partenza del GP del Portogallo

Vergani: “Marquez mix di Valentino e Stoner” 29:28
MotoGP
13 apr 2021

Vergani: “Marquez mix di Valentino e Stoner”

Vergani: “Capelli per Ferrari ha detto no a Benetton” 58:26
MotoGP
9 apr 2021

Vergani: “Capelli per Ferrari ha detto no a Benetton”

Ducati: le ufficiali 05:45
MotoGP
6 apr 2021

Ducati: le ufficiali "steccano" nell'amica Losail

Pagelle MotoGP: al GP di Doha stupisce Martin, disastro Petronas 20:22
MotoGP
5 apr 2021

Pagelle MotoGP: al GP di Doha stupisce Martin, disastro Petronas

More from
Lorenza D'Adderio
LIVE MotoGP, Gran Premio del Portogallo: Gara GP del Portogallo
MotoGP / Livefeed

LIVE MotoGP, Gran Premio del Portogallo: Gara

Marini: “In gara sarà difficile essere tra i primi dieci” GP del Portogallo
MotoGP / Intervista

Marini: “In gara sarà difficile essere tra i primi dieci”

SBK: per Ducati e Yamaha il ‘Gioco del Trono’ parte dai test Prime
WSBK / Analisi

SBK: per Ducati e Yamaha il ‘Gioco del Trono’ parte dai test

More from
Joan Mir Mayrata
Mir bacchetta Marquez: “Quello che fa è pericoloso” GP del Portogallo
MotoGP / Intervista

Mir bacchetta Marquez: “Quello che fa è pericoloso”

Mir senza capo tecnico a Portimao: Carchedi ha il COVID-19 GP del Portogallo
MotoGP / Notizie

Mir senza capo tecnico a Portimao: Carchedi ha il COVID-19

Perché i commissari devono rivedere l'incidente tra Miller e Mir GP di Doha Prime
MotoGP / Opinione

Perché i commissari devono rivedere l'incidente tra Miller e Mir

More from
Team Suzuki ECSTAR
Mir: "Devo guidare in modo innaturale per fare un tempo"
MotoGP / Ultime notizie

Mir: "Devo guidare in modo innaturale per fare un tempo"

Miller risponde a Mir: "Mi aveva già toccato tre volte..." GP di Doha
MotoGP / Ultime notizie

Miller risponde a Mir: "Mi aveva già toccato tre volte..."

Suzuki e Mir campioni a sorpresa, ma con tanto merito Prime
MotoGP / Analisi

Suzuki e Mir campioni a sorpresa, ma con tanto merito

Di tendenza Oggi

Verstappen vince a Imola un GP pieno di colpi di scena!
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Gara

Verstappen vince a Imola un GP pieno di colpi di scena!

F1 2021: ecco gli orari TV di SKY e TV8 del GP di Imola
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Ultime notizie

F1 2021: ecco gli orari TV di SKY e TV8 del GP di Imola

ELMS: Fioravanti completa l'equipaggio di 1AIM Villorba Corse
ELMS ELMS / Ultime notizie

ELMS: Fioravanti completa l'equipaggio di 1AIM Villorba Corse

Ultime notizie

Mir: “Ho fatto il massimo con quello che avevo a disposizione”
MGP MotoGP / Intervista

Mir: “Ho fatto il massimo con quello che avevo a disposizione”

Rossi: "Peccato, i punti avrebbero dato morale"
MGP MotoGP / Intervista

Rossi: "Peccato, i punti avrebbero dato morale"

Mondiale MotoGP 2021: Quartararo prende la vetta
MGP MotoGP / Risultati

Mondiale MotoGP 2021: Quartararo prende la vetta

MotoGP: Quartararo domina a Portimao, Bagnaia 2° in rimonta
MGP MotoGP / Gara

MotoGP: Quartararo domina a Portimao, Bagnaia 2° in rimonta

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter

L'app di Motorsport.com

Serie

Motorsport Network

Contattaci

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.