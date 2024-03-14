Tutti i campionati

WEC Lusail
Analisi

Video WEC | Capello: "BoP ha reso comprimarie Ferrari e Toyota"

Tornano le Pagelle di Dindo Capello sul WEC e al termine della 1812 Km del Qatar è la Porsche a prendersi il voto migliore, mentre bocciatissimi i gestori del campionato. E una menzione speciale va a Valentino Rossi.

Francesco Corghi Beatrice Vanin

Watch: Il BoP ha reso COMPRIMARIE FERRARI e TOYOTA - con Dindo Capello

WEC | Cadillac e Chip Ganassi Racing si separeranno a fine 2024

Francesco Corghi
