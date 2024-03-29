Gallery WRC | Quante insidie nella Tappa 1 del Safari
Oggi si è tenuta la prima tappa del Safari Rally 2024 del WRC in Kenya. Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle di giornata.
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: M - Sport
#Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: M - Sport
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: M - Sport
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
