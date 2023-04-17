Precedente / WEC | Villeneuve: "Con un guasto ai freni così mi è andata bene" Prossimo / 24h di Le Mans | Peugeot presenta la livrea speciale della 9X8
WEC / Portimão Analisi

Video WEC | Capello: "Ferrari seconda, ma non è ancora cresciuta"

In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Dindo Capello analizzano le prestazioni che hanno caratterizzato il fine settimana del WEC in Portogallo, occasione della 6 ore di Portimao. Ferrari chiude seconda alle spalle di Toyota: questo, però, non è sinonimo di crescita...

Franco Nugnes
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
F1 | Ferrari che buco nell'acqua: rigettata la revisione di Sainz

F1 | Ferrari: conclusa la revisione sulla penalità di Sainz

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Lavori ad Imola: rinvio per ELMS e Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Rally | Marcus Gronholm al Mythical Cars Rally su una Subaru

MotoGP | Tegola Marquez: Marc salta anche Austin!

F1 | Stella: "McLaren ha cambiato strada, per tornare a crescere"

