Fotogallery WRC | gli scatti più belli del Rally del Messico

Emil Lindholm, Reeta Hämäläinen, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
1/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
2/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
3/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
4/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
5/92
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
6/92
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
7/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
8/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
9/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
10/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
11/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
12/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
13/92
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
14/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
15/92
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
16/92
Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
17/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
18/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
19/92
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
20/92
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
21/92
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
22/92
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
23/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
24/92
Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
25/92
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
26/92
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
27/92
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
28/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
29/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
30/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
31/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
32/92
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
33/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
34/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
35/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
36/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
37/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
38/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
39/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
40/92
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
41/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Martin Prokop, Michael Ernst, Fiesta MkII Rally2
42/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 after the crash
43/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
44/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
45/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
46/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
47/92
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
48/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
49/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
50/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
51/92
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
52/92
Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
53/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
54/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
55/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
56/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
57/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Kajetan Kajajetanowicz, Maciej Szczepaniak, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
58/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
59/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
60/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
61/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
62/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
63/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
64/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
65/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
66/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
67/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
68/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
69/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
70/92
Foto di: M - Sport
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
71/92
Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
72/92
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
73/92
Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
74/92
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
75/92
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
76/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
77/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
78/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Podio: Vincitori Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
79/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Podio: secondo posto Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
80/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Podio: secondo posto Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
81/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Podio: Vincitori Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 con il team
82/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Podio: Vincitori Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 con Jari-Matti Latvala, Team principal Toyota Gazoo Racing
83/92
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Podio: Vincitori Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, secondo posto Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, terzo posto Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
84/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Podio: Vincitori Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, secondo posto Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, terzo posto Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
85/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Vincitori Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
86/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Vincitori Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
87/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Vincitori Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 con il team
88/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Vincitori Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 con il team
89/92
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Vincitori Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
90/92
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Vincitori Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
91/92
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Vincitori Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
