Curiosità
WEC

Video | Esclusivo: nei segreti del box Lamborghini a Le Mans

Come lavorano le squadre durante la 24 Ore di Le Mans? Ce lo mostra il nostro Francesco Corghi in questo video esclusivo alla scoperta del box di Lamborghini Squadra Corse Iron Lynx.

Francesco Corghi Beatrice Frangione

Articolo precedente WEC | Pier Guidi, un uomo normale “Sul tetto del mondo”

Francesco Corghi
