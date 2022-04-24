MotoGP | Quartararo e Rins in testa al Mondiale a braccetto La vittoria di Portimao ha permesso al campione del mondo di portarsi in testa al Mondiale, a pari punti con Rins, quarto in Portogallo. Nella loro scia c'è anche Aleix Espargaro a -3. Tutto invariato tra Costruttori e Team, con Ducati e Suzuki a comandare.