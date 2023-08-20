MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia allunga a +62 su Martin

Precedente / MotoGP | Bezzecchi: “Ho trasformato la delusione in carica positiva”
La doppietta del Red Bull Ring ha permesso a Pecco Bagnaia di prendere il largo nella classifica iridata: ora il campione in carica può gestire rispettivamente 62 e 68 punti di margine sugli altri due ducatisti Martin e Bezzecchi. Nel Costruttori la Ducati continua a non avere rivali, mentre tra i team si riduce la forbice tra Prima Pramac Racing e Mooney VR46, ora separate solo da 11 lunghezze.

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 251 37 4 12 34 7 37 29 34 20 37 - - - - - - - - - -
2 Spain Jorge Martin 189 9 13 7 19 32 27 37 15 14 16 - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Marco Bezzecchi 183 16 34 14 1 28 17 16 32 9 16 - - - - - - - - - -
4 South Africa Brad Binder 160 10 12 8 32 19 11 4 18 17 29 - - - - - - - - - -
5 France Johann Zarco 125 15 20 9 2 20 22 21 - 13 3 - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy Luca Marini 120 - 15 23 10 6 18 17 9 9 13 - - - - - - - - - -
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro 117 11 1 6 11 13 12 1 22 30 10 - - - - - - - - - -
8 Australia Jack Miller 96 15 10 1 23 - 13 17 - 11 6 - - - - - - - - - -
9 Spain Alex Marquez 92 12 21 - 8 - - 11 11 12 17 - - - - - - - - - -
10 Spain Maverick Viñales 86 25 7 13 3 1 4 - 3 18 12 - - - - - - - - - -
11 France Fabio Quartararo 73 8 10 16 6 9 5 3 7 1 8 - - - - - - - - - -
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli 65 2 19 8 5 6 6 4 7 2 6 - - - - - - - - - -
13 Spain Augusto Fernandez 51 3 5 6 3 13 1 5 6 7 2 - - - - - - - - - -
14 Spain Alex Rins 47 6 7 34 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 40 3 - 13 5 - - 6 - 13 - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio 37 - 6 7 4 8 2 7 - 3 - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 34 4 3 - 7 7 3 2 8 - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Italy Enea Bastianini 24 - - - - - 8 8 2 - 6 - - - - - - - - - -
19 Spain Marc Marquez 19 7 - - - 5 3 - - - 4 - - - - - - - - - -
20 Spain Raul Fernandez 14 - 2 - 1 - - 1 4 6 - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Spain Daniel Pedrosa 13 - - - 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori 9 - - - - 4 - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Germany Jonas Folger 9 - - 4 - 3 - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Spain Pol Espargaro 8 - - - - - - - - 4 4 - - - - - - - - - -
25 Spain Joan Mir 5 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 Italy Michele Pirro 5 - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 Italy Danilo Petrucci 5 - - - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 Germany Stefan Bradl 5 - - - 2 - - - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - -
29 Spain Iker Lecuona   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Ducati 354 37 34 32 34 37 37 37 37 32 37 - - - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 201 16 22 11 32 22 15 17 18 19 29 - - - - - - - - - -
3 Aprilia 166 25 7 19 16 13 12 7 22 32 13 - - - - - - - - - -
4 Honda 93 13 7 34 7 12 6 2 8 - 4 - - - - - - - - - -
5 Yamaha 93 8 19 16 6 9 6 4 14 2 9 - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy Pramac Racing 314 24 33 16 21 52 49 58 15 27 19 - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Team VR46 303 16 49 37 11 34 35 33 41 18 29 - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Ducati Team 285 37 4 17 34 12 45 37 36 20 43 - - - - - - - - - -
4 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 256 25 22 9 55 19 24 21 18 28 35 - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 208 36 8 19 14 14 16 1 30 48 22 - - - - - - - - - -
6 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 138 10 29 24 11 15 11 7 14 3 14 - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Gresini Racing 129 12 27 7 12 8 2 18 11 15 17 - - - - - - - - - -
8 Monaco Team LCR 84 10 10 34 7 7 3 2 11 - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 France Tech 3 68 3 5 10 3 16 1 5 8 11 6 - - - - - - - - - -
10 Malaysia RNF Racing 58 3 2 13 6 4 - 7 4 19 - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Japan Repsol Honda Team 24 12 - - - 5 3 - - - 4 - - - - - - - - - -
 
