Gallery MotoGP | Ecco le KTM del team GasGas con il logo Red Bull
Ecco le KTM del team GasGas, che saranno affidate a Pedro Acosta e Augusto Fernandez. Spicca Red Bull, la grande novità sulla RC16 per la stagione 2024 della MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
