Fotogallery WRC | gli scatti più belli del Rallye Monte-Carlo 2023

Ecco le foto più belle del Rallye Monte-Carlo, evento che ha fatto da prologo al WRC 2023.

Giacomo Rauli
Di:
, Journalist
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
1/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
2/76

Foto di: M - Sport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
3/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
4/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
5/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
6/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
7/76

Foto di: M - Sport

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
8/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
9/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Yohan Rossel, Arnaud Dunand, PH Sport Citroen C3 Rally2
Yohan Rossel, Arnaud Dunand, PH Sport Citroen C3 Rally2
10/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
11/76

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
12/76

Foto di: M - Sport

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
13/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
14/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
15/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
16/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Nikolay Gryazin, Konstantin Aleksandrov, Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Nikolay Gryazin, Konstantin Aleksandrov, Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
17/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
18/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
19/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Nikolay Gryazin, Konstantin Aleksandrov, Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Nikolay Gryazin, Konstantin Aleksandrov, Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
20/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
21/76

Foto di: M - Sport

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
22/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Bruno Bulacia, Marc Marti, Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Bruno Bulacia, Marc Marti, Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
23/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
24/76

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
25/76

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
26/76

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
27/76

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
28/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Stéphane Lefebvre, Andy Malfoy, Citroën C3 Rally2
Stéphane Lefebvre, Andy Malfoy, Citroën C3 Rally2
29/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Nikolay Gryazin, Konstantin Aleksandrov, Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Nikolay Gryazin, Konstantin Aleksandrov, Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
30/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
31/76

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
32/76

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
33/76

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
34/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
35/76

Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
36/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
37/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
38/76

Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
39/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
40/76

Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
41/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
42/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
43/76

Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
44/76

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Yohan Rossel, Arnaud Dunand, PH Sport Citroen C3 Rally2
Yohan Rossel, Arnaud Dunand, PH Sport Citroen C3 Rally2
45/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
46/76

Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
47/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
48/76

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Sean Johnston, Alexander Kihurani, Citroen C3 Rally2
Sean Johnston, Alexander Kihurani, Citroen C3 Rally2
49/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
50/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
51/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
52/76

Foto di: M - Sport

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
53/76

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
54/76

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
55/76

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
56/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
57/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
58/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
59/76

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
60/76

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
61/76

Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
62/76

Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
63/76

Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
64/76

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
65/76

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
66/76

Foto di: M - Sport

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
67/76

Foto di: M - Sport

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
68/76

Foto di: M - Sport

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
69/76

Foto di: M - Sport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
70/76

Foto di: M - Sport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
71/76

Foto di: M - Sport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
72/76

Foto di: M - Sport

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
73/76

Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
74/76

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
75/76

Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
76/76

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

