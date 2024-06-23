Video | Esclusivo: nei segreti del box Lamborghini a Le Mans
Come lavorano le squadre durante la 24 Ore di Le Mans? Ce lo mostra il nostro Francesco Corghi in questo video esclusivo alla scoperta del box di Lamborghini Squadra Corse Iron Lynx.
Le Mans | Lamborghini, prima Top10: "Dimostra la nostra forza"
Le Mans | Cairoli: "Lamborghini mi apprezza, puntiamo in alto"
Le Mans | Lamborghini alla prima 24h: "Percorso breve e... pazzo"
