MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia arriva a Valencia a +21 su Martin
I risultati del Qatar sembrano aver indirizzato la corsa al titolo verso il campione del mondo in carica, che arriva all'ultima gara con 21 punti da gestire sui 37 in palio. Nella classifica Costruttori, la KTM ipoteca il secondo posto dietro a Ducati. Tra i Team invece il Prima Pramac Racing ha chiuso i conti con una gara d'anticipo rispetto alla squadra ufficiale Ducati.
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|F. Bagnaia
|437
|37
|4
|12
|34
|7
|37
|29
|34
|20
|37
|9
|23
|9
|27
|27
|20/2
|23
|23
|25
|-
|2
|J. Martin
|416
|9
|13
|7
|19
|32
|27
|37
|15
|14
|16
|21
|37
|32
|37
|12
|11/5
|37
|22
|18
|-
|3
|M. Bezzecchi
|326
|16
|34
|14
|1
|28
|17
|16
|32
|9
|16
|6
|29
|30
|17
|18
|10/6
|17
|13
|3
|-
|4
|B. Binder
|268
|10
|12
|8
|32
|19
|11
|4
|18
|17
|29
|6
|7
|19
|9
|10
|13/4
|25
|5
|14
|-
|5
|J. Zarco
|204
|15
|20
|9
|2
|20
|22
|21
|-
|13
|3
|16
|6
|10
|5
|-
|25/1
|7
|6
|4
|-
|6
|A. Espargaro
|198
|11
|1
|6
|11
|13
|12
|1
|22
|30
|10
|37
|6
|-
|11
|6
|8/8
|13
|-
|-
|-
|7
|L. Marini
|194
|-
|15
|23
|10
|6
|18
|17
|9
|9
|13
|5
|10
|-
|-
|9
|4/12
|16
|7
|23
|-
|8
|M. Viñales
|192
|25
|7
|13
|3
|1
|4
|-
|3
|18
|12
|27
|15
|10
|1
|26
|5/11
|-
|5
|17
|-
|9
|F. Quartararo
|167
|8
|10
|16
|6
|9
|5
|3
|7
|1
|8
|9
|3
|20
|6
|21
|2/14
|11
|11
|11
|-
|10
|A. Marquez
|165
|12
|21
|-
|8
|-
|-
|11
|11
|12
|17
|10
|6
|-
|-
|-
|7/9
|2
|32
|16
|-
|11
|J. Miller
|163
|15
|10
|1
|23
|-
|13
|17
|-
|11
|6
|8
|-
|5
|16
|10
|9/7
|-
|12
|7
|-
|12
|F. Di Giannantonio
|134
|-
|6
|7
|4
|8
|2
|7
|-
|3
|-
|6
|-
|-
|10
|17
|16/3
|7
|7
|34
|-
|13
|F. Morbidelli
|93
|2
|19
|8
|5
|6
|6
|4
|7
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|-
|2
|-
|5
|9
|-
|-
|14
|M. Marquez
|89
|7
|-
|-
|-
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4
|3
|9
|14
|19
|-
|1/15
|16
|3
|5
|-
|15
|E. Bastianini
|84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|8
|2
|-
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|11
|6/10
|3
|31
|8
|-
|16
|M. Oliveira
|76
|3
|-
|13
|5
|-
|-
|6
|-
|13
|-
|15
|10
|4
|-
|4
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|A. Fernandez
|71
|3
|5
|6
|3
|13
|1
|5
|6
|7
|2
|7
|-
|-
|9
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|-
|18
|A. Rins
|54
|6
|7
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|T. Nakagami
|52
|4
|3
|-
|7
|7
|3
|2
|8
|-
|-
|1
|-
|5
|5
|5
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|20
|R. Fernandez
|40
|-
|2
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1
|4
|6
|-
|-
|8
|7
|7
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|21
|D. Pedrosa
|32
|-
|-
|-
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|J. Mir
|26
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|4
|-
|-
|4
|-
|2
|-
|23
|P. Espargaro
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|-
|-
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|24
|L. Savadori
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|J. Folger
|9
|-
|-
|4
|-
|3
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|S. Bradl
|8
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|M. Pirro
|5
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|D. Petrucci
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|C. Crutchlow
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|I. Lecuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|A. Bautista
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Ducati
|663
|37
|34
|32
|34
|37
|37
|37
|37
|32
|37
|25
|37
|37
|37
|37
|25
|37
|37
|37
|-
|2
|KTM
|348
|16
|22
|11
|32
|22
|15
|17
|18
|19
|29
|14
|19
|19
|19
|11
|13
|25
|13
|14
|-
|3
|Aprilia
|309
|25
|7
|19
|16
|13
|12
|7
|22
|32
|13
|37
|15
|10
|12
|26
|8
|13
|5
|17
|-
|4
|Yamaha
|187
|8
|19
|16
|6
|9
|6
|4
|14
|2
|9
|9
|3
|20
|6
|21
|2
|11
|11
|11
|-
|5
|Honda
|174
|13
|7
|34
|7
|12
|6
|2
|8
|-
|4
|3
|9
|18
|19
|7
|1
|16
|3
|5
|-
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Pramac Racing
|620
|24
|33
|16
|21
|52
|49
|58
|15
|27
|19
|37
|43
|42
|42
|12
|36
|44
|28
|22
|-
|2
|Ducati Team
|531
|37
|4
|17
|34
|12
|45
|37
|36
|20
|43
|10
|23
|9
|27
|38
|26
|26
|54
|33
|-
|3
|Team VR46
|520
|16
|49
|37
|11
|34
|35
|33
|41
|18
|29
|11
|39
|30
|17
|27
|14
|33
|20
|26
|-
|4
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|431
|25
|22
|9
|55
|19
|24
|21
|18
|28
|35
|14
|7
|24
|25
|20
|22
|25
|17
|21
|-
|5
|Aprilia Racing Team
|390
|36
|8
|19
|14
|14
|16
|1
|25
|48
|22
|64
|21
|10
|12
|32
|13
|13
|5
|17
|-
|6
|Gresini Racing
|299
|12
|27
|7
|12
|8
|2
|18
|11
|15
|17
|16
|6
|-
|10
|17
|23
|9
|39
|50
|-
|7
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|260
|10
|29
|24
|11
|15
|11
|7
|14
|3
|14
|11
|4
|29
|6
|23
|2
|16
|20
|11
|-
|8
|RNF Racing
|120
|3
|2
|13
|6
|4
|-
|7
|4
|19
|-
|15
|18
|11
|7
|7
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Repsol Honda Team
|115
|12
|-
|-
|-
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4
|3
|9
|25
|23
|-
|1
|20
|3
|7
|-
|10
|Team LCR
|112
|10
|10
|34
|7
|7
|3
|2
|11
|-
|-
|1
|-
|6
|7
|12
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Tech 3
|93
|3
|5
|10
|3
|16
|1
|5
|8
|11
|6
|7
|-
|3
|10
|-
|-
|-
|3
|2
|-
