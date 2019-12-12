WTCR
Sepang
WTCR / Sepang / Ultime notizie

WTCR: ecco gli orari TV di Eurosport e Motorsport TV di Sepang

WTCR: ecco gli orari TV di Eurosport e Motorsport TV di Sepang
Di:
12 dic 2019, 10:40

Siamo alla resa dei conti finale e in Malesia verrà assegnato il titolo: ecco tutto il programma del weekend e dove vederlo.

Il Sepang International Circuit ospiterà l'ultimo round del WTCR, dove Norbert Michelisz, Esteban Guerrieri, Yvan Muller e Thed Bjork si contenderanno la corona iridata.

L'evento sarà visibile su Eurosport, Eurosport Player e su Motorsport TV: vediamo la programmazione del weekend che incoronerà uno fra i piloti di Hyundai, Honda-JAS e Lynk & Co, ricordando che le attività in pista saranno venerdì e domenica per lasciare spazio sabato alla 8h di moto del FIM EWC.

Dirette Eurosport-Eurosport Player

Venerdì 13 dicembre
Prove Libere 1 - 3;00-3;45 (solo Eurosport Player)
Prove Libere 2 - 6;00-6;30 (solo Eurosport Player)
Prima Qualifica - 8;30 (solo Eurosport Player)
Seconda Qualifica - 12;30 (solo Eurosport Player)

Domenica 15 dicembre
Gara 1 - 8;15
Gara 2 - 11;15
Gara 3 - 13;10

Dirette Motorsport TV

Venerdì 13 dicembre
Prima Qualifica - 8;30
Seconda Qualifica - 12;30

Domenica 15 dicembre
Gara 1 - 8;15
Gara 2 - 11;15
Gara 3 - 13;10

Björk: "Mi aspettavo di lottare per il titolo, non ho paura"

Björk: "Mi aspettavo di lottare per il titolo, non ho paura"
Serie TCR , WTCR
Evento Sepang
Location Sepang International Circuit
Autore Francesco Corghi

