WEC Imola
Analisi

Video WEC | Capello: "Ferrari, fa molto male perdere con l'auto più competitiva"

Francesco Corghi e Dindo Capello analizzano le prestazioni delle vetture protagoniste della 6 Ore di Imola. Toyota torna a vincere in un weekend in cui erano le Ferrari ad essere le più competitive, ma a causa degli errori di strategia non sono riuscite a concretizzare i risultati sperati...

Francesco Corghi Beatrice Vanin

commenti
Articolo precedente WEC | Nico Pino entra nel gruppo giovani piloti di Stellantis

Francesco Corghi
