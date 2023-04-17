Video WEC | Capello: "Ferrari seconda, ma non è ancora cresciuta"
In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Dindo Capello analizzano le prestazioni che hanno caratterizzato il fine settimana del WEC in Portogallo, occasione della 6 ore di Portimao. Ferrari chiude seconda alle spalle di Toyota: questo, però, non è sinonimo di crescita...
WEC | Villeneuve: "Con un guasto ai freni così mi è andata bene"
24h di Le Mans | Peugeot presenta la livrea speciale della 9X8
Ultime notizie
Lavori ad Imola: rinvio per ELMS e Lamborghini Super Trofeo
Lavori ad Imola: rinvio per ELMS e Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lavori ad Imola: rinvio per ELMS e Lamborghini Super Trofeo
Rally | Marcus Gronholm al Mythical Cars Rally su una Subaru
Rally | Marcus Gronholm al Mythical Cars Rally su una Subaru Rally | Marcus Gronholm al Mythical Cars Rally su una Subaru
MotoGP | Tegola Marquez: Marc salta anche Austin!
MotoGP | Tegola Marquez: Marc salta anche Austin! MotoGP | Tegola Marquez: Marc salta anche Austin!
F1 | Stella: "McLaren ha cambiato strada, per tornare a crescere"
F1 | Stella: "McLaren ha cambiato strada, per tornare a crescere" F1 | Stella: "McLaren ha cambiato strada, per tornare a crescere"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.