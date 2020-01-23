Fotogallery SBK: la prima giornata di test a Jerez
Ecco le immagini più belle della prima giornata di test sulla pista di Jerez de la Frontera. Pioggia e Honda grandi protagonisti del Day One.
Scott Redding, Ducati Aruba.IT
Foto di: World Superbike Championship
Michael van der Mark, Yamaha Pata
Foto di: World Superbike Championship
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing
Foto di: World Superbike Championship
Leandro Mercado, Motocorsa Racing
Foto di: World Superbike Championship
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team
Foto di: World Superbike Championship
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
La moto di Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
La moto di Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
La moto di Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
La moto di Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
La moto di Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
La moto di Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
La moto di Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
La moto di Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
La moto di Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
La moto di Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam
Foto di: World Superbike Championship
Leon Haslam
Foto di: World Superbike Championship
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
La moto di Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Su questo articolo
|Serie
|WSBK
|Evento
|Test di Gennaio a Jerez
|Sotto-evento
|Mercoledì
|Location
|Circuito de Jerez
|Autore
|Redazione Motorsport.com
