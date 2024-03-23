Tutti i campionati

WEC
Ultime notizie

Diretta WEC | Nuova Peugeot 9X8: inizia il conto alla rovescia!

Lunedì 25 marzo alle ore 11 la Casa del Leone mostrerà la sua rinnovata Hypercar per la stagione 2024: seguite in diretta con Motorsport.com la presentazione tramite il video che potete trovare qui sotto.

Francesco Corghi
Francesco Corghi
Peugeot Hypercar 9X8, logo

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8, logo

Peugeot Sport

 

commenti
Articolo precedente WEC | Vettel proverà la Porsche 963 nel test endurance di Aragón

Francesco Corghi
