Gallery MotoGP | Ecco le KTM del team GasGas con il logo Red Bull

Ecco le KTM del team GasGas, che saranno affidate a Pedro Acosta e Augusto Fernandez. Spicca Red Bull, la grande novità sulla RC16 per la stagione 2024 della MotoGP.

Lorenza D'Adderio
Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
1 - 14

Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
2 - 14

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

Augusto Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Augusto Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
3 - 14

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
4 - 14

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
5 - 14

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
6 - 14

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
7 - 14

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
8 - 14

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
9 - 14

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
10 - 14

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
11 - 14

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
12 - 14

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
13 - 14

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
14 - 14

Foto di: GasGas Factory Racing

Articolo precedente MotoGP | Red Bull "mette le ali" alla GasGas Tech3 di Acosta
Articolo successivo MotoGP | Ecco tutte le date delle presentazioni delle moto 2024
