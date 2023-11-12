MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia a +14 su Martin, Pramac vicina a titolo Team
Il weekend di Sepang non ha modificato troppo gli equilibri in campionato: Bagnaia e Martin sono arrivati in Malesia separati da 13 punti e sono ripartiti con 14. Bezzecchi invece ora è tagliato fuori anche dall'artimetica, ma ha ipotecato il terzo posto. Con il titolo Costruttori già assegnato a Ducati, resta in ballo quello riservato ai Team, ma il Prima Pramac Racing si presenterà agli ultimi due round con 100 punti di margine (in palio ce ne sono ancora 132) sulla squadra ufficiale Ducati, salita al secondo posto.
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|F. Bagnaia
|412
|37
|4
|12
|34
|7
|37
|29
|34
|20
|37
|9
|23
|9
|27
|27
|20/2
|23
|23
|-
|-
|2
|J. Martin
|398
|9
|13
|7
|19
|32
|27
|37
|15
|14
|16
|21
|37
|32
|37
|12
|11/5
|37
|22
|-
|-
|3
|M. Bezzecchi
|323
|16
|34
|14
|1
|28
|17
|16
|32
|9
|16
|6
|29
|30
|17
|18
|10/6
|17
|13
|-
|-
|4
|B. Binder
|254
|10
|12
|8
|32
|19
|11
|4
|18
|17
|29
|6
|7
|19
|9
|10
|13/4
|25
|5
|-
|-
|5
|J. Zarco
|200
|15
|20
|9
|2
|20
|22
|21
|-
|13
|3
|16
|6
|10
|5
|-
|25/1
|7
|6
|-
|-
|6
|A. Espargaro
|198
|11
|1
|6
|11
|13
|12
|1
|22
|30
|10
|37
|6
|-
|11
|6
|8/8
|13
|-
|-
|-
|7
|M. Viñales
|175
|25
|7
|13
|3
|1
|4
|-
|3
|18
|12
|27
|15
|10
|1
|26
|5/11
|-
|5
|-
|-
|8
|L. Marini
|171
|-
|15
|23
|10
|6
|18
|17
|9
|9
|13
|5
|10
|-
|-
|9
|4/12
|16
|7
|-
|-
|9
|F. Quartararo
|156
|8
|10
|16
|6
|9
|5
|3
|7
|1
|8
|9
|3
|20
|6
|21
|2/14
|11
|11
|-
|-
|10
|J. Miller
|156
|15
|10
|1
|23
|-
|13
|17
|-
|11
|6
|8
|-
|5
|16
|10
|9/7
|-
|12
|-
|-
|11
|A. Marquez
|149
|12
|21
|-
|8
|-
|-
|11
|11
|12
|17
|10
|6
|-
|-
|-
|7/9
|2
|32
|-
|-
|12
|F. Di Giannantonio
|100
|-
|6
|7
|4
|8
|2
|7
|-
|3
|-
|6
|-
|-
|10
|17
|16/3
|7
|7
|-
|-
|13
|F. Morbidelli
|93
|2
|19
|8
|5
|6
|6
|4
|7
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|-
|2
|-
|5
|9
|-
|-
|14
|M. Marquez
|84
|7
|-
|-
|-
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4
|3
|9
|14
|19
|-
|1/15
|16
|3
|-
|-
|15
|E. Bastianini
|76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|8
|2
|-
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|11
|6/10
|3
|31
|-
|-
|16
|M. Oliveira
|76
|3
|-
|13
|5
|-
|-
|6
|-
|13
|-
|15
|10
|4
|-
|4
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|A. Fernandez
|69
|3
|5
|6
|3
|13
|1
|5
|6
|7
|2
|7
|-
|-
|9
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|18
|A. Rins
|54
|6
|7
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|T. Nakagami
|52
|4
|3
|-
|7
|7
|3
|2
|8
|-
|-
|1
|-
|5
|5
|5
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|20
|R. Fernandez
|40
|-
|2
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1
|4
|6
|-
|-
|8
|7
|7
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|21
|D. Pedrosa
|32
|-
|-
|-
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|J. Mir
|24
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|4
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|23
|P. Espargaro
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|-
|-
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|24
|L. Savadori
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|J. Folger
|9
|-
|-
|4
|-
|3
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|S. Bradl
|8
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|M. Pirro
|5
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|D. Petrucci
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|C. Crutchlow
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|I. Lecuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|A. Bautista
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Ducati
|626
|37
|34
|32
|34
|37
|37
|37
|37
|32
|37
|25
|37
|37
|37
|37
|25
|37
|37
|-
|-
|2
|KTM
|334
|16
|22
|11
|32
|22
|15
|17
|18
|19
|29
|14
|19
|19
|19
|11
|13
|25
|13
|-
|-
|3
|Aprilia
|292
|25
|7
|19
|16
|13
|12
|7
|22
|32
|13
|37
|15
|10
|12
|26
|8
|13
|5
|-
|-
|4
|Yamaha
|176
|8
|19
|16
|6
|9
|6
|4
|14
|2
|9
|9
|3
|20
|6
|21
|2
|11
|11
|-
|-
|5
|Honda
|169
|13
|7
|34
|7
|12
|6
|2
|8
|-
|4
|3
|9
|18
|19
|7
|1
|16
|3
|-
|-
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Pramac Racing
|598
|24
|33
|16
|21
|52
|49
|58
|15
|27
|19
|37
|43
|42
|42
|12
|36
|44
|28
|-
|-
|2
|Ducati Team
|498
|37
|4
|17
|34
|12
|45
|37
|36
|20
|43
|10
|23
|9
|27
|38
|26
|26
|54
|-
|-
|3
|Team VR46
|494
|16
|49
|37
|11
|34
|35
|33
|41
|18
|29
|11
|39
|30
|17
|27
|14
|33
|20
|-
|-
|4
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|410
|25
|22
|9
|55
|19
|24
|21
|18
|28
|35
|14
|7
|24
|25
|20
|22
|25
|17
|-
|-
|5
|Aprilia Racing Team
|373
|36
|8
|19
|14
|14
|16
|1
|25
|48
|22
|64
|21
|10
|12
|32
|13
|13
|5
|-
|-
|6
|Gresini Racing
|249
|12
|27
|7
|12
|8
|2
|18
|11
|15
|17
|16
|6
|-
|10
|17
|23
|9
|39
|-
|-
|7
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|249
|10
|29
|24
|11
|15
|11
|7
|14
|3
|14
|11
|4
|29
|6
|23
|2
|16
|20
|-
|-
|8
|RNF Racing
|120
|3
|2
|13
|6
|4
|-
|7
|4
|19
|-
|15
|18
|11
|7
|7
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Team LCR
|112
|10
|10
|34
|7
|7
|3
|2
|11
|-
|-
|1
|-
|6
|7
|12
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Repsol Honda Team
|108
|12
|-
|-
|-
|5
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4
|3
|9
|25
|23
|-
|1
|20
|3
|-
|-
|11
|Tech 3
|91
|3
|5
|10
|3
|16
|1
|5
|8
|11
|6
|7
|-
|3
|10
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
