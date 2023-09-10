MotoGP | Mondiale: Martin si riavvicina a -36 da Bagnaia

Precedente / MotoGP | Martin concede il bis a Misano, ma Bezzecchi e Bagnaia non mollano
Con la doppietta di Misano, il pilota del Prima Pramac Racing ha ridotto a 36 punti il gap nei confronti di Pecco Bagnaia, che comunque è stato tostissimo a conquistare due terzi posti ad una sola settimana dal terribile incidente di Barcellona. Si riavvicina anche Bezzecchi, due volte secondo. Nel Costruttori è ancora dominio Ducati, ma KTM ed Aprilia sono vicine per il secondo posto. Tra i Team invece Pramac riallunga sulla VR46 e ora è +41.

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy F. Bagnaia 283 37 4 12 34 7 37 29 34 20 37 9 23 - - - - - - - -
2 Spain J. Martin 247 9 13 7 19 32 27 37 15 14 16 21 37 - - - - - - - -
3 Italy M. Bezzecchi 218 16 34 14 1 28 17 16 32 9 16 6 29 - - - - - - - -
4 South Africa B. Binder 173 10 12 8 32 19 11 4 18 17 29 6 7 - - - - - - - -
5 Spain A. Espargaro 160 11 1 6 11 13 12 1 22 30 10 37 6 - - - - - - - -
6 France J. Zarco 147 15 20 9 2 20 22 21 - 13 3 16 6 - - - - - - - -
7 Italy L. Marini 135 - 15 23 10 6 18 17 9 9 13 5 10 - - - - - - - -
8 Spain M. Viñales 128 25 7 13 3 1 4 - 3 18 12 27 15 - - - - - - - -
9 Spain A. Marquez 108 12 21 - 8 - - 11 11 12 17 10 6 - - - - - - - -
10 Australia J. Miller 104 15 10 1 23 - 13 17 - 11 6 8 - - - - - - - - -
11 France F. Quartararo 85 8 10 16 6 9 5 3 7 1 8 9 3 - - - - - - - -
12 Italy F. Morbidelli 68 2 19 8 5 6 6 4 7 2 6 2 1 - - - - - - - -
13 Portugal M. Oliveira 65 3 - 13 5 - - 6 - 13 - 15 10 - - - - - - - -
14 Spain A. Fernandez 58 3 5 6 3 13 1 5 6 7 2 7 - - - - - - - - -
15 Spain A. Rins 47 6 7 34 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Italy F. Di Giannantonio 43 - 6 7 4 8 2 7 - 3 - 6 - - - - - - - - -
17 Japan T. Nakagami 35 4 3 - 7 7 3 2 8 - - 1 - - - - - - - - -
18 Spain D. Pedrosa 32 - - - 13 - - - - - - - 19 - - - - - - - -
19 Spain M. Marquez 31 7 - - - 5 3 - - - 4 3 9 - - - - - - - -
20 Italy E. Bastianini 25 - - - - - 8 8 2 - 6 1 - - - - - - - - -
21 Spain R. Fernandez 22 - 2 - 1 - - 1 4 6 - - 8 - - - - - - - -
22 Italy L. Savadori 9 - - - - 4 - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Germany J. Folger 9 - - 4 - 3 - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Spain P. Espargaro 8 - - - - - - - - 4 4 - - - - - - - - - -
25 Spain J. Mir 5 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 Italy M. Pirro 5 - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 Italy D. Petrucci 5 - - - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 Germany S. Bradl 5 - - - 2 - - - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - -
29 Spain I. Lecuona   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Ducati 416 37 34 32 34 37 37 37 37 32 37 25 37 - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 234 16 22 11 32 22 15 17 18 19 29 14 19 - - - - - - - -
3 Aprilia 218 25 7 19 16 13 12 7 22 32 13 37 15 - - - - - - - -
4 Honda 105 13 7 34 7 12 6 2 8 - 4 3 9 - - - - - - - -
5 Yamaha 105 8 19 16 6 9 6 4 14 2 9 9 3 - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy Pramac Racing 394 24 33 16 21 52 49 58 15 27 19 37 43 - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Team VR46 353 16 49 37 11 34 35 33 41 18 29 11 39 - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Ducati Team 318 37 4 17 34 12 45 37 36 20 43 10 23 - - - - - - - -
4 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 296 25 22 9 55 19 24 21 18 28 35 14 26 - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 288 36 8 19 14 14 16 1 25 48 22 64 21 - - - - - - - -
6 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 153 10 29 24 11 15 11 7 14 3 14 11 4 - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Gresini Racing 151 12 27 7 12 8 2 18 11 15 17 16 6 - - - - - - - -
8 Malaysia RNF Racing 91 3 2 13 6 4 - 7 4 19 - 15 18 - - - - - - - -
9 Monaco Team LCR 85 10 10 34 7 7 3 2 11 - - 1 - - - - - - - - -
10 France Tech 3 75 3 5 10 3 16 1 5 8 11 6 7 - - - - - - - - -
11 Japan Repsol Honda Team 36 12 - - - 5 3 - - - 4 3 9 - - - - - - - -
