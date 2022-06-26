Biglietti
MotoGP | Mea culpa di Quartararo: "Che stupido errore da pivello!" Prossimo / MotoGP | Quartararo penalizzato: long lap penalty a Silverstone
MotoGP / GP d'Olanda Risultati

MotoGP | Mondiale: Aleix Espargaro torna a -21 da Quartararo

L'errore di Quartararo accorcia la classifica: la bella rimonta di Assen permette ad Aleix Espargaro di ridurre a 21 punti il gap. Occhio però anche al balzo di Bagnaia, che torna quarto e a -66. La Ducati continua a dettare legge nella classifica Costruttori, mentre è l'Aprilia a comandare tra i team, forte anche del primo podio di Maverick Vinales.

MotoGP | Mondiale: Aleix Espargaro torna a -21 da Quartararo

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain
1 France Fabio Quartararo 172 7/9 20/2 8/8 9/7 25/1 20/2 13/4 20/2 25/1 25/1 - - - - - - - - - -
2 Spain Aleix Espargaro 151 13/4 7/9 25/1 5/11 16/3 16/3 16/3 16/3 11/5 13/4 13/4 - - - - - - - - -
3 France Johann Zarco 114 8/8 16/3 - 7/9 20/2 - 11/5 13/4 16/3 20/2 3/13 - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 106 - 1/15 11/5 11/5 8/8 25/1 - 25/1 - - 25/1 - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Enea Bastianini 105 25/1 5/11 6/10 25/1 - 8/8 25/1 - - 6/10 5/11 - - - - - - - - -
6 South Africa Brad Binder 93 20/2 8/8 10/6 4/12 - 6/10 8/8 9/7 8/8 9/7 11/5 - - - - - - - - -
7 Australia Jack Miller 91 - 13/4 2/14 16/3 - 11/5 20/2 1/15 2/14 16/3 10/6 - - - - - - - - -
8 Spain Joan Mir 77 10/6 10/6 13/4 13/4 - 10/6 - - 13/4 - 8/8 - - - - - - - - -
9 Spain Alex Rins 75 9/7 11/5 16/3 20/2 13/4 - - - - - 6/10 - - - - - - - - -
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 71 - 25/1 3/13 - 11/5 4/12 - 7/9 7/9 7/9 7/9 - - - - - - - - -
11 Spain Jorge Martin 70 - - 20/2 8/8 - - - 3/13 20/2 10/6 9/7 - - - - - - - - -
12 Spain Maverick Viñales 62 4/12 - 9/7 6/10 6/10 2/14 6/10 4/12 9/7 - 16/3 - - - - - - - - -
13 Spain Marc Marquez 60 11/5 - - 10/6 10/6 13/4 10/6 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Italy Marco Bezzecchi 55 - - 7/9 - 1/15 7/9 4/12 11/5 - 5/11 20/2 - - - - - - - - -
15 Italy Luca Marini 52 3/13 2/14 5/11 - 4/12 - 7/9 10/6 10/6 11/5 - - - - - - - - - -
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 42 6/10 - 4/12 2/14 - 9/7 9/7 8/8 - - 4/12 - - - - - - - - -
17 Spain Pol Espargaro 40 16/3 4/12 - 3/13 7/9 5/11 5/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Spain Alex Marquez 27 - 3/13 1/15 - 9/7 3/13 2/14 2/14 6/10 - 1/15 - - - - - - - - -
19 Italy Franco Morbidelli 25 5/11 9/7 - - 3/13 1/15 1/15 - 3/13 3/13 - - - - - - - - - -
20 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio 18 - - - - - - 3/13 5/11 - 8/8 2/14 - - - - - - - - -
21 South Africa Darryn Binder 10 - 6/10 - - - - - - 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Italy Andrea Dovizioso 10 2/14 - - 1/15 5/11 - - - - 2/14 - - - - - - - - - -
23 Australia Remy Gardner 9 1/15 - - - 2/14 - - - 5/11 1/15 - - - - - - - - - -
24 Spain Raul Fernandez 5 - - - - - - - - 1/15 4/12 - - - - - - - - - -
25 Germany Stefan Bradl   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 Italy Michele Pirro   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 Italy Lorenzo Savadori   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain
1 Ducati 246 25 16 20 25 20 25 25 25 20 20 25 - - - - - - - - -
2 Yamaha 172 7 20 8 9 25 20 13 20 25 25 - - - - - - - - - -
3 Aprilia 155 13 7 25 6 16 16 16 16 11 13 16 - - - - - - - - -
4 KTM 121 20 25 10 4 11 6 8 9 8 9 11 - - - - - - - - -
5 Suzuki 101 10 11 16 20 13 10 - - 13 - 8 - - - - - - - - -
6 Honda 85 16 4 4 10 10 13 10 8 6 - 4 - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain
1 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 213 17 7 34 11 22 18 22 20 20 13 29 - - - - - - - - -
2 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 197 12 29 8 9 28 21 14 20 28 28 - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Ducati Team 197 - 14 13 27 8 36 20 26 2 16 35 - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Pramac Racing 184 8 16 20 15 20 - 11 16 36 30 12 - - - - - - - - -
5 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 164 20 33 13 4 11 10 8 16 15 16 18 - - - - - - - - -
6 Japan Team Suzuki MotoGP 152 19 21 29 33 13 10 - - 13 - 14 - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Gresini Racing 123 25 5 6 25 - 8 28 5 - 14 7 - - - - - - - - -
8 Italy Team VR46 107 3 2 12 - 5 7 11 21 10 16 20 - - - - - - - - -
9 Japan Repsol Honda Team 100 27 4 - 13 17 18 15 6 - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Monaco Team LCR 69 6 3 5 2 9 12 11 10 6 - 5 - - - - - - - - -
11 Malaysia RNF Racing 20 2 6 - 1 5 - - - 4 2 - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Tech 3 14 1 - - - 2 - - - 6 5 - - - - - - - - - -
