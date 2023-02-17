Video WEC | Adamo: "La presa per il... cooling è una cosa seria!"
In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e l'ingegnere Andrea Adamo trattano uno degli aspetti più complessi nell'impostazione della progettazione di una vettura: il sistema di raffreddamento. Da cosa è composto e come è strutturato?
WEC | Pescarolo Sport ha scelto la Peugeot 9X8 per il 2024
WEC | Kolles: "Vanwall omologata a breve, Sebring è un'incognita"
Ultime notizie
Lamborghini festeggia 60 anni, ecco dove e quando
Lamborghini festeggia 60 anni, ecco dove e quando Lamborghini festeggia 60 anni, ecco dove e quando
Formula 4 | La Prema schiera Aurelia Nobels per la stagione 2023
Formula 4 | La Prema schiera Aurelia Nobels per la stagione 2023 Formula 4 | La Prema schiera Aurelia Nobels per la stagione 2023
MotoGP | Jarvis su Morbidelli: “Per restare in Yamaha deve fare risultati”
MotoGP | Jarvis su Morbidelli: “Per restare in Yamaha deve fare risultati” MotoGP | Jarvis su Morbidelli: “Per restare in Yamaha deve fare risultati”
WEC | Kolles: "Vanwall omologata a breve, Sebring è un'incognita"
WEC | Kolles: "Vanwall omologata a breve, Sebring è un'incognita" WEC | Kolles: "Vanwall omologata a breve, Sebring è un'incognita"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.