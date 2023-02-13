Fotogallery WRC | lo spettacolo sulle nevi del Rally di Svezia

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
1/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
2/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 con la squadra
3/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Podio: Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
4/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Podio: vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
5/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Podio: Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1, secondo posto Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, terzo posto Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
6/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Podio: Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1, secondo posto Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1, terzo posto Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
7/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
8/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
9/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
10/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Vincitore Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, Malcolm Wilson, Team principal M-Sport
11/73
Foto di: M - Sport
Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
12/73
Foto di: M - Sport
Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
13/73
Foto di: M - Sport
Vincitori Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
14/73
Foto di: M - Sport
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
15/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Lorenzo Bertelli, Simone Scatttolin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
16/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
17/73
Foto di: M - Sport
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
18/73
Foto di: M - Sport
Podio: Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
19/73
Foto di: M - Sport
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
20/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
21/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
22/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
23/73
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Sami Pajari, Enni Mälkönen, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
24/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
25/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
26/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
27/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Nikolay Gryazin, Konstantin Aleksandrov, Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
28/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Lorenzo Bertelli, Simone Scatttolin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
29/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
30/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
31/73
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Georg Linnamåe, James Morgan, Hyundai i20 N Rally2
32/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Georg Linnamåe, James Morgan, Hyundai i20 N Rally2
33/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Fabrizio Zaldivar, Marcelo der Ohannesian, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
34/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
35/73
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
36/73
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
37/73
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
38/73
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
39/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Bruno Bulacia, Axel Coronado, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
40/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
41/73
Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
42/73
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
43/73
Foto di: M - Sport
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
44/73
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
45/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
46/73
Foto di: M - Sport
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
47/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
48/73
Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
49/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
50/73
Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
51/73
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
William Creighton, WRC Junior Championship, Ford Fiesta Rally3
52/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
53/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
54/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
55/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
56/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Fabrizio Zaldivar, Marcelo der Ohannesian, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2
57/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
58/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
59/73
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
60/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
61/73
Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
62/73
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
63/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
64/73
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
65/73
Foto di: M - Sport
Lorenzo Bertelli, Simone Scatttolin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
66/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
67/73
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
68/73
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
69/73
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
70/73
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
71/73
Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
72/73
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.