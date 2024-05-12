Tutti i campionati

MotoGP GP di Francia
Risultati

MotoGP | Mondiale: Martin scappa a + 38 su Bagnaia, poi c'è Marquez

Grazie alla bellissima doppietta conquistata a Le Mans, Jorge Martin ha preso il largo in classifica, portando a 38 punti il gap nei confronti di Pecco Bagnaia, con Marc Marquez ed Enea Bastianini che seguono due lunghezze più indietro. La Ducati poi comanda sia nella classifica Costruttori che in quella riservata ai Team.

Matteo Nugnes
Matteo Nugnes
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 Spain J. Martin 129 28 32 20 12 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy F. Bagnaia 91 31 6 13 25 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Spain M. Marquez 89 18 9 9 24 29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy E. Bastianini 89 15 24 20 11 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Spain M. Viñales 81 7 12 37 7 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Spain P. Acosta 73 9 19 26 15 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 South Africa B. Binder 67 29 13 7 10 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Spain A. Espargaro 51 15 10 14 - 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Italy F. Di Giannantonio 47 9 6 10 9 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Italy M. Bezzecchi 36 2 10 8 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Spain A. Marquez 33 13 - 1 13 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 France F. Quartararo 25 5 10 4 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Australia J. Miller 24 - 16 6 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Portugal M. Oliveira 23 1 7 5 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Spain R. Fernandez 18 - - 7 5 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Italy F. Morbidelli 15 - - - 6 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Spain A. Fernandez 13 - 5 2 3 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Spain J. Mir 12 3 4 - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 France J. Zarco 9 4 1 - - 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Spain D. Pedrosa 7 - - - 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Spain A. Rins 7 - 3 - 3 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Japan T. Nakagami 6 - 2 - 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Italy L. Marini   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Italy L. Savadori   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 Germany S. Bradl   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 Ducati 170 37 34 25 37 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 107 29 21 26 19 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Aprilia 100 15 20 37 10 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Yamaha 28 5 10 4 8 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Honda 17 4 4 - 5 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 Italy Ducati Team 180 46 30 33 36 35 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Pramac Racing 144 28 32 20 18 46 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 132 22 22 51 7 30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Gresini Racing 122 31 9 10 37 35 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 98 29 29 13 17 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 France Tech 3 86 9 24 28 18 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Team VR46 83 11 16 18 25 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United States Trackhouse Racing Team 41 1 7 12 15 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 32 5 13 4 9 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Monaco Team LCR 15 4 3 - 2 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Japan Repsol Honda Team 12 3 4 - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Matteo Nugnes
