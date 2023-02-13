Precedente / WRC | Pirelli spiega cos'è successo alle gomme di Hyundai e Tanak
Fotogallery WRC | lo spettacolo sulle nevi del Rally di Svezia

Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle del Rally di Svezia, secondo appuntamento del WRC 2023 che ha visto trionfare Ott Tanak e Martin Jarveoja su Ford Puma Rally1 EcoBoost Hybrid.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
1/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
2/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 con la squadra
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 con la squadra
3/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Podio: Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
Podio: Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
4/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Podio: vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Podio: vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
5/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Podio: Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1, secondo posto Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, terzo posto Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Podio: Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1, secondo posto Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, terzo posto Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
6/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Podio: Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1, secondo posto Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, terzo posto Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Podio: Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1, secondo posto Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, terzo posto Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
7/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
8/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
9/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
10/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Vincitore Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, Malcolm Wilson, Team principal M-Sport
Vincitore Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, Malcolm Wilson, Team principal M-Sport
11/73

Foto di: M - Sport

Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
12/73

Foto di: M - Sport

Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
13/73

Foto di: M - Sport

Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
14/73

Foto di: M - Sport

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
15/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Lorenzo Bertelli, Simone Scatttolin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Lorenzo Bertelli, Simone Scatttolin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
16/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
17/73

Foto di: M - Sport

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
18/73

Foto di: M - Sport

Podio: Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
Podio: Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
19/73

Foto di: M - Sport

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
20/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
21/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
22/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
23/73

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
24/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
25/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
26/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
27/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Nikolay Gryazin, Konstantin Aleksandrov, Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Nikolay Gryazin, Konstantin Aleksandrov, Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
28/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Lorenzo Bertelli, Simone Scatttolin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Lorenzo Bertelli, Simone Scatttolin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
29/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
30/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
31/73

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Georg Linnamåe, James Morgan, Hyundai i20 N Rally2
Georg Linnamåe, James Morgan, Hyundai i20 N Rally2
32/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Georg Linnamåe, James Morgan, Hyundai i20 N Rally2
Georg Linnamåe, James Morgan, Hyundai i20 N Rally2
33/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Fabrizio Zaldivar, Marcelo der Ohannesian, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
Fabrizio Zaldivar, Marcelo der Ohannesian, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
34/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
35/73

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
36/73

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
37/73

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
38/73

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
39/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Bruno Bulacia, Axel Coronado, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Bruno Bulacia, Axel Coronado, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
40/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
41/73

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
42/73

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
43/73

Foto di: M - Sport

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
44/73

Foto di: M - Sport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
45/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
46/73

Foto di: M - Sport

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
47/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
48/73

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
49/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
50/73

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
51/73

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai

William Creighton, WRC Junior Championship, Ford Fiesta Rally3
William Creighton, WRC Junior Championship, Ford Fiesta Rally3
52/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
53/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
54/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
55/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
56/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Fabrizio Zaldivar, Marcelo der Ohannesian, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
Fabrizio Zaldivar, Marcelo der Ohannesian, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
57/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
58/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
59/73

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
60/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
61/73

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
62/73

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
63/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
64/73

Foto di: M - Sport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
65/73

Foto di: M - Sport

Lorenzo Bertelli, Simone Scatttolin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Lorenzo Bertelli, Simone Scatttolin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
66/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
67/73

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
68/73

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
69/73

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
70/73

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
71/73

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
72/73

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
73/73

Foto di: Toyota Racing

WRC | Pirelli spiega cos'è successo alle gomme di Hyundai e Tanak
Giacomo Rauli
