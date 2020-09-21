WSBK
WSBK / Barcelona / Intervista

Redding: “È un duro colpo per la classifica, ma non mi arrendo”

Redding: “È un duro colpo per la classifica, ma non mi arrendo”
Di:

Scott Redding perde terreno in classifica da Jonathan Rea ed insegue a 51 lunghezze. A Barcellona però festeggia Chaz Davies, che in Gara 2 trova la prima affermazione della stagione.

Il round di Barcellona del mondiale Superbike è agrodolce per il team Aruba.it Racing Ducati, che trova la vittoria con Chaz Davies in Gara 2 ma vede sfumare i sogni iridati con Scott Redding. All’esordio sul tracciato catalano, è una Panigale V4R a doppia faccia quella che appare nel terz’ultimo fine settimana della stagione.

Chaz Davies avrà sicuramente un buon ricordo del Montmelo, dove nella seconda manche del weekend ha trovato la sua prima affermazione del 2020. Il gallese, il cui futuro in Ducati non è ancora sicuro, ha dimostrato solidità e grande feeling con la sua quattro cilindri, dominando una gara non semplice. Con questo successo inoltre eguaglia Colin Edwards nell’albo d’oro, arrivando a quota 31.

“È stata una grande vittoria – commenta Davies al termine di Gara 2 – La sensazione è quella di essere riusciti a mettere insieme tutti i pezzi del puzzle. Forse lo abbiamo fatto con un po’ di ritardo, ma la cosa importante è aver raggiunto questo obiettivo. Ringrazio la mia squadra che anche sabato sera ha lavorato fino a tardi per sistemare alcune cose sul setup che poi hanno funzionato alla grande. Il passo gara è stato molto buono fin dai primi giri e questo mi ha permesso di rimanere in testa per gestire la gara. Sono davvero molto soddisfatto”.   

Leggi anche:

Sorride un po’ meno Scott Redding. Il rookie è ora inseguitore in classifica ed archivia un fine settimana decisamente sotto le aspettative. Sale sul podio solamente in Gara 1, ma accusa problemi per tutto il weekend, non riuscendo ad esprimersi come vorrebbe. In chiave iridata, è ora a 51 lunghezze da Jonathan Rea, che sembra saldamente al comando. Ma il pilota Ducati non ha intenzione di arrendersi ed è pronto a riscattarsi al prossimo round, in programma fra due settimane a Magny-Cours.

“È stata una domenica molto difficile per me – commenta Redding – Sia nella Superpole Race che in Gara 2 ho avuto dei problemi, soprattutto in fase di frenata. Questo mi ha limitato molto perché non sono mai riuscito a trovare il giusto ritmo per poter essere competitivo. È un peccato, mi aspettavo di poter fare bene oggi. Questo è un duro colpo per la classifica del Campionato del Mondo ma non mi arrenderò certo adesso. È chiaro, però, che dovremo lavorare molto per avere una moto performante come lo era due mesi fa”.

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
1/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
2/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
3/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
4/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
5/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
6/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
7/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
8/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
9/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
10/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
11/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
12/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
13/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
14/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
15/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
16/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
17/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
18/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
19/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
20/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
21/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
22/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
23/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
24/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
25/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
26/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
27/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
28/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
29/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
30/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
31/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
32/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
33/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
34/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
35/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
36/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
37/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
38/38

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mondiale SBK 2020: Davies vince, ma Rea allunga su Redding

Mondiale SBK 2020: Davies vince, ma Rea allunga su Redding

SSP300, Barcellona: vincono Booth-Amos e Okaya

SSP300, Barcellona: vincono Booth-Amos e Okaya
Serie WSBK
Evento Barcelona
Sotto-evento SBK Gara 2
Location Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Piloti Scott Redding , Chaz Davies
Team Aruba.it Racing -Ducati
Autore Lorenza D'Adderio

