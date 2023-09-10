MotoGP | Mondiale: Martin si riavvicina a -36 da Bagnaia
Con la doppietta di Misano, il pilota del Prima Pramac Racing ha ridotto a 36 punti il gap nei confronti di Pecco Bagnaia, che comunque è stato tostissimo a conquistare due terzi posti ad una sola settimana dal terribile incidente di Barcellona. Si riavvicina anche Bezzecchi, due volte secondo. Nel Costruttori è ancora dominio Ducati, ma KTM ed Aprilia sono vicine per il secondo posto. Tra i Team invece Pramac riallunga sulla VR46 e ora è +41.
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|F. Bagnaia
|283
|37
|4
|12
|34
|7
|37
|29
|34
|20
|37
|9
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|J. Martin
|247
|9
|13
|7
|19
|32
|27
|37
|15
|14
|16
|21
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|M. Bezzecchi
|218
|16
|34
|14
|1
|28
|17
|16
|32
|9
|16
|6
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|B. Binder
|173
|10
|12
|8
|32
|19
|11
|4
|18
|17
|29
|6
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|A. Espargaro
|160
|11
|1
|6
|11
|13
|12
|1
|22
|30
|10
|37
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|J. Zarco
|147
|15
|20
|9
|2
|20
|22
|21
|-
|13
|3
|16
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|L. Marini
|135
|-
|15
|23
|10
|6
|18
|17
|9
|9
|13
|5
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|M. Viñales
|128
|25
|7
|13
|3
|1
|4
|-
|3
|18
|12
|27
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|A. Marquez
|108
|12
|21
|-
|8
|-
|-
|11
|11
|12
|17
|10
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|J. Miller
|104
|15
|10
|1
|23
|-
|13
|17
|-
|11
|6
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|F. Quartararo
|85
|8
|10
|16
|6
|9
|5
|3
|7
|1
|8
|9
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|F. Morbidelli
|68
|2
|19
|8
|5
|6
|6
|4
|7
|2
|6
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|M. Oliveira
|65
|3
|-
|13
|5
|-
|-
|6
|-
|13
|-
|15
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|A. Fernandez
|58
|3
|5
|6
|3
|13
|1
|5
|6
|7
|2
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|A. Rins
|47
|6
|7
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|F. Di Giannantonio
|43
|-
|6
|7
|4
|8
|2
|7
|-
|3
|-
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|T. Nakagami
|35
|4
|3
|-
|7
|7
|3
|2
|8
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|D. Pedrosa
|32
|-
|-
|-
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|M. Marquez
|31
|7
|-
|-
|-
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4
|3
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|E. Bastianini
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|8
|2
|-
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|R. Fernandez
|22
|-
|2
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1
|4
|6
|-
|-
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|L. Savadori
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|J. Folger
|9
|-
|-
|4
|-
|3
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|P. Espargaro
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|J. Mir
|5
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|M. Pirro
|5
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|D. Petrucci
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|S. Bradl
|5
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|I. Lecuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Ducati
|416
|37
|34
|32
|34
|37
|37
|37
|37
|32
|37
|25
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|KTM
|234
|16
|22
|11
|32
|22
|15
|17
|18
|19
|29
|14
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aprilia
|218
|25
|7
|19
|16
|13
|12
|7
|22
|32
|13
|37
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Honda
|105
|13
|7
|34
|7
|12
|6
|2
|8
|-
|4
|3
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Yamaha
|105
|8
|19
|16
|6
|9
|6
|4
|14
|2
|9
|9
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Pramac Racing
|394
|24
|33
|16
|21
|52
|49
|58
|15
|27
|19
|37
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Team VR46
|353
|16
|49
|37
|11
|34
|35
|33
|41
|18
|29
|11
|39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Ducati Team
|318
|37
|4
|17
|34
|12
|45
|37
|36
|20
|43
|10
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|296
|25
|22
|9
|55
|19
|24
|21
|18
|28
|35
|14
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Aprilia Racing Team
|288
|36
|8
|19
|14
|14
|16
|1
|25
|48
|22
|64
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|153
|10
|29
|24
|11
|15
|11
|7
|14
|3
|14
|11
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Gresini Racing
|151
|12
|27
|7
|12
|8
|2
|18
|11
|15
|17
|16
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|RNF Racing
|91
|3
|2
|13
|6
|4
|-
|7
|4
|19
|-
|15
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Team LCR
|85
|10
|10
|34
|7
|7
|3
|2
|11
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Tech 3
|75
|3
|5
|10
|3
|16
|1
|5
|8
|11
|6
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Repsol Honda Team
|36
|12
|-
|-
|-
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4
|3
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
