Video WEC | Adamo: "Scopriamo come si lavora in galleria del vento"

In questo nuovo video dedicato alla tecnica del mondo WEC firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e l'ingegnere Andrea Adamo ci accompagnano alla scoperta del lavoro in galleria del vento.

