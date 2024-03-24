Tutti i campionati

MotoGP GP del Portogallo
MotoGP | Mondiale: Martin leader con 18 punti di gap su Binder

Dopo i primi due round della MotoGP 2024 è Jorge Martin a comandare la classifica iridata, con 18 punti di margine nei confronti di Binder e 21 su Bastianini. Con il KO di Portimao, Bagnaia insegue a -23 e Marquez è a -33. La Ducati è in vetta sia nella classifica Costruttori che in quella riservata ai Team.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Qatar Portugal
1 Spain J. Martin 60 28 32
2 South Africa B. Binder 42 29 13
3 Italy E. Bastianini 39 15 24
4 Italy F. Bagnaia 37 31 6
5 Spain P. Acosta 28 9 19
6 Spain M. Marquez 27 18 9
7 Spain A. Espargaro 25 15 10
8 Spain M. Viñales 19 7 12
9 Australia J. Miller 16 - 16
10 France F. Quartararo 15 5 10
11 Italy F. Di Giannantonio 15 9 6
12 Spain A. Marquez 13 13 -
13 Italy M. Bezzecchi 12 2 10
14 Portugal M. Oliveira 8 1 7
15 Spain J. Mir 7 3 4
16 Spain A. Fernandez 5 - 5
17 France J. Zarco 5 4 1
18 Spain A. Rins 3 - 3
19 Japan T. Nakagami 2 - 2
20 Spain R. Fernandez   - -
21 Italy F. Morbidelli   - -
22 Italy L. Marini   - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Qatar Portugal
1 Ducati 71 37 34
2 KTM 50 29 21
3 Aprilia 35 15 20
4 Yamaha 15 5 10
5 Honda 8 4 4

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Qatar Portugal
1 Italy Ducati Team 76 46 30
2 Italy Pramac Racing 60 28 32
3 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 58 29 29
4 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 44 22 22
5 Italy Gresini Racing 40 31 9
6 France Tech 3 33 9 24
7 Italy Team VR46 27 11 16
8 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 18 5 13
9 United States Trackhouse Racing Team 8 1 7
10 Monaco Team LCR 7 4 3
11 Japan Repsol Honda Team 7 3 4

