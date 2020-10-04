Fotogallery SBK: Redding trionfa, ma Rea è ad un passo dal titolo
Ecco le immagini più belle del round di Magny-Cours, penultimo appuntamento della stagione Superbike. Jonathan Rea vince Gara 1 e la Superpole Race, ma si piega a Scott Redding in Gara 2. La festa del titolo è rimandata ad Estoril.
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, vince la gara
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, vince la gara
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, vince la gara
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, vince la gara
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, vince la gara
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati airbourne
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Samuele Cavalieri, Barni Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Podio: secondo posto Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Podio: il vincitore Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, third place Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Podio: il vincitore Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, secondo posto Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, terzo posto Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Podio: secondo posto Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Podio: il vincitore Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Paddock accessori per le gomme
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Paddock
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha wheel change
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, terzo posto Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, terzo posto Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Keenan Sofuoglu
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team bikes
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team bike
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team leans on Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, crash damage
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha with swimming motions
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha with swimming motions
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha with swimming motions
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Su questo articolo
|Serie
|WSBK
|Evento
|Magny-Cours