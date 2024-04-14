Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
MotoGP GP delle Americhe
Risultati

MotoGP | Mondiale: Martin lascia Austin con 21 punti su Bastianini

Lo spagnolo non sale sul podio per la prima volta in Texas, ma mantiene 21 punti sul ducatista, terzo. Attenzione però a Vinales, che con la doppietta statunitense si riporta a -24, ma anche ad Acosta che segue a -26. Perde colpi invece Bagnaia, ora a -30. Marquez paga lo zero domenicale finendo a -44. Ducati comanda tra Costruttori e Team.

Matteo Nugnes
Matteo Nugnes
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Qatar Portugal United States
1 Spain J. Martin 80 28 32 20
2 Italy E. Bastianini 59 15 24 20
3 Spain M. Viñales 56 7 12 37
4 Spain P. Acosta 54 9 19 26
5 Italy F. Bagnaia 50 31 6 13
6 South Africa B. Binder 49 29 13 7
7 Spain A. Espargaro 39 15 10 14
8 Spain M. Marquez 36 18 9 9
9 Italy F. Di Giannantonio 25 9 6 10
10 Australia J. Miller 22 - 16 6
11 Italy M. Bezzecchi 20 2 10 8
12 France F. Quartararo 19 5 10 4
13 Spain A. Marquez 14 13 - 1
14 Portugal M. Oliveira 13 1 7 5
15 Spain R. Fernandez 7 - - 7
16 Spain A. Fernandez 7 - 5 2
17 Spain J. Mir 7 3 4 -
18 France J. Zarco 5 4 1 -
19 Spain A. Rins 3 - 3 -
20 Japan T. Nakagami 2 - 2 -
21 Italy F. Morbidelli   - - -
22 Italy L. Marini   - - -
 

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Qatar Portugal United States
1 Ducati 96 37 34 25
2 KTM 76 29 21 26
3 Aprilia 72 15 20 37
4 Yamaha 19 5 10 4
5 Honda 8 4 4 -

Mondiale Team

 
Pos Team Punti Qatar Portugal United States
1 Italy Ducati Team 109 46 30 33
2 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 95 22 22 51
3 Italy Pramac Racing 80 28 32 20
4 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 71 29 29 13
5 France Tech 3 61 9 24 28
6 Italy Gresini Racing 50 31 9 10
7 Italy Team VR46 45 11 16 18
8 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 22 5 13 4
9 United States Trackhouse Racing Team 20 1 7 12
10 Monaco Team LCR 7 4 3 -
11 Japan Repsol Honda Team 7 3 4 -

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente MotoGP | Vinales nella storia ad Austin: è il primo a vincere con tre marchi
Articolo successivo MotoGP | Vinales in lacrime: "Ho sofferto molto per arrivare qui"

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Matteo Nugnes
More from
Matteo Nugnes
Gallery MotoGP | Vinales entra nella storia con l'Aprilia ad Austin

Gallery MotoGP | Vinales entra nella storia con l'Aprilia ad Austin

MotoGP
GP delle Americhe
Gallery MotoGP | Vinales entra nella storia con l'Aprilia ad Austin
MotoGP | Bagnaia: "Devo correre in difesa, come a inizio 2022"

MotoGP | Bagnaia: "Devo correre in difesa, come a inizio 2022"

MotoGP
GP delle Americhe
MotoGP | Bagnaia: "Devo correre in difesa, come a inizio 2022"
Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
GP di Valencia
Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Ultime notizie

Alfa Romeo cambia il nome alla Milano: ora si chiama JUNIOR

Alfa Romeo cambia il nome alla Milano: ora si chiama JUNIOR

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia
Alfa Romeo cambia il nome alla Milano: ora si chiama JUNIOR
FE | ABT Cupra: podio sfiorato, ma il quarto posto vale una vittoria

FE | ABT Cupra: podio sfiorato, ma il quarto posto vale una vittoria

FE Formula E
Misano ePrix II
FE | ABT Cupra: podio sfiorato, ma il quarto posto vale una vittoria
Video | Nugnes: "Regole F1 2026: perché il futuro fa paura?"

Video | Nugnes: "Regole F1 2026: perché il futuro fa paura?"

F1 Formula 1
GP della Cina
Video | Nugnes: "Regole F1 2026: perché il futuro fa paura?"
WRC | Toyota schiera tutte le punte di diamante al Rally Portogallo

WRC | Toyota schiera tutte le punte di diamante al Rally Portogallo

WRC WRC
Rally del Portogallo
WRC | Toyota schiera tutte le punte di diamante al Rally Portogallo

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera