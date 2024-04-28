MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia torna a 17 punti da Martin
Grazie al successo di Jerez ed al contemporaneo ritiro del leader Jorge Martin, Pecco Bagnaia si è riportato a 17 lunghezze dalla vetta. Nonostante il quinto posto odierno, resta vicino anche Bastianini a -22. Ma il gruppo degli inseguitori è foltissimo: tra Bagnaia secondo e Binder settimo ci sono appena 6 punti.
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|J. Martin
|92
|28
|32
|20
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|F. Bagnaia
|75
|31
|6
|13
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|E. Bastianini
|70
|15
|24
|20
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|P. Acosta
|69
|9
|19
|26
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|M. Viñales
|63
|7
|12
|37
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|M. Marquez
|60
|18
|9
|9
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|B. Binder
|59
|29
|13
|7
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|A. Espargaro
|39
|15
|10
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|M. Bezzecchi
|36
|2
|10
|8
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|F. Di Giannantonio
|34
|9
|6
|10
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|A. Marquez
|27
|13
|-
|1
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|F. Quartararo
|25
|5
|10
|4
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|M. Oliveira
|23
|1
|7
|5
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|J. Miller
|22
|-
|16
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|R. Fernandez
|12
|-
|-
|7
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|J. Mir
|12
|3
|4
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|A. Fernandez
|10
|-
|5
|2
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|D. Pedrosa
|7
|-
|-
|-
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|F. Morbidelli
|6
|-
|-
|-
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|A. Rins
|6
|-
|3
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|J. Zarco
|5
|4
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|T. Nakagami
|4
|-
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|L. Marini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|L. Savadori
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|S. Bradl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Ducati
|133
|37
|34
|25
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|KTM
|95
|29
|21
|26
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aprilia
|82
|15
|20
|37
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Yamaha
|27
|5
|10
|4
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Honda
|13
|4
|4
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Ducati Team
|145
|46
|30
|33
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Aprilia Racing Team
|102
|22
|22
|51
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Pramac Racing
|98
|28
|32
|20
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|88
|29
|29
|13
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Gresini Racing
|87
|31
|9
|10
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Tech 3
|79
|9
|24
|28
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Team VR46
|70
|11
|16
|18
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|35
|1
|7
|12
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|31
|5
|13
|4
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Repsol Honda Team
|12
|3
|4
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Team LCR
|9
|4
|3
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
Tutte le auto del cinema al Motor Valley Fest 2024
MotoGP | Quartararo: “Primo test in cui c’è un cambiamento grande”
MotoGP | Marquez: "So cosa voglio per il futuro. Ho più opzioni"
MotoGP | Test Jerez: svetta Di Giannantonio, tante novità in Yamaha
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments