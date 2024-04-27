Tutti i campionati

MotoGP GP di Spagna
Gallery MotoGP | La pazza Sprint del Gran Premio di Spagna

Questo pomeriggio è andata in scena la Sprint del Gran Premio di Spagna di MotoGP sul tracciato Angel Nieto di Jerez de la Frontera. Ecco le foto più belle dell'evento.

Giacomo Rauli
Giacomo Rauli
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Squadra corse Trackhouse
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Miguel Oliveira, Squadra corse Trackhouse
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Miguel Oliveira, Squadra corse Trackhouse
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Squadra corse Trackhouse
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Squadra corse Trackhouse
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Giacomo Rauli
