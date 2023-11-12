MotoGP GP della Malesia
Risultati

MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia a +14 su Martin, Pramac vicina a titolo Team

Il weekend di Sepang non ha modificato troppo gli equilibri in campionato: Bagnaia e Martin sono arrivati in Malesia separati da 13 punti e sono ripartiti con 14. Bezzecchi invece ora è tagliato fuori anche dall'artimetica, ma ha ipotecato il terzo posto. Con il titolo Costruttori già assegnato a Ducati, resta in ballo quello riservato ai Team, ma il Prima Pramac Racing si presenterà agli ultimi due round con 100 punti di margine (in palio ce ne sono ancora 132) sulla squadra ufficiale Ducati, salita al secondo posto.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Autore Redazione Motorsport.com
Pubblicato
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy F. Bagnaia 412 37 4 12 34 7 37 29 34 20 37 9 23 9 27 27 20/2 23 23 - -
2 Spain J. Martin 398 9 13 7 19 32 27 37 15 14 16 21 37 32 37 12 11/5 37 22 - -
3 Italy M. Bezzecchi 323 16 34 14 1 28 17 16 32 9 16 6 29 30 17 18 10/6 17 13 - -
4 South Africa B. Binder 254 10 12 8 32 19 11 4 18 17 29 6 7 19 9 10 13/4 25 5 - -
5 France J. Zarco 200 15 20 9 2 20 22 21 - 13 3 16 6 10 5 - 25/1 7 6 - -
6 Spain A. Espargaro 198 11 1 6 11 13 12 1 22 30 10 37 6 - 11 6 8/8 13 - - -
7 Spain M. Viñales 175 25 7 13 3 1 4 - 3 18 12 27 15 10 1 26 5/11 - 5 - -
8 Italy L. Marini 171 - 15 23 10 6 18 17 9 9 13 5 10 - - 9 4/12 16 7 - -
9 France F. Quartararo 156 8 10 16 6 9 5 3 7 1 8 9 3 20 6 21 2/14 11 11 - -
10 Australia J. Miller 156 15 10 1 23 - 13 17 - 11 6 8 - 5 16 10 9/7 - 12 - -
11 Spain A. Marquez 149 12 21 - 8 - - 11 11 12 17 10 6 - - - 7/9 2 32 - -
12 Italy F. Di Giannantonio 100 - 6 7 4 8 2 7 - 3 - 6 - - 10 17 16/3 7 7 - -
13 Italy F. Morbidelli 93 2 19 8 5 6 6 4 7 2 6 2 1 9 - 2 - 5 9 - -
14 Spain M. Marquez 84 7 - - - 5 3 - - - 4 3 9 14 19 - 1/15 16 3 - -
15 Italy E. Bastianini 76 - - - - - 8 8 2 - 6 1 - - - 11 6/10 3 31 - -
16 Portugal M. Oliveira 76 3 - 13 5 - - 6 - 13 - 15 10 4 - 4 3/13 - - - -
17 Spain A. Fernandez 69 3 5 6 3 13 1 5 6 7 2 7 - - 9 - - - 2 - -
18 Spain A. Rins 54 6 7 34 - - - - - - - - - - - 7 - - - - -
19 Japan T. Nakagami 52 4 3 - 7 7 3 2 8 - - 1 - 5 5 5 - 2 - - -
20 Spain R. Fernandez 40 - 2 - 1 - - 1 4 6 - - 8 7 7 3 - 1 - - -
21 Spain D. Pedrosa 32 - - - 13 - - - - - - - 19 - - - - - - - -
22 Spain J. Mir 24 5 - - - - - - - - - - - 11 4 - - 4 - - -
23 Spain P. Espargaro 13 - - - - - - - - 4 4 - - 3 1 - - - 1 - -
24 Italy L. Savadori 9 - - - - 4 - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 Germany J. Folger 9 - - 4 - 3 - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 Germany S. Bradl 8 - - - 2 - - - 3 - - - - 1 2 - - - - - -
27 Italy M. Pirro 5 - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 Italy D. Petrucci 5 - - - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
29 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3 - - - - - -
30 Spain I. Lecuona   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
31 Spain A. Bautista   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Ducati 626 37 34 32 34 37 37 37 37 32 37 25 37 37 37 37 25 37 37 - -
2 KTM 334 16 22 11 32 22 15 17 18 19 29 14 19 19 19 11 13 25 13 - -
3 Aprilia 292 25 7 19 16 13 12 7 22 32 13 37 15 10 12 26 8 13 5 - -
4 Yamaha 176 8 19 16 6 9 6 4 14 2 9 9 3 20 6 21 2 11 11 - -
5 Honda 169 13 7 34 7 12 6 2 8 - 4 3 9 18 19 7 1 16 3 - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Portugal Argentina United States Spain France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria Spain San Marino India Japan Indonesia Australia Thailand Malaysia Qatar Spain
1 Italy Pramac Racing 598 24 33 16 21 52 49 58 15 27 19 37 43 42 42 12 36 44 28 - -
2 Italy Ducati Team 498 37 4 17 34 12 45 37 36 20 43 10 23 9 27 38 26 26 54 - -
3 Italy Team VR46 494 16 49 37 11 34 35 33 41 18 29 11 39 30 17 27 14 33 20 - -
4 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410 25 22 9 55 19 24 21 18 28 35 14 7 24 25 20 22 25 17 - -
5 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 373 36 8 19 14 14 16 1 25 48 22 64 21 10 12 32 13 13 5 - -
6 Italy Gresini Racing 249 12 27 7 12 8 2 18 11 15 17 16 6 - 10 17 23 9 39 - -
7 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 249 10 29 24 11 15 11 7 14 3 14 11 4 29 6 23 2 16 20 - -
8 Malaysia RNF Racing 120 3 2 13 6 4 - 7 4 19 - 15 18 11 7 7 3 1 - - -
9 Monaco Team LCR 112 10 10 34 7 7 3 2 11 - - 1 - 6 7 12 - 2 - - -
10 Japan Repsol Honda Team 108 12 - - - 5 3 - - - 4 3 9 25 23 - 1 20 3 - -
11 France Tech 3 91 3 5 10 3 16 1 5 8 11 6 7 - 3 10 - - - 3 - -
condividi
commenti
Articolo precedente Fotogallery MotoGP | La 'Bestia' mette tutti in fila a Sepang
Redazione Motorsport.com
More from
Redazione Motorsport.com
Fotogallery MotoGP | Alex Marquez sorprende tutti nella Sprint di Sepang

Fotogallery MotoGP | Alex Marquez sorprende tutti nella Sprint di Sepang

MotoGP
GP della Malesia

Fotogallery MotoGP | Alex Marquez sorprende tutti nella Sprint di Sepang Fotogallery MotoGP | Alex Marquez sorprende tutti nella Sprint di Sepang

MotoGP | Pioggia improvvisa: si potrà cambiare moto nel giro di ricognizione

MotoGP | Pioggia improvvisa: si potrà cambiare moto nel giro di ricognizione

MotoGP
GP della Malesia

MotoGP | Pioggia improvvisa: si potrà cambiare moto nel giro di ricognizione MotoGP | Pioggia improvvisa: si potrà cambiare moto nel giro di ricognizione

MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin

MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
GP delle Americhe

MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin

Ultime notizie

F1 | Pirelli: "Per avere Sprint belle servono le piste giuste"

F1 | Pirelli: "Per avere Sprint belle servono le piste giuste"

F1 Formula 1
GP di Las Vegas

F1 | Pirelli: "Per avere Sprint belle servono le piste giuste" F1 | Pirelli: "Per avere Sprint belle servono le piste giuste"

F1 | Ferrari: un tilt dei sistemi di recovery a bassa velocità

F1 | Ferrari: un tilt dei sistemi di recovery a bassa velocità

F1 Formula 1
GP di São Paulo

F1 | Ferrari: un tilt dei sistemi di recovery a bassa velocità F1 | Ferrari: un tilt dei sistemi di recovery a bassa velocità

Nel Garage di Gasi: oltre le Lancia Thema Ferrari

Nel Garage di Gasi: oltre le Lancia Thema Ferrari

Auto Prodotto
Motor1

Nel Garage di Gasi: oltre le Lancia Thema Ferrari Nel Garage di Gasi: oltre le Lancia Thema Ferrari

MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia a +14 su Martin, Pramac vicina a titolo Team

MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia a +14 su Martin, Pramac vicina a titolo Team

MGP MotoGP
GP della Malesia

MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia a +14 su Martin, Pramac vicina a titolo Team MotoGP | Mondiale: Bagnaia a +14 su Martin, Pramac vicina a titolo Team

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
Socials
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.