Biglietti
Accedi
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Biglietti
Scarica le tue app
© 2022 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.
TV Jobs Biglietti
Precedente / MotoGP | Marquez: “Tutti si aspettano tanto da me, ma non siamo pronti” Prossimo / Fotogallery MotoGP | Grande battaglia sui saliscendi di Portimao
MotoGP / GP del Portogallo Risultati

MotoGP | Quartararo e Rins in testa al Mondiale a braccetto

La vittoria di Portimao ha permesso al campione del mondo di portarsi in testa al Mondiale, a pari punti con Rins, quarto in Portogallo. Nella loro scia c'è anche Aleix Espargaro a -3. Tutto invariato tra Costruttori e Team, con Ducati e Suzuki a comandare.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Di:
MotoGP | Quartararo e Rins in testa al Mondiale a braccetto

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain
1 France Fabio Quartararo 69 7/9 20/2 8/8 9/7 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Spain Alex Rins 69 9/7 11/5 16/3 20/2 13/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro 66 13/4 7/9 25/1 5/11 16/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Enea Bastianini 61 25/1 5/11 6/10 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 France Johann Zarco 51 8/8 16/3 - 7/9 20/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Spain Joan Mir 46 10/6 10/6 13/4 13/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 South Africa Brad Binder 42 20/2 8/8 10/6 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 39 - 25/1 3/13 - 11/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Australia Jack Miller 31 - 13/4 2/14 16/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 31 - 1/15 11/5 11/5 8/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Spain Marc Marquez 31 11/5 - - 10/6 10/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Spain Pol Espargaro 30 16/3 4/12 - 3/13 7/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Spain Jorge Martin 28 - - 20/2 8/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Spain Maverick Viñales 25 4/12 - 9/7 6/10 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli 17 5/11 9/7 - - 3/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Italy Luca Marini 14 3/13 2/14 5/11 - 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Spain Alex Marquez 13 - 3/13 1/15 - 9/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 12 6/10 - 4/12 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Italy Marco Bezzecchi 8 - - 7/9 - 1/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Italy Andrea Dovizioso 8 2/14 - - 1/15 5/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 South Africa Darryn Binder 6 - 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Australia Remy Gardner 3 1/15 - - - 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Spain Raul Fernandez   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 Germany Stefan Bradl   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 Italy Lorenzo Savadori   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain
1 Ducati 106 25 16 20 25 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 70 20 25 10 4 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Suzuki 70 10 11 16 20 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Yamaha 69 7 20 8 9 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Aprilia 67 13 7 25 6 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Honda 44 16 4 4 10 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain
1 Japan Team Suzuki MotoGP 115 19 21 29 33 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 91 17 7 34 11 22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 86 12 29 8 9 28 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 81 20 33 13 4 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Pramac Racing 79 8 16 20 15 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy Ducati Team 62 - 14 13 27 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Gresini Racing 61 25 5 6 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Japan Repsol Honda Team 61 27 4 - 13 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Monaco Team LCR 25 6 3 5 2 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Italy Team VR46 22 3 2 12 - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Malaysia RNF Racing 14 2 6 - 1 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Tech 3 3 1 - - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
condividi
commenti
MotoGP | Marquez: “Tutti si aspettano tanto da me, ma non siamo pronti”
Articolo precedente

MotoGP | Marquez: “Tutti si aspettano tanto da me, ma non siamo pronti”
Articolo successivo

Fotogallery MotoGP | Grande battaglia sui saliscendi di Portimao

Fotogallery MotoGP | Grande battaglia sui saliscendi di Portimao
Carica i commenti
Redazione Motorsport.com More from
Redazione Motorsport.com
Fotogallery F1 | La festa Red Bull a casa della Ferrari ad Imola GP dell' Emilia-Romagna
Formula 1

Fotogallery F1 | La festa Red Bull a casa della Ferrari ad Imola

Fotogallery MotoGP | Grande battaglia sui saliscendi di Portimao GP del Portogallo
MotoGP

Fotogallery MotoGP | Grande battaglia sui saliscendi di Portimao

MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin GP delle Americhe Prime
Video all'interno
MotoGP

MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin

Ultime notizie

Fotogallery MotoGP | Grande battaglia sui saliscendi di Portimao
MotoGP MotoGP

Fotogallery MotoGP | Grande battaglia sui saliscendi di Portimao

MotoGP | Quartararo e Rins in testa al Mondiale a braccetto
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP | Quartararo e Rins in testa al Mondiale a braccetto

MotoGP | Marquez: “Tutti si aspettano tanto da me, ma non siamo pronti”
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP | Marquez: “Tutti si aspettano tanto da me, ma non siamo pronti”

MotoGP | Bagnaia: "La spalla faceva male, ma il feeling era incredibile"
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP | Bagnaia: "La spalla faceva male, ma il feeling era incredibile"

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2022 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.