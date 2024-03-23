Diretta WEC | Nuova Peugeot 9X8: inizia il conto alla rovescia!
Lunedì 25 marzo alle ore 11 la Casa del Leone mostrerà la sua rinnovata Hypercar per la stagione 2024: seguite in diretta con Motorsport.com la presentazione tramite il video che potete trovare qui sotto.
Peugeot Hypercar 9X8, logo
Peugeot Sport
