Fotogallery SBK: le grid girl del round di Phillip Island
5 mar 2020, 11:51
L'allarme per il Coronavirus sta portando al rinvio e all'annullamento di molte gare in questa prima fase di stagione, ma la Superbike ha preso regolarmente il via lo scorso fine settimana in Australia. E non potevano mancare le bellezze femminili nel paddock.
Grid Girl
1/13
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Monster Energy Grid Girl
2/13
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
|Serie
|WSBK
|Evento
|Phillip Island
|Location
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
Controllo corsa
13 mar - 15 mar
SSP Libere 1 Inizia in
7 giorni
|Sessione
|Data
|
Ora locale
La tua ora
|Contenuto
|SSP Libere 1
|
ven 13 mar
ven 13 mar
|
09:00
16:00
|
|SBK Libere 1
|
ven 13 mar
ven 13 mar
|
10:00
17:00
|
|SSP Libere 2
|
ven 13 mar
ven 13 mar
|
12:00
19:00
|
|SBK Libere 2
|
ven 13 mar
ven 13 mar
|
13:00
20:00
|
|SBK Libere 3
|
sab 14 mar
sab 14 mar
|
08:00
15:00
|
|SSP Libere 3
|
sab 14 mar
sab 14 mar
|
08:35
15:35
|
|SBK SuperPole
|
sab 14 mar
sab 14 mar
|
10:30
17:30
|
|SSP SuperPole
|
sab 14 mar
sab 14 mar
|
11:10
18:10
|
|SBK Gara 1
|
sab 14 mar
sab 14 mar
|
13:00
20:00
|
|SBK SuperPole Gara
|
dom 15 mar
dom 15 mar
|
09:00
16:00
|
|SSP Gara
|
dom 15 mar
dom 15 mar
|
11:15
18:15
|
|SBK Gara 2
|
dom 15 mar
dom 15 mar
|
13:00
20:00
|
