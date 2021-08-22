Precedente / Ragzatlioglu: “Ho ottenuto tre podi in un weekend difficile” Prossimo / Redding: “Questo è ciò che serve se vogliamo puntare al titolo”WSBK / Navarra Risultati
Mondiale 2021: Toprak e Rea a pari punti, si riparte "da zero"
Con la vittoria in Gara 2, Toprak Razgatlioglu torna in vetta alla classifica, a pari punti con Jonathan Rea. Il mondiale non è mai stato così aperto e anche Scott Redding si avvicina.
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|311
|25/1
|12/1
|20/2
|16/3
|12/1
|25/1
|16/3
|7/3
|16/3
|20/2
|12/1
|-
|25/1
|12/1
|25/1
|7/3
|16/3
|-
|20/2
|9/2
|16/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Toprak Razgatlıoğlu
|311
|16/3
|4/6
|10/6
|20/2
|9/2
|16/3
|20/2
|9/2
|25/1
|25/1
|4/6
|25/1
|16/3
|7/3
|-
|12/1
|20/2
|25/1
|16/3
|7/3
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Scott Redding
|273
|13/4
|2/8
|25/1
|25/1
|7/3
|-
|13/4
|6/4
|13/4
|-
|-
|13/4
|20/2
|5/5
|20/2
|9/2
|25/1
|20/2
|25/1
|12/1
|20/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Alex Lowes
|169
|20/2
|9/2
|16/3
|-
|4/6
|13/4
|11/5
|5/5
|10/6
|16/3
|-
|10/6
|-
|4/6
|9/7
|3/7
|10/6
|3/13
|11/5
|5/5
|10/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|151
|6/10
|-
|7/9
|6/10
|-
|11/5
|7/9
|1/9
|7/9
|-
|1/9
|5/11
|11/5
|6/4
|16/3
|6/4
|13/4
|16/3
|13/4
|6/4
|13/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|150
|9/7
|-
|-
|11/5
|5/5
|-
|25/1
|12/1
|20/2
|4/12
|-
|8/8
|-
|9/2
|8/8
|-
|11/5
|13/4
|6/10
|-
|9/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Tom Sykes
|146
|10/6
|-
|13/4
|2/14
|3/7
|8/8
|8/8
|3/7
|4/12
|13/4
|9/2
|16/3
|9/7
|3/7
|1/15
|5/5
|7/9
|7/9
|10/6
|4/6
|11/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|135
|7/9
|7/3
|9/7
|13/4
|6/4
|-
|4/12
|2/8
|11/5
|9/7
|5/5
|20/2
|10/6
|2/8
|-
|4/6
|8/8
|10/6
|7/9
|1/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|132
|5/11
|5/5
|11/5
|9/7
|-
|10/6
|6/10
|-
|6/10
|11/5
|7/3
|11/5
|13/4
|-
|10/6
|-
|9/7
|-
|9/7
|2/8
|8/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Chaz Davies
|92
|11/5
|6/4
|-
|10/6
|1/9
|20/2
|-
|-
|-
|5/11
|2/8
|9/7
|7/9
|1/9
|13/4
|-
|4/12
|-
|-
|3/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|91
|-
|3/7
|5/11
|8/8
|-
|9/7
|10/6
|-
|8/8
|8/8
|-
|6/10
|-
|-
|11/5
|1/9
|6/10
|9/7
|-
|-
|7/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Axel Bassani
|87
|4/12
|-
|2/14
|5/11
|-
|5/11
|9/7
|4/6
|9/7
|6/10
|-
|3/13
|6/10
|-
|7/9
|2/8
|-
|11/5
|8/8
|-
|6/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Leon Haslam
|71
|8/8
|-
|-
|4/12
|-
|4/12
|2/14
|-
|-
|10/6
|6/4
|7/9
|8/8
|-
|6/10
|-
|5/11
|8/8
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Lucas Mahias
|38
|1/15
|-
|6/10
|3/13
|-
|2/14
|5/11
|-
|5/11
|7/9
|3/7
|4/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Tito Rabat
|35
|-
|-
|-
|7/9
|-
|6/10
|1/15
|-
|2/14
|-
|-
|2/14
|-
|-
|5/11
|-
|3/13
|-
|4/12
|-
|5/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Kohta Nozane
|30
|2/14
|1/9
|4/12
|1/15
|-
|3/13
|3/13
|-
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4/12
|-
|2/14
|2/14
|5/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Isaac Viñales
|19
|3/13
|-
|3/13
|-
|-
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|1/15
|-
|-
|5/11
|-
|2/14
|-
|-
|4/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Eugene Laverty
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/8
|7/9
|-
|-
|1/15
|3/13
|-
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Jonas Folger
|14
|-
|-
|8/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/14
|-
|4/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Christophe Ponsson
|11
|-
|-
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/15
|5/11
|1/15
|-
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Leandro Mercado
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4/12
|-
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Marvin Fritz
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Loris Cresson
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Andrea Mantovani
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Luke Mossey
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|Jayson Uribe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|Naomichi Uramoto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|Samuele Cavalieri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|Karel Hanika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
