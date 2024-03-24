MotoGP | Mondiale: Martin leader con 18 punti di gap su Binder
Dopo i primi due round della MotoGP 2024 è Jorge Martin a comandare la classifica iridata, con 18 punti di margine nei confronti di Binder e 21 su Bastianini. Con il KO di Portimao, Bagnaia insegue a -23 e Marquez è a -33. La Ducati è in vetta sia nella classifica Costruttori che in quella riservata ai Team.
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|J. Martin
|60
|28
|32
|2
|B. Binder
|42
|29
|13
|3
|E. Bastianini
|39
|15
|24
|4
|F. Bagnaia
|37
|31
|6
|5
|P. Acosta
|28
|9
|19
|6
|M. Marquez
|27
|18
|9
|7
|A. Espargaro
|25
|15
|10
|8
|M. Viñales
|19
|7
|12
|9
|J. Miller
|16
|-
|16
|10
|F. Quartararo
|15
|5
|10
|11
|F. Di Giannantonio
|15
|9
|6
|12
|A. Marquez
|13
|13
|-
|13
|M. Bezzecchi
|12
|2
|10
|14
|M. Oliveira
|8
|1
|7
|15
|J. Mir
|7
|3
|4
|16
|A. Fernandez
|5
|-
|5
|17
|J. Zarco
|5
|4
|1
|18
|A. Rins
|3
|-
|3
|19
|T. Nakagami
|2
|-
|2
|20
|R. Fernandez
|-
|-
|21
|F. Morbidelli
|-
|-
|22
|L. Marini
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Ducati
|71
|37
|34
|2
|KTM
|50
|29
|21
|3
|Aprilia
|35
|15
|20
|4
|Yamaha
|15
|5
|10
|5
|Honda
|8
|4
|4
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Ducati Team
|76
|46
|30
|2
|Pramac Racing
|60
|28
|32
|3
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|58
|29
|29
|4
|Aprilia Racing Team
|44
|22
|22
|5
|Gresini Racing
|40
|31
|9
|6
|Tech 3
|33
|9
|24
|7
|Team VR46
|27
|11
|16
|8
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|18
|5
|13
|9
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|8
|1
|7
|10
|Team LCR
|7
|4
|3
|11
|Repsol Honda Team
|7
|3
|4
