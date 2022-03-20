Mondiale MotoGP: Bastianini resta leader, KTM brilla nel Costruttori Nonostante non sia andato oltre all'11° posto in Indonesia, Enea Bastianini ha mantenuto la leadership della classifica iridata, con due punti di vantaggio su Brad Binder. Il successo di Miguel Oliveira invece ha proiettato la KTM in vetta sia nella classifica Costruttori che in quella Team.