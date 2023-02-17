Precedente / WEC | Pescarolo Sport ha scelto la Peugeot 9X8 per il 2024 Prossimo / WEC | Kolles: "Vanwall omologata a breve, Sebring è un'incognita"
WEC Analisi

Video WEC | Adamo: "La presa per il... cooling è una cosa seria!"

In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e l'ingegnere Andrea Adamo trattano uno degli aspetti più complessi nell'impostazione della progettazione di una vettura: il sistema di raffreddamento. Da cosa è composto e come è strutturato?

Franco Nugnes
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
