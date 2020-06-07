Guidotti: "Redding è un animo puro, la SBK è giusta per lui"

Avendo tenuto le redini del Pramac Racing per diverse stagioni, il team manager Francesco Guidotti ha avuto modo di lavorare con tanti piloti che hanno fatto parte del passato della Ducati, ma anche del presente e del futuro della Casa di Borgo Panigale.

In questo senso, Scott Redding si potrebbe considerare un cavallo di ritorno. Il pilota britannico ha infatti corso per due stagioni con Pramac, nel 2016 e nel 2017, conquistando anche un podio sotto al diluvio di Assen nella sua prima stagione con il team.

Poi le strade si sono divise, perché Scott è andato in Aprilia, dove ha vissuto la sua stagione più deludente nella classe regina, prima di cambiare rotta e dedicarsi alle derivate di serie.

Un salto che lo ha subito riportato a contatto con la Rossa, con la quale ha vinto il titolo BSB nel 2019, venendo scelto dal team ufficiale della Casa italiana per prendere il testimone da Alvaro Bautista nel Mondiale nel 2020.

Un'avventura che è iniziata con tre piazzamenti a podio nella tappa di apertura di Phillip Island, l'unica disputata prima dello stop imposto dalla pandemia del Coronavirus, che al momento lo pongono al secondo posto nella classifica iridata.

Guidotti, che conosce bene anche la Superbike, avendoci lavorato con Aprilia ai tempi di Max Biaggi, ritiene che questo possa essere l'ambiente giusto per rendere al meglio per Redding, che forse è ancora un pilota un po' troppo "old style" per la MotoGP iperprofessionale di oggi.

"Lui è un grande talento, ma la MotoGP gli stava un po' stretta perché richiede molta dedizione e concentrazione. C'è tanto lavoro mentale e devi accettare dei ritmi e degli aspetti che hanno poco a che fare con il motociclismo anni '80 e '90. Scott, essendo un animo puro, faceva molta fatica ad accettare gli aspetti professionali più restrittivi" ha detto Guidotti in un'intervista video concessa a Motorsport.com.

"Purtroppo, se vuoi stare nella massima espressione del motociclismo, con tutta la tecnologia e gli investimenti che ci sono, devi stare a certe regole. Nello sport è sempre brutto parlare degli aspetti economici, ma quando si parla degli ingaggi comunque i piloti si fanno meno scrupoli a parlare di soldi e di investimenti. Quindi bisogna accettare l'una e l'altra parte. Lui è uno spirito molto libero e fa fatica ad accettare certi aspetti della professionalità che richiede oggi la MotoGP".

"Penso che si sia espresso molto bene nel BSB, dove ha vinto, perché comunque a livello di capacità di guida è una spanna, forse anche due, superiore al livello medio di quel campionato. Probabilmente, la Superbike è il suo ambiente giusto, dove penso che si potrà esprimere molto bene" ha concluso.