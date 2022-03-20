Biglietti
Precedente / Fotogallery MotoGP | Lo show di Oliveira nel diluvio di Mandalika Prossimo / Podcast MotoGP | Bagnaia, ora i jolly sono finiti
MotoGP / GP Indonesia Risultati

Mondiale MotoGP: Bastianini resta leader, KTM brilla nel Costruttori

Nonostante non sia andato oltre all'11° posto in Indonesia, Enea Bastianini ha mantenuto la leadership della classifica iridata, con due punti di vantaggio su Brad Binder. Il successo di Miguel Oliveira invece ha proiettato la KTM in vetta sia nella classifica Costruttori che in quella Team.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Di:
Mondiale MotoGP: Bastianini resta leader, KTM brilla nel Costruttori

Classifica Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain JER Malaysia Indonesia
1 Italy Enea Bastianini 30 25/1 5/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 South Africa Brad Binder 28 20/2 8/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 France Fabio Quartararo 27 7/9 20/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 25 - 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 France Johann Zarco 24 8/8 16/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Spain Pol Espargaro 20 16/3 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro 20 13/4 7/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Spain Alex Rins 20 9/7 11/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Spain Joan Mir 20 10/6 10/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Italy Franco Morbidelli 14 5/11 9/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Australia Jack Miller 13 - 13/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Spain Marc Marquez 11 11/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 South Africa Darryn Binder 6 - 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 6 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Italy Luca Marini 5 3/13 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Spain Maverick Viñales 4 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Spain Alex Marquez 3 - 3/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Italy Andrea Dovizioso 2 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Australia Remy Gardner 1 1/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 1 - 1/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Spain Raul Fernandez   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Italy Marco Bezzecchi   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Spain Jorge Martin   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Classifica Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain JER Malaysia Indonesia
1 KTM 45 20 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Ducati 41 25 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Yamaha 27 7 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Suzuki 21 10 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Honda 20 16 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Aprilia 20 13 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Classifica Team

Pos Team Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain JER Malaysia Indonesia
1 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 53 20 33 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 41 12 29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Japan Team Suzuki MotoGP 40 19 21 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Japan Repsol Honda Team 31 27 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Gresini Racing 30 25 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy Pramac Racing 24 8 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 24 17 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Italy Ducati Team 14 - 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Monaco Team LCR 9 6 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Malaysia RNF Racing 8 2 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Italy Team VR46 5 3 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Tech 3 1 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
