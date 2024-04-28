Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
MotoGP GP di Spagna
Risultati

MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia torna a 17 punti da Martin

Grazie al successo di Jerez ed al contemporaneo ritiro del leader Jorge Martin, Pecco Bagnaia si è riportato a 17 lunghezze dalla vetta. Nonostante il quinto posto odierno, resta vicino anche Bastianini a -22. Ma il gruppo degli inseguitori è foltissimo: tra Bagnaia secondo e Binder settimo ci sono appena 6 punti.

Matteo Nugnes
Matteo Nugnes
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 Spain J. Martin 92 28 32 20 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy F. Bagnaia 75 31 6 13 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy E. Bastianini 70 15 24 20 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Spain P. Acosta 69 9 19 26 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Spain M. Viñales 63 7 12 37 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Spain M. Marquez 60 18 9 9 24 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 South Africa B. Binder 59 29 13 7 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Spain A. Espargaro 39 15 10 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Italy M. Bezzecchi 36 2 10 8 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Italy F. Di Giannantonio 34 9 6 10 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Spain A. Marquez 27 13 - 1 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 France F. Quartararo 25 5 10 4 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Portugal M. Oliveira 23 1 7 5 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Australia J. Miller 22 - 16 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Spain R. Fernandez 12 - - 7 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Spain J. Mir 12 3 4 - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Spain A. Fernandez 10 - 5 2 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Spain D. Pedrosa 7 - - - 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Italy F. Morbidelli 6 - - - 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Spain A. Rins 6 - 3 - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 France J. Zarco 5 4 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Japan T. Nakagami 4 - 2 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Italy L. Marini   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Italy L. Savadori   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 Germany S. Bradl   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 Ducati 133 37 34 25 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 95 29 21 26 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Aprilia 82 15 20 37 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Yamaha 27 5 10 4 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Honda 13 4 4 - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Qatar Portugal United States Spain France Spain Italy Kazakhstan Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Indonesia Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Spain
1 Italy Ducati Team 145 46 30 33 36 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 102 22 22 51 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Pramac Racing 98 28 32 20 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 88 29 29 13 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Gresini Racing 87 31 9 10 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 France Tech 3 79 9 24 28 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Team VR46 70 11 16 18 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United States Trackhouse Racing Team 35 1 7 12 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 31 5 13 4 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Japan Repsol Honda Team 12 3 4 - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Monaco Team LCR 9 4 3 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente MotoGP | Bezzecchi come Conte: “C’è poco da dire, stiamo godendo”
Articolo successivo Gallery MotoGP | Bagnaia doma Marquez e vince il GP di Spagna

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Matteo Nugnes
More from
Matteo Nugnes
MotoGP | Test Jerez: svetta Di Giannantonio, tante novità in Yamaha

MotoGP | Test Jerez: svetta Di Giannantonio, tante novità in Yamaha

MotoGP
Test ufficiali a Jerez
MotoGP | Test Jerez: svetta Di Giannantonio, tante novità in Yamaha
MotoGP | Yamaha mantiene la parola: la M1 dei test di Jerez è tutta nuova

MotoGP | Yamaha mantiene la parola: la M1 dei test di Jerez è tutta nuova

MotoGP
Test ufficiali a Jerez
MotoGP | Yamaha mantiene la parola: la M1 dei test di Jerez è tutta nuova
Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
GP di Valencia
Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Ultime notizie

Tutte le auto del cinema al Motor Valley Fest 2024

Tutte le auto del cinema al Motor Valley Fest 2024

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia
Tutte le auto del cinema al Motor Valley Fest 2024
MotoGP | Quartararo: “Primo test in cui c’è un cambiamento grande”

MotoGP | Quartararo: “Primo test in cui c’è un cambiamento grande”

MGP MotoGP
Test ufficiali a Jerez
MotoGP | Quartararo: “Primo test in cui c’è un cambiamento grande”
MotoGP | Marquez: "So cosa voglio per il futuro. Ho più opzioni"

MotoGP | Marquez: "So cosa voglio per il futuro. Ho più opzioni"

MGP MotoGP
Test ufficiali a Jerez
MotoGP | Marquez: "So cosa voglio per il futuro. Ho più opzioni"
MotoGP | Test Jerez: svetta Di Giannantonio, tante novità in Yamaha

MotoGP | Test Jerez: svetta Di Giannantonio, tante novità in Yamaha

MGP MotoGP
Test ufficiali a Jerez
MotoGP | Test Jerez: svetta Di Giannantonio, tante novità in Yamaha

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera