Gallery SBK | Freddo e pioggia non fermano lo spettacolo ad Assen
Il Mondiale Superbike è volato in Olanda per disputare il terzo round della stagione, condizionato dal grande freddo e dalla pioggia che ha sparigliato la griglia. Sorpresa Spinelli, vincitore di Gara 1, e conferma di Bautista e Razgatlioglu la domenica.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
MotoGP | Taramasso: "A Jerez debutta l'anteriore Hard+"
WEC | Due Lamborghini? "Non vogliamo andare oltre le possibilità"
Porsche Macan, ecco come va su strada con i suoi 639 CV
MotoGP | Marini: "Situazione Honda difficile, ma dobbiamo spingere"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments