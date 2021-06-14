Fotogallery SBK: il ritorno in Italia a Misano
Ecco le immagini più belle del ritorno in Italia delle derivate di serie sul circuito intitolato a Marco Simoncelli. Un weekend che si è concluso con due vittorie per il ducatista Rinaldi ed una per la Yamaha di Razgatlioglu.
Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse, Tito Rabat, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Andrea Locatelli, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonas Folger, Bonovo MGM Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonas Folger, Bonovo MGM Racing, Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati leads the start
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tito Rabat, Barni Racing Team, Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tito Rabat, Barni Racing Team, Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Cresson, TPR Team Pedercini Racing, Samuele Cavalieri, TPR Team Pedercini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Andrea Locatelli, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tito Rabat, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Andrea Locatelli, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tito Rabat, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven, Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Christophe Ponsson, Gil Motor Sport - Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Christophe Ponsson, Gil Motor Sport - Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Claudio Domenicali
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il Pole sitter Bahattin Sofuoglu
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il Pole sitter Bahattin Sofuoglu
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il pubblico
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonas Folger, Bonovo MGM Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonas Folger, Bonovo MGM Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
La partenza
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonas Folger, Bonovo MGM Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Cresson, TPR Team Pedercini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Cresson, TPR Team Pedercini Racing, Samuele Cavalieri, TPR Team Pedercini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Cresson, TPR Team Pedercini Racing, Samuele Cavalieri, TPR Team Pedercini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Andrea Locatelli, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, Kohta Nozane, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, Kohta Nozane, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, superpole
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore di Gara1 Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore di Gara1 Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore di Gara1 Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore di Gara1 Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore di Gara1 Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore di Gara 1 Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing Ducati e Claudio Domenicali
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore di Gara1 Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, Team GoElevena, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, Team GoElevena, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, secondo posto Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, terzo posto Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Il vincitore Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati, secondo posto Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, terzo posto Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura, Christophe Ponsson, Gil Motor Sport - Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura, Christophe Ponsson, Gil Motor Sport - Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Tito Rabat, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Kohta Nozane, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Kohta Nozane, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonas Folger, Bonovo MGM Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK prende la pole position
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Samuele Cavalieri, TPR Team Pedercini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Samuele Cavalieri, TPR Team Pedercini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tito Rabat, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati si siede per i primi 20 minuti
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, Team GoEleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Isaac Vinales, Orelac Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Locatelli, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images