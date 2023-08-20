MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia allunga a +62 su Martin
La doppietta del Red Bull Ring ha permesso a Pecco Bagnaia di prendere il largo nella classifica iridata: ora il campione in carica può gestire rispettivamente 62 e 68 punti di margine sugli altri due ducatisti Martin e Bezzecchi. Nel Costruttori la Ducati continua a non avere rivali, mentre tra i team si riduce la forbice tra Prima Pramac Racing e Mooney VR46, ora separate solo da 11 lunghezze.
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|251
|37
|4
|12
|34
|7
|37
|29
|34
|20
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Jorge Martin
|189
|9
|13
|7
|19
|32
|27
|37
|15
|14
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|183
|16
|34
|14
|1
|28
|17
|16
|32
|9
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Brad Binder
|160
|10
|12
|8
|32
|19
|11
|4
|18
|17
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Johann Zarco
|125
|15
|20
|9
|2
|20
|22
|21
|-
|13
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Luca Marini
|120
|-
|15
|23
|10
|6
|18
|17
|9
|9
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|117
|11
|1
|6
|11
|13
|12
|1
|22
|30
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Jack Miller
|96
|15
|10
|1
|23
|-
|13
|17
|-
|11
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Alex Marquez
|92
|12
|21
|-
|8
|-
|-
|11
|11
|12
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|86
|25
|7
|13
|3
|1
|4
|-
|3
|18
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|73
|8
|10
|16
|6
|9
|5
|3
|7
|1
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|65
|2
|19
|8
|5
|6
|6
|4
|7
|2
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|51
|3
|5
|6
|3
|13
|1
|5
|6
|7
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Alex Rins
|47
|6
|7
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|40
|3
|-
|13
|5
|-
|-
|6
|-
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|37
|-
|6
|7
|4
|8
|2
|7
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|34
|4
|3
|-
|7
|7
|3
|2
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|8
|2
|-
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Marc Marquez
|19
|7
|-
|-
|-
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|14
|-
|2
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1
|4
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Daniel Pedrosa
|13
|-
|-
|-
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Jonas Folger
|9
|-
|-
|4
|-
|3
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Pol Espargaro
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Joan Mir
|5
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|Michele Pirro
|5
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|Danilo Petrucci
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|Stefan Bradl
|5
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|Iker Lecuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Ducati
|354
|37
|34
|32
|34
|37
|37
|37
|37
|32
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|KTM
|201
|16
|22
|11
|32
|22
|15
|17
|18
|19
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aprilia
|166
|25
|7
|19
|16
|13
|12
|7
|22
|32
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Honda
|93
|13
|7
|34
|7
|12
|6
|2
|8
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Yamaha
|93
|8
|19
|16
|6
|9
|6
|4
|14
|2
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Pramac Racing
|314
|24
|33
|16
|21
|52
|49
|58
|15
|27
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Team VR46
|303
|16
|49
|37
|11
|34
|35
|33
|41
|18
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Ducati Team
|285
|37
|4
|17
|34
|12
|45
|37
|36
|20
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|256
|25
|22
|9
|55
|19
|24
|21
|18
|28
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Aprilia Racing Team
|208
|36
|8
|19
|14
|14
|16
|1
|30
|48
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|138
|10
|29
|24
|11
|15
|11
|7
|14
|3
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Gresini Racing
|129
|12
|27
|7
|12
|8
|2
|18
|11
|15
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Team LCR
|84
|10
|10
|34
|7
|7
|3
|2
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Tech 3
|68
|3
|5
|10
|3
|16
|1
|5
|8
|11
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|RNF Racing
|58
|3
|2
|13
|6
|4
|-
|7
|4
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Repsol Honda Team
|24
|12
|-
|-
|-
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
