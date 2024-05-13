Video | Kubica: "Le Mans il mio traguardo mancante nel Motorsport"
Robert Kubica è più motivato che mai nell'affrontare al meglio la sua avventura in AF Corse. Intervistato dal nostro Francesco Corghi in occasione della 6h di Spa-Francorchamps, il pilota polacco ha un unico grande obiettivo: vincere Le Mans, la gara che reputa essere il traguardo mancante nella sua carriera nel Motorsport...
