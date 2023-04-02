Precedente / Fotogallery MotoGP | La prima vittoria di Bezzecchi in Argentina Prossimo / MotoGP | Aleix Espargaro: “Una gara da incubo, tra le mie peggiori"
MotoGP / GP d'Argentina Risultati

MotoGP | Mondiale: Bezzecchi sogna col +9 su Bagnaia

Grazie alla sua prima vittoria in carriera in MotoGP ed alla contemporanea caduta di Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi si è portato in vetta alla classifica del Mondiale con 9 punti di margine sul campione in carica. La Ducati domina la scena: ha quattro piloti in vetta e comanda nel Costruttori. L'altra grande sorpresa è la Mooney VR46 in testa al Mondiale Team.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Di:
MotoGP | Mondiale: Bezzecchi sogna col +9 su Bagnaia

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands Kazakhstan United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy Marco Bezzecchi 50 16 34 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 41 37 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 France Johann Zarco 35 15 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Spain Alex Marquez 33 12 21 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Spain Maverick Viñales 32 25 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Australia Jack Miller 25 15 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 South Africa Brad Binder 22 10 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Spain Jorge Martin 22 9 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli 21 2 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 France Fabio Quartararo 18 8 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Italy Luca Marini 15 - 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Spain Alex Rins 13 6 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Spain Aleix Espargaro 12 11 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Spain Augusto Fernandez 8 3 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Spain Marc Marquez 7 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 7 4 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio 6 - 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Spain Joan Mir 5 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 3 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Spain Raul Fernandez 2 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Italy Enea Bastianini   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands Kazakhstan United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Ducati 71 37 34 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 38 16 22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Aprilia 32 25 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Yamaha 27 8 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Honda 20 13 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands Kazakhstan United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy Team VR46 65 16 49 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Pramac Racing 57 24 33 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 47 25 22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 44 36 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Ducati Team 41 37 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy Gresini Racing 39 12 27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 39 10 29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Monaco Team LCR 20 10 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Japan Repsol Honda Team 12 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 France Tech 3 8 3 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Malaysia RNF Racing 5 3 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
