Fotogallery SBK: Rea dominatore a Portimao
Ecco le foto più belle del fine settimana in cui la World Superbike ha corso al Circuit de Algarve di Portimao.
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takumi Takahashi, MIE Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leonardo Mercado, Sandro Cortese, Outdo Kawasaki TPR
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Michael Rubin Rinaldi
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marco Melandri, Sandro Cortese, Outdo Kawasaki TPR
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Scott Reading
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Rubin Rinaldi, Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
