MotoGP | Mondiale: Martin lascia Austin con 21 punti su Bastianini
Lo spagnolo non sale sul podio per la prima volta in Texas, ma mantiene 21 punti sul ducatista, terzo. Attenzione però a Vinales, che con la doppietta statunitense si riporta a -24, ma anche ad Acosta che segue a -26. Perde colpi invece Bagnaia, ora a -30. Marquez paga lo zero domenicale finendo a -44. Ducati comanda tra Costruttori e Team.
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|J. Martin
|80
|28
|32
|20
|2
|E. Bastianini
|59
|15
|24
|20
|3
|M. Viñales
|56
|7
|12
|37
|4
|P. Acosta
|54
|9
|19
|26
|5
|F. Bagnaia
|50
|31
|6
|13
|6
|B. Binder
|49
|29
|13
|7
|7
|A. Espargaro
|39
|15
|10
|14
|8
|M. Marquez
|36
|18
|9
|9
|9
|F. Di Giannantonio
|25
|9
|6
|10
|10
|J. Miller
|22
|-
|16
|6
|11
|M. Bezzecchi
|20
|2
|10
|8
|12
|F. Quartararo
|19
|5
|10
|4
|13
|A. Marquez
|14
|13
|-
|1
|14
|M. Oliveira
|13
|1
|7
|5
|15
|R. Fernandez
|7
|-
|-
|7
|16
|A. Fernandez
|7
|-
|5
|2
|17
|J. Mir
|7
|3
|4
|-
|18
|J. Zarco
|5
|4
|1
|-
|19
|A. Rins
|3
|-
|3
|-
|20
|T. Nakagami
|2
|-
|2
|-
|21
|F. Morbidelli
|-
|-
|-
|22
|L. Marini
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Ducati
|96
|37
|34
|25
|2
|KTM
|76
|29
|21
|26
|3
|Aprilia
|72
|15
|20
|37
|4
|Yamaha
|19
|5
|10
|4
|5
|Honda
|8
|4
|4
|-
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Ducati Team
|109
|46
|30
|33
|2
|Aprilia Racing Team
|95
|22
|22
|51
|3
|Pramac Racing
|80
|28
|32
|20
|4
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|71
|29
|29
|13
|5
|Tech 3
|61
|9
|24
|28
|6
|Gresini Racing
|50
|31
|9
|10
|7
|Team VR46
|45
|11
|16
|18
|8
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|22
|5
|13
|4
|9
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|20
|1
|7
|12
|10
|Team LCR
|7
|4
|3
|-
|11
|Repsol Honda Team
|7
|3
|4
|-
