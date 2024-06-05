Video | Ceccarelli: "Martin come Alonso è vittima dell'emotività?"
Le notizie di mercato stanno caratterizzando in questi giorni il mondo della MotoGP e della Formula 1. In questa nuova puntata di Doctor Motorsport, il Dottor Riccardo Ceccarelli di Formula Medicine paragona il futuro pilota Aprilia, Jorge Martin, a Fernando Alonso, campione del mondo sulle quattro ruote: scopriamo il perché...
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
Nuova BMW Serie 1, ecco come cambia nel 2024
MotoGP | Operazione per "arm pump" riuscita: Raul Fernandez punta Assen
F1 | Alpine: Doohan sostituirà Ocon nelle prime libere in Canada
F1 | Bozzi: "A Montreal è fondamentale avere una buona frenata"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments