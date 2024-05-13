Tutti i campionati

WEC
Intervista

Video | Kubica: "Le Mans il mio traguardo mancante nel Motorsport"

Robert Kubica è più motivato che mai nell'affrontare al meglio la sua avventura in AF Corse. Intervistato dal nostro Francesco Corghi in occasione della 6h di Spa-Francorchamps, il pilota polacco ha un unico grande obiettivo: vincere Le Mans, la gara che reputa essere il traguardo mancante nella sua carriera nel Motorsport...

Francesco Corghi Beatrice Frangione

WEC | Porsche pigliatutto a Spa e prende in largo: "Ora Le Mans!"

