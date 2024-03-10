MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia leader con 2 punti di margine su Binder
Con il successo nella gara lunga, Pecco Bagnaia conclude il weekend del Qatar da leader iridato a quota 31 punti, 2 in più di Brad Binder, due volte secondo, e 3 più di Martin, vincitore della Sprint. Nel Costruttori la Ducati è a punteggio pieno e la squadra ufficiale della Rossa conduce anche la classifica Team.
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|F. Bagnaia
|31
|2
|B. Binder
|29
|3
|J. Martin
|28
|4
|M. Marquez
|18
|5
|A. Espargaro
|15
|6
|E. Bastianini
|15
|7
|A. Marquez
|13
|8
|F. Di Giannantonio
|9
|9
|P. Acosta
|9
|10
|M. Viñales
|7
|11
|F. Quartararo
|5
|12
|J. Zarco
|4
|13
|J. Mir
|3
|14
|M. Bezzecchi
|2
|15
|M. Oliveira
|1
|16
|J. Miller
|17
|R. Fernandez
|18
|A. Rins
|19
|A. Fernandez
|20
|F. Morbidelli
|21
|T. Nakagami
|22
|L. Marini
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Ducati
|37
|2
|KTM
|29
|3
|Aprilia
|15
|4
|Yamaha
|5
|5
|Honda
|4
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Ducati Team
|46
|2
|Gresini Racing
|31
|3
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|29
|4
|Pramac Racing
|28
|5
|Aprilia Racing Team
|22
|6
|Team VR46
|11
|7
|Tech 3
|9
|8
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|5
|9
|Team LCR
|4
|10
|Repsol Honda Team
|3
|11
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|1
