MotoGP GP del Qatar
Risultati

MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia leader con 2 punti di margine su Binder

Con il successo nella gara lunga, Pecco Bagnaia conclude il weekend del Qatar da leader iridato a quota 31 punti, 2 in più di Brad Binder, due volte secondo, e 3 più di Martin, vincitore della Sprint. Nel Costruttori la Ducati è a punteggio pieno e la squadra ufficiale della Rossa conduce anche la classifica Team.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Redazione Motorsport.com
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Qatar
1 Italy F. Bagnaia 31
2 South Africa B. Binder 29
3 Spain J. Martin 28
4 Spain M. Marquez 18
5 Spain A. Espargaro 15
6 Italy E. Bastianini 15
7 Spain A. Marquez 13
8 Italy F. Di Giannantonio 9
9 Spain P. Acosta 9
10 Spain M. Viñales 7
11 France F. Quartararo 5
12 France J. Zarco 4
13 Spain J. Mir 3
14 Italy M. Bezzecchi 2
15 Portugal M. Oliveira 1
16 Australia J. Miller  
17 Spain R. Fernandez  
18 Spain A. Rins  
19 Spain A. Fernandez  
20 Italy F. Morbidelli  
21 Japan T. Nakagami  
22 Italy L. Marini  

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Qatar
1 Ducati 37
2 KTM 29
3 Aprilia 15
4 Yamaha 5
5 Honda 4

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Qatar
1 Italy Ducati Team 46
2 Italy Gresini Racing 31
3 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 29
4 Italy Pramac Racing 28
5 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 22
6 Italy Team VR46 11
7 France Tech 3 9
8 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 5
9 Monaco Team LCR 4
10 Japan Repsol Honda Team 3
11 United States Trackhouse Racing Team 1

Redazione Motorsport.com
