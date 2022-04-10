Biglietti
MotoGP / GP delle Americhe Risultati

MotoGP | Bastianini torna leader del Mondiale

Grazie alla strepitosa vittoria di Austin, la sua seconda stagionale, Enea Bastianini si è ripreso la vetta della classifica iridata con 5 punti di margine su Alex Rins, secondo in Texas. La Ducati comanda anche la classifica Costruttori, con un margine di ben 27 punti sulla KTM. Tra i team invece svetta la Suzuki, a +32 ancora su KTM.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Di:
MotoGP | Bastianini torna leader del Mondiale

Classifica Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain JER Malaysia Indonesia
1 Italy Enea Bastianini 61 25/1 5/11 6/10 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Spain Alex Rins 56 9/7 11/5 16/3 20/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro 50 13/4 7/9 25/1 5/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Spain Joan Mir 46 10/6 10/6 13/4 13/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 France Fabio Quartararo 44 7/9 20/2 8/8 9/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 South Africa Brad Binder 42 20/2 8/8 10/6 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Australia Jack Miller 31 - 13/4 2/14 16/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 France Johann Zarco 31 8/8 16/3 - 7/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 28 - 25/1 3/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Spain Jorge Martin 28 - - 20/2 8/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Spain Pol Espargaro 23 16/3 4/12 - 3/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 23 - 1/15 11/5 11/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Spain Marc Marquez 21 11/5 - - 10/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Spain Maverick Viñales 19 4/12 - 9/7 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli 14 5/11 9/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 12 6/10 - 4/12 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Italy Luca Marini 10 3/13 2/14 5/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Italy Marco Bezzecchi 7 - - 7/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 South Africa Darryn Binder 6 - 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Spain Alex Marquez 4 - 3/13 1/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso 3 2/14 - - 1/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Australia Remy Gardner 1 1/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Spain Raul Fernandez   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 Germany Stefan Bradl   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Classifica Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain JER Malaysia Indonesia
1 Ducati 86 25 16 20 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 59 20 25 10 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Suzuki 57 10 11 16 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Aprilia 51 13 7 25 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Yamaha 44 7 20 8 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Honda 34 16 4 4 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Classifica Team

Pos Team Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain JER Malaysia Indonesia
1 Japan Team Suzuki MotoGP 102 19 21 29 33 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 70 20 33 13 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 69 17 7 34 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Gresini Racing 61 25 5 6 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Pramac Racing 59 8 16 20 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 58 12 29 8 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Ducati Team 54 - 14 13 27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Japan Repsol Honda Team 44 27 4 - 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Italy Team VR46 17 3 2 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Monaco Team LCR 16 6 3 5 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Malaysia RNF Racing 9 2 6 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Tech 3 1 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
