WEC / Sebring - Prologo Fotogallery

Fotogallery WEC | La prima giornata di Prologo a Sebring

In Florida i protagonisti del Mondiale hanno cominciato la due giorni di test collettivi, con grande attesa per il debutto della Ferrari assieme alle LMDh di Porsche e Cadillac. Riviviamo la giornata di sabato attraverso le più belle immagini.

#2 Cadillac Racing, Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
#2 Cadillac Racing, Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
1/121

Foto di: FIA WEC

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
2/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
3/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
4/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
5/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
6/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
7/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
8/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
9/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
10/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Sean Gelael, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Robin Frijns
#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Sean Gelael, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Robin Frijns
11/121

Foto di: WRT Team

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller
#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller
12/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
13/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
14/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
15/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
16/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
17/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
18/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
19/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Jacques Villeneuve
#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Jacques Villeneuve
20/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Jacques Villeneuve
#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Jacques Villeneuve
21/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
22/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#98 Northwest AMR Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Paul Dalla Lana, TBA, Nicki Thiim
#98 Northwest AMR Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Paul Dalla Lana, TBA, Nicki Thiim
23/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Harry Tincknell
#88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Harry Tincknell
24/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat
#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat
25/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
26/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
27/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Robert Kubica
#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Robert Kubica
28/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Jacques Villeneuve
#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Jacques Villeneuve
29/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#28 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson: David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Rasmussen
#28 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson: David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Rasmussen
30/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

Team WRT
Team WRT
31/121
#34 Inter Europol Competition, Oreca 07-Gibson
#34 Inter Europol Competition, Oreca 07-Gibson
32/121

Foto di: Inter Europol Competition

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Éric Vergne
#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Éric Vergne
33/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Éric Vergne
#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Éric Vergne
34/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Harry Tincknell
#88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Harry Tincknell
35/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Wainwright, Riccardo Pera, Benjamin Barker
#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Wainwright, Riccardo Pera, Benjamin Barker
36/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Wainwright, Riccardo Pera, Benjamin Barker
#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Wainwright, Riccardo Pera, Benjamin Barker
37/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey
#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey
38/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
39/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
40/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
41/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
42/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
43/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
44/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
45/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
46/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi
47/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Brendon Hartley
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Brendon Hartley
48/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Brendon Hartley
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Brendon Hartley
49/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Christian Ried, Mikkel Pedersen, Julien Andlauer
#77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Christian Ried, Mikkel Pedersen, Julien Andlauer
50/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
51/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
52/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
53/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
54/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
55/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
56/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
57/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
58/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway
59/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway
60/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway
61/121

Foto di: Toyota Racing

#60 Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Alessio Picariello
#60 Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Alessio Picariello
62/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
63/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
64/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
65/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
66/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
67/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
68/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
69/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#56 Project 1 - AO Porsche 911 RSR - 19: PJ Hyett, Gunnar Jeannette, Matteo Cairoli
#56 Project 1 - AO Porsche 911 RSR - 19: PJ Hyett, Gunnar Jeannette, Matteo Cairoli
70/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#56 Project 1 - AO Porsche 911 RSR - 19: PJ Hyett, Gunnar Jeannette, Matteo Cairoli
#56 Project 1 - AO Porsche 911 RSR - 19: PJ Hyett, Gunnar Jeannette, Matteo Cairoli
71/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#56 Project 1 - AO Porsche 911 RSR - 19: PJ Hyett, Gunnar Jeannette, Matteo Cairoli
#56 Project 1 - AO Porsche 911 RSR - 19: PJ Hyett, Gunnar Jeannette, Matteo Cairoli
72/121

Foto di: Porsche Motorsport

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
73/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
74/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#60 Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Alessio Picariello
#60 Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Alessio Picariello
75/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#60 Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Alessio Picariello
#60 Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Alessio Picariello
76/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat
#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat
77/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat
#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat
78/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe, Olivier Pla
#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe, Olivier Pla
79/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe, Olivier Pla
#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe, Olivier Pla
80/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Christian Ried, Mikkel Pedersen, Julien Andlauer
#77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Christian Ried, Mikkel Pedersen, Julien Andlauer
81/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
82/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
83/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Luis Perez Companc, Lilou Wadoux, Alessio Rovera
#83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Luis Perez Companc, Lilou Wadoux, Alessio Rovera
84/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey
#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey
85/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Wainwright, Riccardo Pera, Benjamin Barker
#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Wainwright, Riccardo Pera, Benjamin Barker
86/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Wainwright, Riccardo Pera, Benjamin Barker
#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Michael Wainwright, Riccardo Pera, Benjamin Barker
87/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Harry Tincknell
#88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Harry Tincknell
88/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Éric Vergne
#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Éric Vergne
89/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller
#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller
90/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller
#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller
91/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#98 Northwest AMR Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Paul Dalla Lana, TBA, Nicki Thiim
#98 Northwest AMR Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Paul Dalla Lana, TBA, Nicki Thiim
92/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#10 Vector Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson: Ryan Cullen, Matthias Kaiser, Gabriel Aubry
#10 Vector Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson: Ryan Cullen, Matthias Kaiser, Gabriel Aubry
93/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
94/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
95/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#25 Ort By TF Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Ahmad Al Harthy, Michael Dinan, Charlie Eastwood
#25 Ort By TF Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Ahmad Al Harthy, Michael Dinan, Charlie Eastwood
96/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#28 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson: David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Rasmussen
#28 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson: David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Rasmussen
97/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#28 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson: David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Rasmussen
#28 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson: David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Rasmussen
98/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, Nicky Catsburg
#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, Nicky Catsburg
99/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#35 Alpine ELF Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: André Negrão, Memo Rojas, Oliver Caldwell
#35 Alpine ELF Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: André Negrão, Memo Rojas, Oliver Caldwell
100/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#35 Alpine ELF Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: André Negrão, Memo Rojas, Oliver Caldwell
#35 Alpine ELF Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: André Negrão, Memo Rojas, Oliver Caldwell
101/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#36 Alpine ELF Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien Canal, Charles Milesi
#36 Alpine ELF Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien Canal, Charles Milesi
102/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Jacques Villeneuve
#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Jacques Villeneuve
103/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Jacques Villeneuve
#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Jacques Villeneuve
104/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon
#54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon
105/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Jacques Villeneuve
#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Jacques Villeneuve
106/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Jacques Villeneuve
#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Jacques Villeneuve
107/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Delétraz
#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Delétraz
108/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Delétraz
#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Delétraz
109/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
110/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
111/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
112/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki
113/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
114/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
115/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
116/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
117/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
118/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
119/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
120/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
121/121

Foto di: JEP / Motorsport Images

