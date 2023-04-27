Video WEC | Adamo: "La mappa del tesoro in galleria del vento"
In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e l'ingegnere Andrea Adamo riprendono l'analisi aerodinamica: scopriamo insieme nel dettaglio come si svolge una giornata in galleria del vento...
Ultime notizie
MotoGP | Marquez: "Correre avrebbe messo a rischio la mia carriera"
MotoGP | Marquez: "Correre avrebbe messo a rischio la mia carriera" MotoGP | Marquez: "Correre avrebbe messo a rischio la mia carriera"
F1 | Vasseur: "Mekies non sarà sostituito, incarichi ridistibuiti"
F1 | Vasseur: "Mekies non sarà sostituito, incarichi ridistibuiti" F1 | Vasseur: "Mekies non sarà sostituito, incarichi ridistibuiti"
MotoGP | Il Qatar tornerà ad ospitare il primo GP nel 2024
MotoGP | Il Qatar tornerà ad ospitare il primo GP nel 2024 MotoGP | Il Qatar tornerà ad ospitare il primo GP nel 2024
La prima Shelby elettrica è la Mustang Mach-E GT
La prima Shelby elettrica è la Mustang Mach-E GT La prima Shelby elettrica è la Mustang Mach-E GT
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.