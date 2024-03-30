Gallery WRC | Colpi di scena nella Tappa 2 del Safari Rally
Oggi è andata in scena la seconda tappa del Safari Rally, secondo appuntamento del WRC 2024. Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle.
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Georgios Vasilakis, Thomas Krawszik, Ford Fiesta Mk II Rally2
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: M - Sport
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Foto di: M - Sport
Gallery: Gallery WRC | La seconda tappa del Safari Rally 2024
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
L'incredibile ASSETTO della nuova Porsche Panamera (2024)
F1 | Norris: “Forse bisognerà attendere il 2026 per battere Red Bull”
F1 | Alpine: a Suzuka le prime novità per far crescere la A524
FE | Maserati trionfa a Tokyo: una vittoria costruita su un Tridente
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments