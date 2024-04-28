Gallery MotoGP | Bagnaia doma Marquez e vince il GP di Spagna
Ecco le foto più belle del Gran Premio di Spagna, appuntamento di MotoGP andato in scena oggi sul tracciato dedicato ad Angel Nieto di Jerez de la Frontera.
