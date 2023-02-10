Video WEC | Adamo: "Ferrari 499P ha il Lato B più interessante"
In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com prosegue l'analisi tecnica di LMDh e Hypercar con l'Ingegner Andrea Adamo: oggi si parla del posteriore di questi prototipi, dando uno sguardo anche a come sono andate le nuove vetture all'esordio alla 24h di Daytona.
