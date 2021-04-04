F3, Test Spielberg, Giorno 2: Caio Collet è il più veloce
Caio Collet è stato il più veloce dei test di FIA F3 che si sono svolti oggi al Red Bull Ring.
Il pilota della MP Motorsport appartenente alla Alpine Academy ha fermato il cronometro sull'1'18"555 al termine delle prove disputate, con un primato stabilito già in avvio che era stato battuto da Dennis Hauger (Prema Racing).
Collet ha poi risposto al rivale scendendo di 0"037 sotto il suo tempo, migliorando ancora fino a precederlo di 0"119.
Il terzo crono generale è invece andato ad Alexandr Smolyar (ART Grand Prix), che era stato il più rapido di ieri, con Jak Crawford a seguirlo per 0"064 grazie al terzo tempo di domenica.
Jonny Edgar (Carlin) e Matteo Nannini (HWA) completano la Top5, con dietro Frederik Vesti, Clement Novalak (Trident), Michael Belov (Charouz Racing), Olli Caldwell (Prema Racing) e Smolyar in Top10 quest'oggi.
Juan Manuel Correa ha stupito tutti al rientro dopo l'incidente di cui era stato protagonista a Spa nel 2019: il sudamericano della ART stamattina è arrivato a girare in 1'19"189 che lo piazza undicesimo nella lista generale dei due giorni, mentre il tempo della domenica pomeriggio lo vede terminare 19°.
Bandiera rossa da segnalare per un'uscita alla curva 10 di Reshad De Gerus (Charouz Racing).
Non ha girato invece Victor Martins (MP Motorsport).
Nella mattinata domenicale il miglior tempo lo aveva realizzato Calan Williams (Jenzer Motorsport) in 1'18"836, visto che la prestazione di Logan Sargeant (Charouz Racing) - migliore di 0"026 - è stata cancellata per track limits non rispettati.
Sargeant chiude così settimo, con Nannini ad appena 22 millesimi da Williams e davanti a Kaylen Frederick (Carlin).
La prossima sessione di test si svolgerà a Barcellona il 21-22 aprile, poi avremo il primo round proprio in Spagna il 7-9 maggio. Un terzo test avrà luogo a Jerez il 12-13 maggio.
SESSIONE DEL MATTINO
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|TEMPO
|GIRI
|1
|Calan Williams
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:18.836
|30
|2
|Matteo Nannini
|HWA RACELAB
|1:18.858
|25
|3
|Kaylen Frederick
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1:18.901
|30
|4
|Victor Martins
|MP Motorsport
|1:18.912
|34
|5
|Jak Crawford
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:18.915
|32
|6
|Michael Belov
|Charouz Racing System
|1:18.943
|31
|7
|Logan Sargeant
|Charouz Racing System
|1:18.981
|31
|8
|Frederik Vesti
|ART Grand Prix
|1:19.015
|37
|9
|David Schumacher
|Trident
|1:19.086
|24
|10
|Caio Collet
|MP Motorsport
|1:19.099
|32
|11
|Juan Manuel Correa
|ART Grand Prix
|1:19.189
|33
|12
|Jonny Edgar
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1:19.244
|17
|13
|Oliver Rasmussen
|HWA RACELAB
|1:19.277
|23
|14
|Jack Doohan
|Trident
|1:19.323
|27
|15
|Clément Novalak
|Trident
|1:19.383
|22
|16
|Ido Cohen
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1:19.405
|30
|17
|Ayumu Iwasa
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:19.510
|33
|18
|Roman Stanek
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:19.591
|20
|19
|Rafael Villagomez
|HWA RACELAB
|1:19.599
|32
|20
|Alexandr Smolyar
|ART Grand Prix
|1:19.616
|32
|21
|Reshad de Gerus
|Charouz Racing System
|1:19.625
|43
|22
|Amaury Cordeel
|Campos Racing
|1:19.639
|37
|23
|Filip Ugran
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:19.670
|37
|24
|Olli Caldwell
|PREMA Racing
|1:19.717
|31
|25
|Pierre-Louis Chovet
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:19.744
|42
|26
|László Tóth
|Campos Racing
|1:19.822
|40
|27
|Lorenzo Colombo
|Campos Racing
|1:19.888
|29
|28
|Dennis Hauger
|PREMA Racing
|1:20.047
|30
|29
|Tijmen van der Helm
|MP Motorsport
|1:20.142
|21
|30
|Arthur Leclerc
|PREMA Racing
|1:20.329
|31
SESSIONE DEL POMERIGGIO
|PILOTA
|TEAM
|TEMPO
|GIRI
|1
|Caio Collet
|MP Motorsport
|1:18.592
|57
|2
|Dennis Hauger
|PREMA Racing
|1:18.711
|48
|3
|Jak Crawford
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:18.775
|63
|4
|Jonny Edgar
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1:18.791
|50
|5
|Matteo Nannini
|HWA RACELAB
|1:18.866
|46
|6
|Frederik Vesti
|ART Grand Prix
|1:18.880
|52
|7
|Clément Novalak
|Trident
|1:18.886
|35
|8
|Michael Belov
|Charouz Racing System
|1:18.894
|47
|9
|Olli Caldwell
|PREMA Racing
|1:18.993
|44
|10
|Alexandr Smolyar
|ART Grand Prix
|1:19.005
|50
|11
|Amaury Cordeel
|Campos Racing
|1:19.030
|42
|12
|Roman Stanek
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:19.054
|67
|13
|Logan Sargeant
|Charouz Racing System
|1:19.204
|45
|14
|Pierre Louis Chovet
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:19.296
|47
|15
|Oliver Rasmussen
|HWA RACELAB
|1:19.311
|45
|16
|Ayumu Iwasa
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:19.345
|50
|17
|Calan Williams
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:19.410
|35
|18
|Arthur Leclerc
|PREMA Racing
|1:19.415
|52
|19
|Juan Manuel Correa
|ART Grand Prix
|1:19.457
|47
|20
|Jack Doohan
|Trident
|1:19.509
|45
|21
|David Schumacher
|Trident
|1:19.578
|39
|22
|Filip Ugran
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:19.664
|44
|23
|Rafael Villagomez
|HWA RACELAB
|1:19.718
|47
|24
|Lorenzo Colombo
|Campos Racing
|1:19.756
|37
|25
|Reshad de Gerus
|Charouz Racing System
|1:19.801
|40
|26
|László Tóth
|Campos Racing
|1:19.935
|54
|27
|Kaylen Frederick
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1:20.253
|44
|28
|Tijmen van der Helm
|MP Motorsport
|1:20.302
|43
|29
|Ido Cohen
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1:20.543
|47
Su questo articolo
|Serie
|FIA F3
|Evento
|Test di Aprile a Spielberg
|Location
|Red Bull Ring
|Autore
|Tom Howard