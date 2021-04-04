Biglietti
Accedi

Motorsport Network

TV Acquista i biglietti Negozio

Scarica le tue app

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.
TV Acquista i biglietti Negozio
Precedente / F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 1: Smolyar un fulmine
FIA F3 / Test di Aprile a Spielberg / Test

F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 2: Caio Collet è il più veloce

Di:
, News editor

Caio Collet è stato il più veloce dei test di FIA F3 che si sono svolti oggi al Red Bull Ring.

F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 2: Caio Collet è il più veloce

Il pilota della MP Motorsport appartenente alla Alpine Academy ha fermato il cronometro sull'1'18"555 al termine delle prove disputate, con un primato stabilito già in avvio che era stato battuto da Dennis Hauger (Prema Racing).

Collet ha poi risposto al rivale scendendo di 0"037 sotto il suo tempo, migliorando ancora fino a precederlo di 0"119.

Il terzo crono generale è invece andato ad Alexandr Smolyar (ART Grand Prix), che era stato il più rapido di ieri, con Jak Crawford a seguirlo per 0"064 grazie al terzo tempo di domenica.

Jonny Edgar (Carlin) e Matteo Nannini (HWA) completano la Top5, con dietro Frederik Vesti, Clement Novalak (Trident), Michael Belov (Charouz Racing), Olli Caldwell (Prema Racing) e Smolyar in Top10 quest'oggi.

Juan Manuel Correa ha stupito tutti al rientro dopo l'incidente di cui era stato protagonista a Spa nel 2019: il sudamericano della ART stamattina è arrivato a girare in 1'19"189 che lo piazza undicesimo nella lista generale dei due giorni, mentre il tempo della domenica pomeriggio lo vede terminare 19°.

Bandiera rossa da segnalare per un'uscita alla curva 10 di Reshad De Gerus (Charouz Racing).

Non ha girato invece Victor Martins (MP Motorsport).

Nella mattinata domenicale il miglior tempo lo aveva realizzato Calan Williams (Jenzer Motorsport) in 1'18"836, visto che la prestazione di Logan Sargeant (Charouz Racing) - migliore di 0"026 - è stata cancellata per track limits non rispettati.

Sargeant chiude così settimo, con Nannini ad appena 22 millesimi da Williams e davanti a Kaylen Frederick (Carlin).

La prossima sessione di test si svolgerà a Barcellona il 21-22 aprile, poi avremo il primo round proprio in Spagna il 7-9 maggio. Un terzo test avrà luogo a Jerez il 12-13 maggio.

SESSIONE DEL MATTINO

  PILOTA TEAM TEMPO GIRI
1 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 1:18.836 30
2 Matteo Nannini HWA RACELAB 1:18.858 25
3 Kaylen Frederick Carlin Buzz Racing 1:18.901 30
4 Victor Martins MP Motorsport 1:18.912 34
5 Jak Crawford Hitech Grand Prix 1:18.915 32
6 Michael Belov Charouz Racing System 1:18.943 31
7 Logan Sargeant Charouz Racing System 1:18.981 31
8 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1:19.015 37
9 David Schumacher Trident 1:19.086 24
10 Caio Collet MP Motorsport 1:19.099 32
11 Juan Manuel Correa ART Grand Prix 1:19.189 33
12 Jonny Edgar Carlin Buzz Racing 1:19.244 17
13 Oliver Rasmussen HWA RACELAB 1:19.277 23
14 Jack Doohan Trident 1:19.323 27
15 Clément Novalak Trident 1:19.383 22
16 Ido Cohen Carlin Buzz Racing 1:19.405 30
17 Ayumu Iwasa Hitech Grand Prix 1:19.510 33
18 Roman Stanek Hitech Grand Prix 1:19.591 20
19 Rafael Villagomez HWA RACELAB 1:19.599 32
20 Alexandr Smolyar ART Grand Prix 1:19.616 32
21 Reshad de Gerus Charouz Racing System 1:19.625 43
22 Amaury Cordeel Campos Racing 1:19.639 37
23 Filip Ugran Jenzer Motorsport 1:19.670 37
24 Olli Caldwell PREMA Racing 1:19.717 31
25 Pierre-Louis Chovet Jenzer Motorsport 1:19.744 42
26 László Tóth Campos Racing 1:19.822 40
27 Lorenzo Colombo Campos Racing 1:19.888 29
28 Dennis Hauger PREMA Racing 1:20.047 30
29 Tijmen van der Helm MP Motorsport 1:20.142 21
30 Arthur Leclerc PREMA Racing 1:20.329 31

SESSIONE DEL POMERIGGIO

  PILOTA TEAM TEMPO GIRI
1 Caio Collet MP Motorsport 1:18.592 57
2 Dennis Hauger PREMA Racing 1:18.711 48
3 Jak Crawford Hitech Grand Prix 1:18.775 63
4 Jonny Edgar Carlin Buzz Racing 1:18.791 50
5 Matteo Nannini HWA RACELAB 1:18.866 46
6 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1:18.880 52
7 Clément Novalak Trident 1:18.886 35
8 Michael Belov Charouz Racing System 1:18.894 47
9 Olli Caldwell PREMA Racing 1:18.993 44
10 Alexandr Smolyar ART Grand Prix 1:19.005 50
11 Amaury Cordeel Campos Racing 1:19.030 42
12 Roman Stanek Hitech Grand Prix 1:19.054 67
13 Logan Sargeant Charouz Racing System 1:19.204 45
14 Pierre Louis Chovet Jenzer Motorsport 1:19.296 47
15 Oliver Rasmussen HWA RACELAB 1:19.311 45
16 Ayumu Iwasa Hitech Grand Prix 1:19.345 50
17 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 1:19.410 35
18 Arthur Leclerc PREMA Racing 1:19.415 52
19 Juan Manuel Correa ART Grand Prix 1:19.457 47
20 Jack Doohan Trident 1:19.509 45
21 David Schumacher Trident 1:19.578 39
22 Filip Ugran Jenzer Motorsport 1:19.664 44
23 Rafael Villagomez HWA RACELAB 1:19.718 47
24 Lorenzo Colombo Campos Racing 1:19.756 37
25 Reshad de Gerus Charouz Racing System 1:19.801 40
26 László Tóth Campos Racing 1:19.935 54
27 Kaylen Frederick Carlin Buzz Racing 1:20.253 44
28 Tijmen van der Helm MP Motorsport 1:20.302 43
29 Ido Cohen Carlin Buzz Racing 1:20.543 47
condividi
commenti
F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 1: Smolyar un fulmine

Articolo precedente

F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 1: Smolyar un fulmine
Carica i commenti

Su questo articolo

Serie FIA F3
Evento Test di Aprile a Spielberg
Location Red Bull Ring
Autore Tom Howard

Di tendenza

1
MotoGP

Ecco la nuova livrea delle Ducati del Pramac Racing

2
MotoGP

Battistella: “Dubito che Dovizioso rientri nel 2021”

3
Formula 1

F1 Stories: 3 aprile 1988, la squalifica "muletto" di Senna

Ultime notizie
F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 2: Caio Collet è il più veloce
F3

F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 2: Caio Collet è il più veloce

3o
F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 1: Smolyar un fulmine
F3

F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 1: Smolyar un fulmine

3 apr 2021
F3: Carlin completa la line-up con Kaylen Frederick
F3

F3: Carlin completa la line-up con Kaylen Frederick

31 mar 2021
F3: i test saranno a Spielberg, Barcellona e Jerez
F3

F3: i test saranno a Spielberg, Barcellona e Jerez

27 mar 2021
Formula 2 e Formula 3 pensano ad ibrido e biocarburante
F2

Formula 2 e Formula 3 pensano ad ibrido e biocarburante

22 mar 2021
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Formula 2 e Formula 3 pensano ad ibrido e biocarburante
FIA F2 / Ultime notizie

Formula 2 e Formula 3 pensano ad ibrido e biocarburante

Prema conferma Montoya Jr per un doppio programma F4
Formula 4 / Ultime notizie

Prema conferma Montoya Jr per un doppio programma F4

F3: rinviati i test di Jerez causa restrizioni sui viaggi
FIA F3 / Ultime notizie

F3: rinviati i test di Jerez causa restrizioni sui viaggi

Di tendenza Oggi

Ecco la nuova livrea delle Ducati del Pramac Racing
MotoGP MotoGP / Ultime notizie

Ecco la nuova livrea delle Ducati del Pramac Racing

Battistella: “Dubito che Dovizioso rientri nel 2021”
MotoGP MotoGP / Ultime notizie

Battistella: “Dubito che Dovizioso rientri nel 2021”

F1 Stories: 3 aprile 1988, la squalifica "muletto" di Senna Prime
Video all'interno
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Ultime notizie

F1 Stories: 3 aprile 1988, la squalifica "muletto" di Senna

Ultime notizie

F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 2: Caio Collet è il più veloce
F3 FIA F3 / Test

F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 2: Caio Collet è il più veloce

F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 1: Smolyar un fulmine
F3 FIA F3 / Test

F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 1: Smolyar un fulmine

F3: Carlin completa la line-up con Kaylen Frederick
F3 FIA F3 / Ultime notizie

F3: Carlin completa la line-up con Kaylen Frederick

F3: i test saranno a Spielberg, Barcellona e Jerez
F3 FIA F3 / Ultime notizie

F3: i test saranno a Spielberg, Barcellona e Jerez

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter

L'app di Motorsport.com

Serie

Motorsport Network

Contattaci

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.