MotoGP GP del Qatar
Risultati

MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia arriva a Valencia a +21 su Martin

I risultati del Qatar sembrano aver indirizzato la corsa al titolo verso il campione del mondo in carica, che arriva all'ultima gara con 21 punti da gestire sui 37 in palio. Nella classifica Costruttori, la KTM ipoteca il secondo posto dietro a Ducati. Tra i Team invece il Prima Pramac Racing ha chiuso i conti con una gara d'anticipo rispetto alla squadra ufficiale Ducati.

Pubblicato
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy F. Bagnaia 437 37 4 12 34 7 37 29 34 20 37 9 23 9 27 27 20/2 23 23 25 -
2 Spain J. Martin 416 9 13 7 19 32 27 37 15 14 16 21 37 32 37 12 11/5 37 22 18 -
3 Italy M. Bezzecchi 326 16 34 14 1 28 17 16 32 9 16 6 29 30 17 18 10/6 17 13 3 -
4 South Africa B. Binder 268 10 12 8 32 19 11 4 18 17 29 6 7 19 9 10 13/4 25 5 14 -
5 France J. Zarco 204 15 20 9 2 20 22 21 - 13 3 16 6 10 5 - 25/1 7 6 4 -
6 Spain A. Espargaro 198 11 1 6 11 13 12 1 22 30 10 37 6 - 11 6 8/8 13 - - -
7 Italy L. Marini 194 - 15 23 10 6 18 17 9 9 13 5 10 - - 9 4/12 16 7 23 -
8 Spain M. Viñales 192 25 7 13 3 1 4 - 3 18 12 27 15 10 1 26 5/11 - 5 17 -
9 France F. Quartararo 167 8 10 16 6 9 5 3 7 1 8 9 3 20 6 21 2/14 11 11 11 -
10 Spain A. Marquez 165 12 21 - 8 - - 11 11 12 17 10 6 - - - 7/9 2 32 16 -
11 Australia J. Miller 163 15 10 1 23 - 13 17 - 11 6 8 - 5 16 10 9/7 - 12 7 -
12 Italy F. Di Giannantonio 134 - 6 7 4 8 2 7 - 3 - 6 - - 10 17 16/3 7 7 34 -
13 Italy F. Morbidelli 93 2 19 8 5 6 6 4 7 2 6 2 1 9 - 2 - 5 9 - -
14 Spain M. Marquez 89 7 - - - 5 3 - - - 4 3 9 14 19 - 1/15 16 3 5 -
15 Italy E. Bastianini 84 - - - - - 8 8 2 - 6 1 - - - 11 6/10 3 31 8 -
16 Portugal M. Oliveira 76 3 - 13 5 - - 6 - 13 - 15 10 4 - 4 3/13 - - - -
17 Spain A. Fernandez 71 3 5 6 3 13 1 5 6 7 2 7 - - 9 - - - 2 2 -
18 Spain A. Rins 54 6 7 34 - - - - - - - - - - - 7 - - - - -
19 Japan T. Nakagami 52 4 3 - 7 7 3 2 8 - - 1 - 5 5 5 - 2 - - -
20 Spain R. Fernandez 40 - 2 - 1 - - 1 4 6 - - 8 7 7 3 - 1 - - -
21 Spain D. Pedrosa 32 - - - 13 - - - - - - - 19 - - - - - - - -
22 Spain J. Mir 26 5 - - - - - - - - - - - 11 4 - - 4 - 2 -
23 Spain P. Espargaro 13 - - - - - - - - 4 4 - - 3 1 - - - 1 - -
24 Italy L. Savadori 9 - - - - 4 - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 Germany J. Folger 9 - - 4 - 3 - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 Germany S. Bradl 8 - - - 2 - - - 3 - - - - 1 2 - - - - - -
27 Italy M. Pirro 5 - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 Italy D. Petrucci 5 - - - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
29 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3 - - - - - -
30 Spain I. Lecuona   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
31 Spain A. Bautista   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Ducati 663 37 34 32 34 37 37 37 37 32 37 25 37 37 37 37 25 37 37 37 -
2 KTM 348 16 22 11 32 22 15 17 18 19 29 14 19 19 19 11 13 25 13 14 -
3 Aprilia 309 25 7 19 16 13 12 7 22 32 13 37 15 10 12 26 8 13 5 17 -
4 Yamaha 187 8 19 16 6 9 6 4 14 2 9 9 3 20 6 21 2 11 11 11 -
5 Honda 174 13 7 34 7 12 6 2 8 - 4 3 9 18 19 7 1 16 3 5 -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy Pramac Racing 620 24 33 16 21 52 49 58 15 27 19 37 43 42 42 12 36 44 28 22 -
2 Italy Ducati Team 531 37 4 17 34 12 45 37 36 20 43 10 23 9 27 38 26 26 54 33 -
3 Italy Team VR46 520 16 49 37 11 34 35 33 41 18 29 11 39 30 17 27 14 33 20 26 -
4 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431 25 22 9 55 19 24 21 18 28 35 14 7 24 25 20 22 25 17 21 -
5 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 390 36 8 19 14 14 16 1 25 48 22 64 21 10 12 32 13 13 5 17 -
6 Italy Gresini Racing 299 12 27 7 12 8 2 18 11 15 17 16 6 - 10 17 23 9 39 50 -
7 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 260 10 29 24 11 15 11 7 14 3 14 11 4 29 6 23 2 16 20 11 -
8 Malaysia RNF Racing 120 3 2 13 6 4 - 7 4 19 - 15 18 11 7 7 3 1 - - -
9 Japan Repsol Honda Team 115 12 - - - 5 3 - - - 4 3 9 25 23 - 1 20 3 7 -
10 Monaco Team LCR 112 10 10 34 7 7 3 2 11 - - 1 - 6 7 12 - 2 - - -
11 France Tech 3 93 3 5 10 3 16 1 5 8 11 6 7 - 3 10 - - - 3 2 -
