Redding: “È un duro colpo per la classifica, ma non mi arrendo”

Il round di Barcellona del mondiale Superbike è agrodolce per il team Aruba.it Racing Ducati, che trova la vittoria con Chaz Davies in Gara 2 ma vede sfumare i sogni iridati con Scott Redding. All’esordio sul tracciato catalano, è una Panigale V4R a doppia faccia quella che appare nel terz’ultimo fine settimana della stagione.

Chaz Davies avrà sicuramente un buon ricordo del Montmelo, dove nella seconda manche del weekend ha trovato la sua prima affermazione del 2020. Il gallese, il cui futuro in Ducati non è ancora sicuro, ha dimostrato solidità e grande feeling con la sua quattro cilindri, dominando una gara non semplice. Con questo successo inoltre eguaglia Colin Edwards nell’albo d’oro, arrivando a quota 31.

“È stata una grande vittoria – commenta Davies al termine di Gara 2 – La sensazione è quella di essere riusciti a mettere insieme tutti i pezzi del puzzle. Forse lo abbiamo fatto con un po’ di ritardo, ma la cosa importante è aver raggiunto questo obiettivo. Ringrazio la mia squadra che anche sabato sera ha lavorato fino a tardi per sistemare alcune cose sul setup che poi hanno funzionato alla grande. Il passo gara è stato molto buono fin dai primi giri e questo mi ha permesso di rimanere in testa per gestire la gara. Sono davvero molto soddisfatto”.

Sorride un po’ meno Scott Redding. Il rookie è ora inseguitore in classifica ed archivia un fine settimana decisamente sotto le aspettative. Sale sul podio solamente in Gara 1, ma accusa problemi per tutto il weekend, non riuscendo ad esprimersi come vorrebbe. In chiave iridata, è ora a 51 lunghezze da Jonathan Rea, che sembra saldamente al comando. Ma il pilota Ducati non ha intenzione di arrendersi ed è pronto a riscattarsi al prossimo round, in programma fra due settimane a Magny-Cours.

“È stata una domenica molto difficile per me – commenta Redding – Sia nella Superpole Race che in Gara 2 ho avuto dei problemi, soprattutto in fase di frenata. Questo mi ha limitato molto perché non sono mai riuscito a trovare il giusto ritmo per poter essere competitivo. È un peccato, mi aspettavo di poter fare bene oggi. Questo è un duro colpo per la classifica del Campionato del Mondo ma non mi arrenderò certo adesso. È chiaro, però, che dovremo lavorare molto per avere una moto performante come lo era due mesi fa”.