F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 2: Caio Collet è il più veloce

Il pilota della MP Motorsport appartenente alla Alpine Academy ha fermato il cronometro sull'1'18"555 al termine delle prove disputate, con un primato stabilito già in avvio che era stato battuto da Dennis Hauger (Prema Racing).

Collet ha poi risposto al rivale scendendo di 0"037 sotto il suo tempo, migliorando ancora fino a precederlo di 0"119.

Il terzo crono generale è invece andato ad Alexandr Smolyar (ART Grand Prix), che era stato il più rapido di ieri, con Jak Crawford a seguirlo per 0"064 grazie al terzo tempo di domenica.

Jonny Edgar (Carlin) e Matteo Nannini (HWA) completano la Top5, con dietro Frederik Vesti, Clement Novalak (Trident), Michael Belov (Charouz Racing), Olli Caldwell (Prema Racing) e Smolyar in Top10 quest'oggi.

Juan Manuel Correa ha stupito tutti al rientro dopo l'incidente di cui era stato protagonista a Spa nel 2019: il sudamericano della ART stamattina è arrivato a girare in 1'19"189 che lo piazza undicesimo nella lista generale dei due giorni, mentre il tempo della domenica pomeriggio lo vede terminare 19°.

Bandiera rossa da segnalare per un'uscita alla curva 10 di Reshad De Gerus (Charouz Racing).

Non ha girato invece Victor Martins (MP Motorsport).

Nella mattinata domenicale il miglior tempo lo aveva realizzato Calan Williams (Jenzer Motorsport) in 1'18"836, visto che la prestazione di Logan Sargeant (Charouz Racing) - migliore di 0"026 - è stata cancellata per track limits non rispettati.

Sargeant chiude così settimo, con Nannini ad appena 22 millesimi da Williams e davanti a Kaylen Frederick (Carlin).

La prossima sessione di test si svolgerà a Barcellona il 21-22 aprile, poi avremo il primo round proprio in Spagna il 7-9 maggio. Un terzo test avrà luogo a Jerez il 12-13 maggio.

SESSIONE DEL MATTINO



PILOTA TEAM TEMPO GIRI 1 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 1:18.836 30 2 Matteo Nannini HWA RACELAB 1:18.858 25 3 Kaylen Frederick Carlin Buzz Racing 1:18.901 30 4 Victor Martins MP Motorsport 1:18.912 34 5 Jak Crawford Hitech Grand Prix 1:18.915 32 6 Michael Belov Charouz Racing System 1:18.943 31 7 Logan Sargeant Charouz Racing System 1:18.981 31 8 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1:19.015 37 9 David Schumacher Trident 1:19.086 24 10 Caio Collet MP Motorsport 1:19.099 32 11 Juan Manuel Correa ART Grand Prix 1:19.189 33 12 Jonny Edgar Carlin Buzz Racing 1:19.244 17 13 Oliver Rasmussen HWA RACELAB 1:19.277 23 14 Jack Doohan Trident 1:19.323 27 15 Clément Novalak Trident 1:19.383 22 16 Ido Cohen Carlin Buzz Racing 1:19.405 30 17 Ayumu Iwasa Hitech Grand Prix 1:19.510 33 18 Roman Stanek Hitech Grand Prix 1:19.591 20 19 Rafael Villagomez HWA RACELAB 1:19.599 32 20 Alexandr Smolyar ART Grand Prix 1:19.616 32 21 Reshad de Gerus Charouz Racing System 1:19.625 43 22 Amaury Cordeel Campos Racing 1:19.639 37 23 Filip Ugran Jenzer Motorsport 1:19.670 37 24 Olli Caldwell PREMA Racing 1:19.717 31 25 Pierre-Louis Chovet Jenzer Motorsport 1:19.744 42 26 László Tóth Campos Racing 1:19.822 40 27 Lorenzo Colombo Campos Racing 1:19.888 29 28 Dennis Hauger PREMA Racing 1:20.047 30 29 Tijmen van der Helm MP Motorsport 1:20.142 21 30 Arthur Leclerc PREMA Racing 1:20.329 31

SESSIONE DEL POMERIGGIO



PILOTA TEAM TEMPO GIRI 1 Caio Collet MP Motorsport 1:18.592 57 2 Dennis Hauger PREMA Racing 1:18.711 48 3 Jak Crawford Hitech Grand Prix 1:18.775 63 4 Jonny Edgar Carlin Buzz Racing 1:18.791 50 5 Matteo Nannini HWA RACELAB 1:18.866 46 6 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1:18.880 52 7 Clément Novalak Trident 1:18.886 35 8 Michael Belov Charouz Racing System 1:18.894 47 9 Olli Caldwell PREMA Racing 1:18.993 44 10 Alexandr Smolyar ART Grand Prix 1:19.005 50 11 Amaury Cordeel Campos Racing 1:19.030 42 12 Roman Stanek Hitech Grand Prix 1:19.054 67 13 Logan Sargeant Charouz Racing System 1:19.204 45 14 Pierre Louis Chovet Jenzer Motorsport 1:19.296 47 15 Oliver Rasmussen HWA RACELAB 1:19.311 45 16 Ayumu Iwasa Hitech Grand Prix 1:19.345 50 17 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 1:19.410 35 18 Arthur Leclerc PREMA Racing 1:19.415 52 19 Juan Manuel Correa ART Grand Prix 1:19.457 47 20 Jack Doohan Trident 1:19.509 45 21 David Schumacher Trident 1:19.578 39 22 Filip Ugran Jenzer Motorsport 1:19.664 44 23 Rafael Villagomez HWA RACELAB 1:19.718 47 24 Lorenzo Colombo Campos Racing 1:19.756 37 25 Reshad de Gerus Charouz Racing System 1:19.801 40 26 László Tóth Campos Racing 1:19.935 54 27 Kaylen Frederick Carlin Buzz Racing 1:20.253 44 28 Tijmen van der Helm MP Motorsport 1:20.302 43 29 Ido Cohen Carlin Buzz Racing 1:20.543 47