WSBK
WSBK
G
WSBK
Jerez
31 lug
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
G
WSBK
Oschersleben
31 lug
Canceled
G
WSBK
Algarve
07 ago
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
G
WSBK
Assen
21 ago
Postponed
G
WSBK
Aragon
28 ago
Prossimo evento tra
17 giorni
Guarda il programma completo
G
WSBK
Barcelona
18 set
Prossimo evento tra
38 giorni
Guarda il programma completo
G
WSBK
Magny-Cours
02 ott
Prossimo evento tra
52 giorni
Guarda il programma completo
G
WSBK
Villicum
09 ott
Prossimo evento tra
59 giorni
Guarda il programma completo
G
WSBK
Misano
06 nov
Prossimo evento tra
87 giorni
Guarda il programma completo
Vedi tutto:
Calendario Risultati Classifica
Accedi

Motorsport Network

TV Acquista i biglietti Negozio

Scarica le tue app

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.
TV Acquista i biglietti Negozio
Precedente
WSBK / Algarve / Fotogallery

Fotogallery SBK: Rea dominatore a Portimao

condividi
commenti
Fotogallery SBK: Rea dominatore a Portimao
Di:
10 ago 2020, 15:28

Ecco le foto più belle del fine settimana in cui la World Superbike ha corso al Circuit de Algarve di Portimao.

Scorrimento
Lista

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
1/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
2/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
3/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takumi Takahashi, MIE Racing

Takumi Takahashi, MIE Racing
4/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
5/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
6/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
7/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leonardo Mercado, Sandro Cortese, Outdo Kawasaki TPR

Leonardo Mercado, Sandro Cortese, Outdo Kawasaki TPR
8/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
9/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
10/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
11/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
12/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
13/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
14/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
15/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
16/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
17/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Michael Rubin Rinaldi

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Michael Rubin Rinaldi
18/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
19/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
20/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
21/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
22/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing
23/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
24/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
25/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
26/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marco Melandri, Sandro Cortese, Outdo Kawasaki TPR

Marco Melandri, Sandro Cortese, Outdo Kawasaki TPR
27/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
28/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Scott Reading

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Scott Reading
29/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
30/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
31/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
32/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
33/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
34/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
35/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
36/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
37/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
38/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
39/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
40/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
41/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
42/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
43/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Rubin Rinaldi, Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing

Michael Rubin Rinaldi, Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing
44/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
45/45

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

SSP300, Portimao: vittorie per Carrasco e Deroue

Articolo precedente

SSP300, Portimao: vittorie per Carrasco e Deroue
Carica i commenti

Su questo articolo

Serie WSBK
Evento Algarve
Autore Giacomo Rauli

Ultime notizie

Fotogallery SBK: Rea dominatore a Portimao
WSBK WSBK / Fotogallery
9m

Fotogallery SBK: Rea dominatore a Portimao

SSP300, Portimao: vittorie per Carrasco e Deroue
WSBK WSBK / Ultime notizie

SSP300, Portimao: vittorie per Carrasco e Deroue

SBK, Portimao, Gara 2: Rea vince e va in testa al mondiale
WSBK WSBK / Ultime notizie

SBK, Portimao, Gara 2: Rea vince e va in testa al mondiale

SSP, Portimao, Gara 2: Locatelli inarrestabile, vince ancora
WSBK WSBK / Ultime notizie

SSP, Portimao, Gara 2: Locatelli inarrestabile, vince ancora

Di tendenza

1
MotoGP

Quartararo: “Il campionato non cambia, con o senza Marquez”

2
MotoGP

Motori Yamaha: Morbidelli monta il quinto, Quartararo il quarto

Ultimi video

Report SBK: Redding e la Ducati iniziano a fare paura a Rea? 22:53
WSBK

Report SBK: Redding e la Ducati iniziano a fare paura a Rea?

Moto Stories: Troy Bayliss, eroe dei due mondi 42:43
WSBK

Moto Stories: Troy Bayliss, eroe dei due mondi

SBK, Cortese: 27:05
WSBK

SBK, Cortese: "Risultati? Una sorpresa. E vogliamo crescere!"

Pedercini: 28:52
WSBK

Pedercini: "Rinati con passione: Cortese anche nel 2021"

Superbike, Rinaldi: 26:53
WSBK

Superbike, Rinaldi: "Gare ravvicinate? Non lamentiamoci del calendario"

Ultime notizie

Fotogallery SBK: Rea dominatore a Portimao
WSBK

Fotogallery SBK: Rea dominatore a Portimao

SSP300, Portimao: vittorie per Carrasco e Deroue
WSBK

SSP300, Portimao: vittorie per Carrasco e Deroue

SBK, Portimao, Gara 2: Rea vince e va in testa al mondiale
WSBK

SBK, Portimao, Gara 2: Rea vince e va in testa al mondiale

SSP, Portimao, Gara 2: Locatelli inarrestabile, vince ancora
WSBK

SSP, Portimao, Gara 2: Locatelli inarrestabile, vince ancora

SBK, Portimao, Superpole Race: Rea domina ancora, Redding quinto
WSBK

SBK, Portimao, Superpole Race: Rea domina ancora, Redding quinto

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter

L'app di Motorsport.com

Serie

Motorsport Network

Contattaci

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.