Precedente / MotoGP | Bastianini e Ducati completano la domenica Rossa ad Austin Prossimo / MotoGP | Bastianini: “Con questa Ducati possiamo essere competitivi ovunque”MotoGP / GP delle Americhe Risultati
MotoGP | Bastianini torna leader del Mondiale
Grazie alla strepitosa vittoria di Austin, la sua seconda stagionale, Enea Bastianini si è ripreso la vetta della classifica iridata con 5 punti di margine su Alex Rins, secondo in Texas. La Ducati comanda anche la classifica Costruttori, con un margine di ben 27 punti sulla KTM. Tra i team invece svetta la Suzuki, a +32 ancora su KTM.
Classifica Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|JER
|1
|Enea Bastianini
|61
|25/1
|5/11
|6/10
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Alex Rins
|56
|9/7
|11/5
|16/3
|20/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|50
|13/4
|7/9
|25/1
|5/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Joan Mir
|46
|10/6
|10/6
|13/4
|13/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|44
|7/9
|20/2
|8/8
|9/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Brad Binder
|42
|20/2
|8/8
|10/6
|4/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Jack Miller
|31
|-
|13/4
|2/14
|16/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Johann Zarco
|31
|8/8
|16/3
|-
|7/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|28
|-
|25/1
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Jorge Martin
|28
|-
|-
|20/2
|8/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Pol Espargaro
|23
|16/3
|4/12
|-
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|23
|-
|1/15
|11/5
|11/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Marc Marquez
|21
|11/5
|-
|-
|10/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|19
|4/12
|-
|9/7
|6/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|14
|5/11
|9/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|12
|6/10
|-
|4/12
|2/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Luca Marini
|10
|3/13
|2/14
|5/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Marco Bezzecchi
|7
|-
|-
|7/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Darryn Binder
|6
|-
|6/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Alex Marquez
|4
|-
|3/13
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Andrea Dovizioso
|3
|2/14
|-
|-
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Remy Gardner
|1
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Raul Fernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Stefan Bradl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Classifica Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|JER
|1
|Ducati
|86
|25
|16
|20
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|KTM
|59
|20
|25
|10
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Suzuki
|57
|10
|11
|16
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Aprilia
|51
|13
|7
|25
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Yamaha
|44
|7
|20
|8
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Honda
|34
|16
|4
|4
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Classifica Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|JER
|1
|Team Suzuki MotoGP
|102
|19
|21
|29
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|70
|20
|33
|13
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aprilia Racing Team
|69
|17
|7
|34
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Gresini Racing
|61
|25
|5
|6
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Pramac Racing
|59
|8
|16
|20
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|58
|12
|29
|8
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Ducati Team
|54
|-
|14
|13
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Repsol Honda Team
|44
|27
|4
|-
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Team VR46
|17
|3
|2
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Team LCR
|16
|6
|3
|5
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|RNF Racing
|9
|2
|6
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Tech 3
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
condividi
commenti
Bet here
Articolo precedente
MotoGP | Bastianini e Ducati completano la domenica Rossa ad Austin
Articolo successivo
MotoGP | Bastianini: “Con questa Ducati possiamo essere competitivi ovunque”
Carica i commenti
condividi
commenti
More from Redazione Motorsport.com
GP delle Americhe Prime
Video all'interno