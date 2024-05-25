Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
MotoGP GP di Catalogna
Fotogallery

Gallery MotoGP | Espargaro profeta in patria nella Sprint di Barcellona

Ecco le immagini più belle della Sprint del Gran Premio di Catalogna, che ha regalato colpi di scena a raffica, con tre leader finiti a terra e che si è conclusa con il successo di Aleix Espargaro sulla pista di casa.

Matteo Nugnes
Matteo Nugnes
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Squadra corse Trackhouse
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Raul Fernandez, Team Trackhouse Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Raul Fernandez, Team Trackhouse Racing
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Miguel Oliveira, Squadra corse Trackhouse
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GAS GAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GAS GAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Miguel Oliveira, Squadra corse Trackhouse
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
110

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente MotoGP | Martin: “Pecco è forte, ma battere Marc è più difficile"
Articolo successivo MotoGP | Acosta: "Forse mi sono surriscaldato un po' troppo"

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Matteo Nugnes
More from
Matteo Nugnes
Gallery MotoGP | Bagnaia si riscatta e tinge di Rosso Barcellona

Gallery MotoGP | Bagnaia si riscatta e tinge di Rosso Barcellona

MotoGP
GP di Catalogna
Gallery MotoGP | Bagnaia si riscatta e tinge di Rosso Barcellona
MotoGP | Mondiale: Martin tiene Bagnaia a 39 punti di distanza

MotoGP | Mondiale: Martin tiene Bagnaia a 39 punti di distanza

MotoGP
GP di Catalogna
MotoGP | Mondiale: Martin tiene Bagnaia a 39 punti di distanza
Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
GP di Valencia
Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Ultime notizie

MotoGP | Bastianini: "Il Long Lap? Non l'ho fatto di proposito!"

MotoGP | Bastianini: "Il Long Lap? Non l'ho fatto di proposito!"

MGP MotoGP
GP di Catalogna
MotoGP | Bastianini: "Il Long Lap? Non l'ho fatto di proposito!"
F1 | Piastri: "Non ho mai avuto il passo per superare Leclerc"

F1 | Piastri: "Non ho mai avuto il passo per superare Leclerc"

F1 Formula 1
GP di Monaco
F1 | Piastri: "Non ho mai avuto il passo per superare Leclerc"
MotoGP | Marquez: “La rimonta? Non ne sono orgoglioso”

MotoGP | Marquez: “La rimonta? Non ne sono orgoglioso”

MGP MotoGP
GP di Catalogna
MotoGP | Marquez: “La rimonta? Non ne sono orgoglioso”
F1 | Sainz: "Leclerc merita la vittoria, sono felice per il team"

F1 | Sainz: "Leclerc merita la vittoria, sono felice per il team"

F1 Formula 1
GP di Monaco
F1 | Sainz: "Leclerc merita la vittoria, sono felice per il team"