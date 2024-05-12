MotoGP | Mondiale: Martin scappa a + 38 su Bagnaia, poi c'è Marquez
Grazie alla bellissima doppietta conquistata a Le Mans, Jorge Martin ha preso il largo in classifica, portando a 38 punti il gap nei confronti di Pecco Bagnaia, con Marc Marquez ed Enea Bastianini che seguono due lunghezze più indietro. La Ducati poi comanda sia nella classifica Costruttori che in quella riservata ai Team.
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|J. Martin
|129
|28
|32
|20
|12
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|F. Bagnaia
|91
|31
|6
|13
|25
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|M. Marquez
|89
|18
|9
|9
|24
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|E. Bastianini
|89
|15
|24
|20
|11
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|M. Viñales
|81
|7
|12
|37
|7
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|P. Acosta
|73
|9
|19
|26
|15
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|B. Binder
|67
|29
|13
|7
|10
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|A. Espargaro
|51
|15
|10
|14
|-
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|F. Di Giannantonio
|47
|9
|6
|10
|9
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|M. Bezzecchi
|36
|2
|10
|8
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|A. Marquez
|33
|13
|-
|1
|13
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|F. Quartararo
|25
|5
|10
|4
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|J. Miller
|24
|-
|16
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|M. Oliveira
|23
|1
|7
|5
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|R. Fernandez
|18
|-
|-
|7
|5
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|F. Morbidelli
|15
|-
|-
|-
|6
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|A. Fernandez
|13
|-
|5
|2
|3
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|J. Mir
|12
|3
|4
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|J. Zarco
|9
|4
|1
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|D. Pedrosa
|7
|-
|-
|-
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|A. Rins
|7
|-
|3
|-
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|T. Nakagami
|6
|-
|2
|-
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|L. Marini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|L. Savadori
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|S. Bradl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Ducati
|170
|37
|34
|25
|37
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|KTM
|107
|29
|21
|26
|19
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aprilia
|100
|15
|20
|37
|10
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Yamaha
|28
|5
|10
|4
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Honda
|17
|4
|4
|-
|5
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Ducati Team
|180
|46
|30
|33
|36
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Pramac Racing
|144
|28
|32
|20
|18
|46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aprilia Racing Team
|132
|22
|22
|51
|7
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Gresini Racing
|122
|31
|9
|10
|37
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|98
|29
|29
|13
|17
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Tech 3
|86
|9
|24
|28
|18
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Team VR46
|83
|11
|16
|18
|25
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|41
|1
|7
|12
|15
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|32
|5
|13
|4
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Team LCR
|15
|4
|3
|-
|2
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Repsol Honda Team
|12
|3
|4
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
IMSA | Porsche batte Cadillac nel finale infuocato di Laguna Seca
WEC | Lamborghini: una sospensione KO, ma pensa ai lati positivi
F1 | Haas fa causa a Steiner: la contesa è sulle immagini del libro
MotoGP | Quartararo: “Mi sono sentito competitivo per la prima volta”
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments