Ragzatlioglu: "Ho ottenuto tre podi in un weekend difficile"
Redding: "Questo è ciò che serve se vogliamo puntare al titolo"
WSBK / Navarra Risultati

Mondiale 2021: Toprak e Rea a pari punti, si riparte "da zero"

Di:

Con la vittoria in Gara 2, Toprak Razgatlioglu torna in vetta alla classifica, a pari punti con Jonathan Rea. Il mondiale non è mai stato così aperto e anche Scott Redding si avvicina.

Mondiale 2021: Toprak e Rea a pari punti, si riparte "da zero"
Pos Pilota Punti Spain Portugal Italy United Kingdom Netherlands Czech Republic Spain France Spain Spain Portugal Argentina Indonesia
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea 311 25/1 12/1 20/2 16/3 12/1 25/1 16/3 7/3 16/3 20/2 12/1 - 25/1 12/1 25/1 7/3 16/3 - 20/2 9/2 16/3 - - - - - -
2 Turkey Toprak Razgatlıoğlu 311 16/3 4/6 10/6 20/2 9/2 16/3 20/2 9/2 25/1 25/1 4/6 25/1 16/3 7/3 - 12/1 20/2 25/1 16/3 7/3 25/1 - - - - - -
3 United Kingdom Scott Redding 273 13/4 2/8 25/1 25/1 7/3 - 13/4 6/4 13/4 - - 13/4 20/2 5/5 20/2 9/2 25/1 20/2 25/1 12/1 20/2 - - - - - -
4 United Kingdom Alex Lowes 169 20/2 9/2 16/3 - 4/6 13/4 11/5 5/5 10/6 16/3 - 10/6 - 4/6 9/7 3/7 10/6 3/13 11/5 5/5 10/6 - - - - - -
5 Italy Andrea Locatelli 151 6/10 - 7/9 6/10 - 11/5 7/9 1/9 7/9 - 1/9 5/11 11/5 6/4 16/3 6/4 13/4 16/3 13/4 6/4 13/4 - - - - - -
6 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi 150 9/7 - - 11/5 5/5 - 25/1 12/1 20/2 4/12 - 8/8 - 9/2 8/8 - 11/5 13/4 6/10 - 9/7 - - - - - -
7 United Kingdom Tom Sykes 146 10/6 - 13/4 2/14 3/7 8/8 8/8 3/7 4/12 13/4 9/2 16/3 9/7 3/7 1/15 5/5 7/9 7/9 10/6 4/6 11/5 - - - - - -
8 United States Garrett Gerloff 135 7/9 7/3 9/7 13/4 6/4 - 4/12 2/8 11/5 9/7 5/5 20/2 10/6 2/8 - 4/6 8/8 10/6 7/9 1/9 - - - - - - -
9 Netherlands Michael van der Mark 132 5/11 5/5 11/5 9/7 - 10/6 6/10 - 6/10 11/5 7/3 11/5 13/4 - 10/6 - 9/7 - 9/7 2/8 8/8 - - - - - -
10 United Kingdom Chaz Davies 92 11/5 6/4 - 10/6 1/9 20/2 - - - 5/11 2/8 9/7 7/9 1/9 13/4 - 4/12 - - 3/7 - - - - - - -
11 Spain Alvaro Bautista 91 - 3/7 5/11 8/8 - 9/7 10/6 - 8/8 8/8 - 6/10 - - 11/5 1/9 6/10 9/7 - - 7/9 - - - - - -
12 Italy Axel Bassani 87 4/12 - 2/14 5/11 - 5/11 9/7 4/6 9/7 6/10 - 3/13 6/10 - 7/9 2/8 - 11/5 8/8 - 6/10 - - - - - -
13 United Kingdom Leon Haslam 71 8/8 - - 4/12 - 4/12 2/14 - - 10/6 6/4 7/9 8/8 - 6/10 - 5/11 8/8 3/13 - - - - - - - -
14 France Lucas Mahias 38 1/15 - 6/10 3/13 - 2/14 5/11 - 5/11 7/9 3/7 4/12 - - - - - - - - 2/14 - - - - - -
15 Spain Tito Rabat 35 - - - 7/9 - 6/10 1/15 - 2/14 - - 2/14 - - 5/11 - 3/13 - 4/12 - 5/11 - - - - - -
16 Japan Kohta Nozane 30 2/14 1/9 4/12 1/15 - 3/13 3/13 - 3/13 - - - - - 4/12 - 2/14 2/14 5/11 - - - - - - - -
17 Spain Isaac Viñales 19 3/13 - 3/13 - - 1/15 - - - 1/15 - - 5/11 - 2/14 - - 4/12 - - - - - - - - -
18 Ireland Eugene Laverty 14 - - - - 2/8 7/9 - - 1/15 3/13 - 1/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Germany Jonas Folger 14 - - 8/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2/14 - 4/12 - - - - - -
20 France Christophe Ponsson 11 - - 1/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1/15 5/11 1/15 - 3/13 - - - - - -
21 Argentina Leandro Mercado 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - 4/12 - 3/13 - - - - - 1/15 - - - - - -
22 Germany Marvin Fritz 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6/10 - - - - - - - - -
23 Belgium Loris Cresson 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - 3/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Italy Andrea Mantovani 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 United Kingdom Luke Mossey 2 - - - - - - - - - 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 United States Jayson Uribe   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 Japan Naomichi Uramoto   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 Italy Samuele Cavalieri   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
29 Czech Republic Karel Hanika   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ragzatlioglu: "Ho ottenuto tre podi in un weekend difficile"

Ragzatlioglu: "Ho ottenuto tre podi in un weekend difficile"

Redding: "Questo è ciò che serve se vogliamo puntare al titolo"

Redding: "Questo è ciò che serve se vogliamo puntare al titolo"
