Precedente / MotoGP | Martin attacca Marc: “Chiedere scusa non funziona più” Prossimo / Fotogallery MotoGP | Il primo atto 2023 a Portimao è rosso Ducati
MotoGP / GP del Portogallo Risultati

MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia e Ducati a punteggio pieno

Grazie alla doppietta di Portimao, Pecco Bagnaia lascia il Portogallo a quota 37, quindi a punteggio pieno, mettendo già 12 lunghezze tra sé e Vinales. Solo 8 punti per Quartararo e 7 per Marquez, mentre Bastianini è infortunato e a secco. Ducati comanda anche tra i Costruttori ed i Team.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Di:
MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia e Ducati a punteggio pieno

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands Kazakhstan United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 37 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Spain Maverick Viñales 25 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Marco Bezzecchi 16 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Australia Jack Miller 15 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 France Johann Zarco 15 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Spain Alex Marquez 12 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro 11 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 South Africa Brad Binder 10 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Spain Jorge Martin 9 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 France Fabio Quartararo 8 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Spain Marc Marquez 7 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Spain Alex Rins 6 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Spain Joan Mir 5 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 4 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 3 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Spain Augusto Fernandez 3 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Italy Franco Morbidelli 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Spain Raul Fernandez   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Italy Enea Bastianini   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Italy Luca Marini   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands Kazakhstan United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Ducati 37 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Aprilia 25 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 KTM 16 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Honda 13 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Yamaha 8 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 GASGAS 3 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands Kazakhstan United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy Ducati Team 37 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 36 36 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 25 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Pramac Racing 24 24 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Team VR46 16 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Japan Repsol Honda Team 12 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Gresini Racing 12 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 10 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Monaco Team LCR 10 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Malaysia RNF Racing 3 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 France Tech 3 3 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
condividi
commenti

MotoGP | Martin attacca Marc: “Chiedere scusa non funziona più”

Fotogallery MotoGP | Il primo atto 2023 a Portimao è rosso Ducati
Redazione Motorsport.com More from
Redazione Motorsport.com
MotoGP | Ascolti Sky: la gara lunga batte la Sprint

MotoGP | Ascolti Sky: la gara lunga batte la Sprint

MotoGP
GP del Portogallo

MotoGP | Ascolti Sky: la gara lunga batte la Sprint MotoGP | Ascolti Sky: la gara lunga batte la Sprint

Ferrari Challenge | Donno-bis e trionfo Manuela Gostner in Gara 2

Ferrari Challenge | Donno-bis e trionfo Manuela Gostner in Gara 2

Ferrari Challenge
Europe: Valencia

Ferrari Challenge | Donno-bis e trionfo Manuela Gostner in Gara 2 Ferrari Challenge | Donno-bis e trionfo Manuela Gostner in Gara 2

MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin

MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
GP delle Americhe

MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin

Ultime notizie

MotoGP | Ascolti Sky: la gara lunga batte la Sprint

MotoGP | Ascolti Sky: la gara lunga batte la Sprint

MGP MotoGP
GP del Portogallo

MotoGP | Ascolti Sky: la gara lunga batte la Sprint MotoGP | Ascolti Sky: la gara lunga batte la Sprint

Tragedia al Rally Team 971: muore Paganini dopo un malore in gara

Tragedia al Rally Team 971: muore Paganini dopo un malore in gara

Misc Rally

Tragedia al Rally Team 971: muore Paganini dopo un malore in gara Tragedia al Rally Team 971: muore Paganini dopo un malore in gara

I bozzetti del nuovo SUV coupé di smart

I bozzetti del nuovo SUV coupé di smart

Auto Prodotto
Motor1

I bozzetti del nuovo SUV coupé di smart I bozzetti del nuovo SUV coupé di smart

MotoGP | Gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del GP d'Argentina

MotoGP | Gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del GP d'Argentina

MGP MotoGP
GP d'Argentina

MotoGP | Gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del GP d'Argentina MotoGP | Gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del GP d'Argentina

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
Socials
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.