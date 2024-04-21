Tutti i campionati

WRC Rally di Croazia
Fotogallery

Gallery WRC | L'incerto e spettacolare Rally di Croazia

Ecco le foto più belle del Rally di Croazia, quarto appuntamento del WRC 2024.

Giacomo Rauli
Giacomo Rauli
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
William Creighton, Liam Regan, Ford Fiesta Mk II Rally2
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Nicolas Ciamin, Yannick Roche, Hyundai i20 N Rally2
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Nicolas Ciamin, Yannick Roche, Hyundai i20 N Rally2
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Hikaru Kogure, Topi Luhtinen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally 2
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
William Creighton, Liam Regan, Ford Fiesta Mk II Rally2
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
William Creighton, Liam Regan, Ford Fiesta Mk II Rally2
Yohan Rossel, Arnaud Dunand, DG Sport Competition Citroen C3 Rally2
Yohan Rossel, Arnaud Dunand, DG Sport Competition Citroen C3 Rally2
Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.
Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Yohan Rossel, Arnaud Dunand, DG Sport Competition Citroen C3 Rally2
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.
Georg Linnamåe, James Morgan, Toyota GR Yaris Rally2
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Squadra Mondiale Rally Hyundai
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Sbastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Ott Tnak, Martin Jrveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Giacomo Rauli
