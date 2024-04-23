Tutti i campionati

WSBK Assen
Fotogallery

Gallery SBK | Freddo e pioggia non fermano lo spettacolo ad Assen

Il Mondiale Superbike è volato in Olanda per disputare il terzo round della stagione, condizionato dal grande freddo e dalla pioggia che ha sparigliato la griglia. Sorpresa Spinelli, vincitore di Gara 1, e conferma di Bautista e Razgatlioglu la domenica.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Redazione Motorsport.com
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Garrett Gerloff, Bonovo Action BMW
Andrea Iannone, Team Go Eleven
Axel Bassani, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Nicholas Spinelli, Barni Racing Team
Proprietario del team Barni Racing
Nicholas Spinelli, Barni Racing Team
Nicholas Spinelli, Barni Racing Team
Nicholas Spinelli, Barni Racing Team
Toprack Razgatlioglu, Nicholas Spinelli, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Motocorsa Racing
Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Remy Gardner, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Xavi Vierge, Team HRC
Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.It Racing Ducati, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Remy Gardner, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Shuan Muir, Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Remy Gardner, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Remy Gardner, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Remy Gardner, Team GRT Yamaha WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Remy Gardner, Team GRT Yamaha WorldSBK
Remy Gardner, Team GRT Yamaha WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Remy Gardner, Team GRT Yamaha WorldSBK
Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW
Andrea Iannone, Team Go Eleven
Axel Bassani, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK
Adam Norrodin, MIE Racing Honda, Tarran Mackenzie, MIE Racing Honda
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Andrea Iannone, Team Go Eleven, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Motocorsa Racing
Remy Gardner, Team GRT Yamaha WorldSBK
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Motocorsa Racing
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.It Racing Ducati
Sam Lowes, Squadra corse Marc VDS
Bandiera rossa a causa del distacco della recinzione di sicurezza
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Andrea Iannone, Team Go Eleven
Axel Bassani, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Bradley Ray, Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, moto del team BMW Motorrad WorldSBK
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Xavi Vierge, Team HRC
Iker Lecuona, Team HRC
Remy Gardner, Team GRT Yamaha WorldSBK
Nicholas Spinelli, Barni Racing Team
Bradley Ray, Team Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK
Dominique Aegerter, Team GRT Yamaha WorldSBK
Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW
Axel Bassani, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Andrea Iannone, Team Go Eleven
Garrett Gerloff, Bonovo Action BMW
Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW
Sam Lowes, Squadra corse Marc VDS
Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.It Racing Ducati
Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW
Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK
Remy Gardner, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Remy Gardner, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.It Racing Ducati
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Motocorsa Racing
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Nicholas Spinelli, Barni Racing Team
Nicholas Spinelli, Barni Racing Team
Nicholas Spinelli, Barni Racing Team
Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW, Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Team BMW Motorrad WorldSBK, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Philipp Oettl, GMT94 Yamaha
Dominique Aegerter, Team GRT Yamaha WorldSBK
Bradley Ray, Team Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK
Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Andrew Pitt
Marc Bongers, Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Andrea Iannone, Team Go Eleven
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, conquista la pole position
Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, conquista la pole position
93

Articolo precedente SBK | Assen: Toprak beffa Bautista e trionfa in Gara 2

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Redazione Motorsport.com
