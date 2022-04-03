Biglietti
Precedente / Fotogallery MotoGP | La festa Aprilia a Termas de Rio Hondo Prossimo / MotoGP | Martin: "Qualcosa non torna, sono stato passato dall'Aprilia"
MotoGP / GP d'Argentina Risultati

MotoGP | Le classifiche del Mondiale dopo Termas

La classifica del Mondiale MotoGP 2022 continua a regalare sorprese, con il testimone della leadership che è passato da Enea Bastianini ad Aleix Espargaro, che ha portato per la prima volta in testa l'Aprilia. La Casa di Noale è invece terza tra i Costruttori, dove a comandare è la Ducati. Suzuki leader nella classifica Team.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Di:
MotoGP | Le classifiche del Mondiale dopo Termas

Classifica Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain JER Malaysia Indonesia
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro 45 13/4 7/9 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 South Africa Brad Binder 38 20/2 8/8 10/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Enea Bastianini 36 25/1 5/11 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Spain Alex Rins 36 9/7 11/5 16/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 France Fabio Quartararo 35 7/9 20/2 8/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Spain Joan Mir 33 10/6 10/6 13/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 28 - 25/1 3/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 France Johann Zarco 24 8/8 16/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Spain Jorge Martin 20 - - 20/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Spain Pol Espargaro 20 16/3 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Australia Jack Miller 15 - 13/4 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli 14 5/11 9/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Spain Maverick Viñales 13 4/12 - 9/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 12 - 1/15 11/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Spain Marc Marquez 11 11/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 10 6/10 - 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Italy Luca Marini 10 3/13 2/14 5/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Italy Marco Bezzecchi 7 - - 7/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 South Africa Darryn Binder 6 - 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Spain Alex Marquez 4 - 3/13 1/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso 2 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Australia Remy Gardner 1 1/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Spain Raul Fernandez   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 Germany Stefan Bradl   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Classifica Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain JER Malaysia Indonesia
1 Ducati 61 25 16 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 55 20 25 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Aprilia 45 13 7 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Suzuki 37 10 11 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Yamaha 35 7 20 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Honda 24 16 4 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Classifica Team

Pos Team Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain JER Malaysia Indonesia
1 Japan Team Suzuki MotoGP 69 19 21 29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 66 20 33 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 58 17 7 34 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 49 12 29 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Pramac Racing 44 8 16 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy Gresini Racing 36 25 5 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Japan Repsol Honda Team 31 27 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Italy Ducati Team 27 - 14 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Italy Team VR46 17 3 2 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Monaco Team LCR 14 6 3 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Malaysia RNF Racing 8 2 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Tech 3 1 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
